High School

Vote: Who is the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? - Oct. 20, 2025

Here are 15 candidates for your voting consideration.

Mike Duprez

SBLIve

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season is heading toward its conclusion and the playoffs are looming, Here are 15 candidaets for our latest player of the week poll.

Congratulations to our last winner: John Kirkpatrick of Randleman.

Voting concludes on Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Joziah Nicholson, West Forsyth

Nicholson tied a state record which was set just a few weeks ago by returning three interceptions for touchdowns as the Titans' 55-0 rout of R.J. Reynolds. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior also had one pass reception for 10 yards.

Nick Reddish, Independence

The Notre Dame-bound defensive back helped lead the Patriots' dominannt shutout of Mallard Creek, which had been nationally ranked earlier in the season.

Jon Manley, Weddington

The senior wide receiver had 8 catches for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Warriors' 42-0 win over Porter Ridge.

Ethan Royal, Hough

Royal propelled the Huskies with his throwing arm and legs. The junior quarterback threw for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns while running 8 times for 70 yards in his team's romp over South Mecklenburg.

Zaid Lott, Providence Day

The Syracuse commit ran 8 times for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass in the Chargers' runaway win over Charlotte Latin.

Gavyn Davis, Northside

Davis caught 9 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown while adding an 11-yard touchdown run as the Monarchs outlasted Dixon 50-39.

J.J. Gulat, Dixon

Gulat had 38 carries for 192 yards and 4 touchdowns in the loss to Northside.

Dwayne Davis, East Duplin

Davis scored the tiebreaking 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and made 15 tackles as the Panthers beat Clinton 20-13.

Tjurian White, Scotland County

White ran 15 times for 190 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Fighting Scots' 63-32 win over Purnell Swett. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior also had 76 yards in kick returns.

Marvyn Larozar, Asheville School

Larozar did it all, cactching 7 passes for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 41-0 pounding of Covenant Day. He also had 57 yards and a pair of touchdowns rushing along with an interception.

Jordan Buford, Hendersonville

Buford ran for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns, caught a 71-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 78-26 rout of Avery County.

Avery Hollifield, A.C. Reynolds

Hollifield only threw six passes but he made them county, completing all six for 203 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-7 victory over North Buncombe.

Christian Conley, Brevard

Conley was 12-of-17 for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 41-27 win over West Henderson.

Lan Farmer, Shelby

The Golden Lions' quarterback was 13-of-19 for 300 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 42-6 win over East Gaston.

Connor McGeehan, Cardinal Gibbons

McGeehan caught 5 passes for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Crusaders' 40-14 win over Middle Creek.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina