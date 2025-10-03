High School

Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Raleigh Metro schedules and scores as the North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 7 of the 2025 season on October 3

Brady Twombly

Tarboro Vikings vs Havelock Rams - Sep 5, 2025
Tarboro Vikings vs Havelock Rams - Sep 5, 2025 / Carin Gosnell

There are 64 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 9 Tarboro takes on Greene Central, and No. 19 Jordan hosts Green Hope on Friday night.

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 64 Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Red Springs vs South Brunswick, starts at 7 p.m.

American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Bunn

Apex vs Apex Friendship

Athens Drive vs Enloe

Beddingfield vs Farmville Central

Broughton vs Rolesville

C.B. Aycock vs Northern Nash

Cape Fear vs Lumberton

Carrboro vs J.F. Webb

Cary vs Holly Springs

Cedar Ridge vs South Granville

Chapel Hill vs East Chapel Hill

Chatham Central vs College Prep & Leadership Academy

Clayton vs Southeast Raleigh

Clinton vs Pender

Corinth Holders vs Wakefield

Cummings vs Eastern Alamance

Douglas Byrd vs Seventy-First

E.E. Smith vs St. Pauls

East Wake vs Heritage

Eastern Randolph vs Northwood

Eastern Wayne vs SouthWest Edgecombe

Fike vs Southern Nash

Franklinton vs Knightdale

Fuquay-Varina vs Cleveland

Garner Magnet vs Smithfield-Selma

Graham vs Person

Gray's Creek vs Scotland

Green Hope vs Jordan

Greene Central vs Tarboro

Harnett Central vs Union Pines

Harrells Christian Academy vs North Raleigh Christian Academy

Hillside vs Riverside-Durham

Hobbton vs Union

Hoke County vs Overhills

Jack Britt vs Pinecrest

James Kenan vs Midway

Jordan-Matthews vs North Moore

KIPP Pride vs Northwest Halifax

Lawrence Academy vs Wake Christian Academy

Lee County vs Western Harnett

Leesville Road vs Millbrook

Louisburg vs Nash Central

Middle Creek vs Sanderson

Mount Zion Christian Academy vs Wilson Prep

North Edgecombe vs Washington County

North Johnston vs Washington

North Lenoir vs North Pitt

Northampton County vs Weldon

Northern vs Southern Durham

Orange vs Seaforth

Pine Forest vs Richmond

Princeton vs Wallace-Rose Hill

Purnell Swett vs Terry Sanford

Ravenscroft vs South Wake

Red Springs vs South Brunswick

Rocky Mount vs Southern Wayne

Rosewood vs Spring Creek

South Johnston vs Southern Lee

South View vs Westover

Trinity Christian vs Wayne Christian

Triton vs West Johnston

Vance County vs Wake Forest

Wake Preparatory Academy vs Roanoke Rapids

