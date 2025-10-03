Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 9 Tarboro takes on Greene Central, and No. 19 Jordan hosts Green Hope on Friday night.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 64 Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Red Springs vs South Brunswick, starts at 7 p.m.
American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Bunn
Apex vs Apex Friendship
Athens Drive vs Enloe
Beddingfield vs Farmville Central
Broughton vs Rolesville
C.B. Aycock vs Northern Nash
Cape Fear vs Lumberton
Carrboro vs J.F. Webb
Cary vs Holly Springs
Cedar Ridge vs South Granville
Chapel Hill vs East Chapel Hill
Chatham Central vs College Prep & Leadership Academy
Clayton vs Southeast Raleigh
Clinton vs Pender
Corinth Holders vs Wakefield
Cummings vs Eastern Alamance
Douglas Byrd vs Seventy-First
E.E. Smith vs St. Pauls
East Bladen vs North Duplin
East Wake vs Heritage
Eastern Randolph vs Northwood
Eastern Wayne vs SouthWest Edgecombe
Fike vs Southern Nash
Franklinton vs Knightdale
Fuquay-Varina vs Cleveland
Garner Magnet vs Smithfield-Selma
Graham vs Person
Gray's Creek vs Scotland
Green Hope vs Jordan
Greene Central vs Tarboro
Harnett Central vs Union Pines
Harrells Christian Academy vs North Raleigh Christian Academy
Hillside vs Riverside-Durham
Hobbton vs Union
Hoke County vs Overhills
Jack Britt vs Pinecrest
James Kenan vs Midway
Jordan-Matthews vs North Moore
KIPP Pride vs Northwest Halifax
Lawrence Academy vs Wake Christian Academy
Lee County vs Western Harnett
Leesville Road vs Millbrook
Louisburg vs Nash Central
Middle Creek vs Sanderson
Mount Zion Christian Academy vs Wilson Prep
North Edgecombe vs Washington County
North Johnston vs Washington
North Lenoir vs North Pitt
Northampton County vs Weldon
Northern vs Southern Durham
Orange vs Seaforth
Pine Forest vs Richmond
Princeton vs Wallace-Rose Hill
Purnell Swett vs Terry Sanford
Ravenscroft vs South Wake
Red Springs vs South Brunswick
Rocky Mount vs Southern Wayne
Rosewood vs Spring Creek
South Johnston vs Southern Lee
South View vs Westover
Trinity Christian vs Wayne Christian
Triton vs West Johnston
Vance County vs Wake Forest
Wake Preparatory Academy vs Roanoke Rapids