Vote: Who is the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 20, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season is heading toward its conclusion and the playoffs are looming, Here are 15 candidaets for our latest player of the week poll.
Congratulations to our last winner: John Kirkpatrick of Randleman.
Voting concludes on Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Joziah Nicholson, West Forsyth
Nicholson tied a state record which was set just a few weeks ago by returning three interceptions for touchdowns as the Titans' 55-0 rout of R.J. Reynolds. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior also had one pass reception for 10 yards.
Nick Reddish, Independence
The Notre Dame-bound defensive back helped lead the Patriots' dominannt shutout of Mallard Creek, which had been nationally ranked earlier in the season.
Jon Manley, Weddington
The senior wide receiver had 8 catches for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Warriors' 42-0 win over Porter Ridge.
Ethan Royal, Hough
Royal propelled the Huskies with his throwing arm and legs. The junior quarterback threw for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns while running 8 times for 70 yards in his team's romp over South Mecklenburg.
Zaid Lott, Providence Day
The Syracuse commit ran 8 times for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass in the Chargers' runaway win over Charlotte Latin.
Gavyn Davis, Northside
Davis caught 9 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown while adding an 11-yard touchdown run as the Monarchs outlasted Dixon 50-39.
J.J. Gulat, Dixon
Gulat had 38 carries for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns in the loss to Northside.
Dwayne Davis, East Duplin
Davis scored the tiebreaking 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and made 15 tackles as the Panthers beat Clinton 20-13.
Tjurian White, Scotland County
White ran 15 times for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Fighting Scots' 63-32 win over Purnell Swett. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior also had 76 yards in kick returns.
Marvyn Larozar, Asheville School
Larozar did it all, cactching 7 passes for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-0 pounding of Covenant Day. He also had 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns rushing along with an interception.
Jordan Buford, Hendersonville
Buford ran for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns, caught a 71-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 78-26 rout of Avery County.
Avery Hollifield, A.C. Reynolds
Hollifield only threw six passes but he made them county, completing all six for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-7 victory over North Buncombe.
Christian Conley, Brevard
Conley was 12-of-17 for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 41-27 win over West Henderson.
Lan Farmer, Shelby
The Golden Lions' quarterback was 13-of-19 for 300 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 42-6 win over East Gaston.
Connor McGeehan, Cardinal Gibbons
McGeehan caught 5 passes for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Crusaders' 40-14 win over Middle Creek.
