Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled from Thursday, October 30, to Friday, October 31, in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked North Carolina teams, as No. 4 Cleveland travels to Clayton and Cary hosts No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are eight Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Thursday, October 30, 2025.
Apex Friendship vs Panther Creek
Chapel Hill vs Southern Durham
Green Hope vs Green Level
Holly Springs vs Middle Creek
Jordan vs Willow Spring
KIPP Pride vs Northampton County
Northern vs Riverside-Durham
South Granville vs J.F. Webb
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 57 Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, South View vs Seventy-First, starts at 6:30 PM.
American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Nash Central
Athens Drive vs Wakefield
Beddingfield vs Greene Central
Broughton vs Leesville Road
Bunn vs Roanoke Rapids
C.B. Aycock vs Southern Wayne
Cape Fear vs Scotland
Cardinal Gibbons vs Cary
Carrboro vs Seaforth
Cedar Ridge vs Orange
Chatham Central vs Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy
Clayton vs Cleveland
Clinton vs Southwest Onslow
Corinth Holders vs Millbrook
Douglas Byrd vs St. Pauls
E.E. Smith vs Westover
East Chapel Hill vs Hillside
East Columbus vs Lakewood
East Wake vs Knightdale
Eastern Alamance vs Southeast Alamance
Eastern Randolph vs Jordan-Matthews
Eastern Wayne vs West Craven
Enloe vs Rolesville
Fairmont vs Red Springs
Fike vs Hunt
Franklinton vs Vance County
Fuquay - Varina vs Garner Magnet
Goldsboro vs Midway
Grace Christian vs Ambassador Christian
Gray's Creek vs Terry Sanford
Green Hope vs Green Level
Harnett Central vs Triton
Harrells Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian
Heritage vs Wake Forest
Hobbton vs North Duplin
Hoke County vs Jack Britt
James Kenan vs Wallace-Rose Hill
Jordan-Matthews vs Eastern Randolph
Kinston vs Tarboro
Lee County vs Southern Lee
Louisburg vs Wake Preparatory Academy
Nash Central vs American Leadership Academy-Johnston
North Edgecombe vs Wilson Prep
North Johnston vs SouthWest Edgecombe
North Moore vs Southwestern Randolph
North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Ravenscroft
Northern Nash vs Rocky Mount
Northwest Halifax vs Warren County
Overhills vs Pine Forest
Person vs Walter M. Williams
Princeton vs Rosewood
Pungo Christian Academy vs Wake Christian Academy
Richmond vs Pinecrest
Southeast Halifax vs Weldon
Southeast Raleigh vs South Garner
South Johnston vs West Johnston
South View vs Seventy-First
Union vs West Columbus
Union Pines vs Western Harnett
West Carteret vs Northwood