High School

Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025

Get Raleigh Metro schedules and scores as the North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 11 of the 2025 season on October 30-31

Brady Twombly

Carolina Forest Panthers vs Loris Lions - Aug 15, 2025
Carolina Forest Panthers vs Loris Lions - Aug 15, 2025 / Brian Bodine

There are 65 games scheduled from Thursday, October 30, to Friday, October 31, in the Raleigh Metro, including six games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked North Carolina teams, as No. 4 Cleveland travels to Clayton and Cary hosts No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons.

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025

There are eight Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Apex Friendship vs Panther Creek

Chapel Hill vs Southern Durham

Green Hope vs Green Level

Holly Springs vs Middle Creek

Jordan vs Willow Spring

KIPP Pride vs Northampton County

Northern vs Riverside-Durham

South Granville vs J.F. Webb

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 57 Raleigh high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, South View vs Seventy-First, starts at 6:30 PM.

American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Nash Central

Athens Drive vs Wakefield

Beddingfield vs Greene Central

Broughton vs Leesville Road

Bunn vs Roanoke Rapids

C.B. Aycock vs Southern Wayne

Cape Fear vs Scotland

Cardinal Gibbons vs Cary

Carrboro vs Seaforth

Cedar Ridge vs Orange

Chatham Central vs Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy

Clayton vs Cleveland

Clinton vs Southwest Onslow

Corinth Holders vs Millbrook

Douglas Byrd vs St. Pauls

E.E. Smith vs Westover

East Chapel Hill vs Hillside

East Columbus vs Lakewood

East Wake vs Knightdale

Eastern Alamance vs Southeast Alamance

Eastern Randolph vs Jordan-Matthews

Eastern Wayne vs West Craven

Enloe vs Rolesville

Fairmont vs Red Springs

Fike vs Hunt

Franklinton vs Vance County

Fuquay - Varina vs Garner Magnet

Goldsboro vs Midway

Grace Christian vs Ambassador Christian

Gray's Creek vs Terry Sanford

Green Hope vs Green Level

Harnett Central vs Triton

Harrells Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian

Heritage vs Wake Forest

Hobbton vs North Duplin

Hoke County vs Jack Britt

James Kenan vs Wallace-Rose Hill

Jordan-Matthews vs Eastern Randolph

Kinston vs Tarboro

Lee County vs Southern Lee

Louisburg vs Wake Preparatory Academy

Nash Central vs American Leadership Academy-Johnston

North Edgecombe vs Wilson Prep

North Johnston vs SouthWest Edgecombe

North Moore vs Southwestern Randolph

North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Ravenscroft

Northern Nash vs Rocky Mount

Northwest Halifax vs Warren County

Overhills vs Pine Forest

Person vs Walter M. Williams

Princeton vs Rosewood

Pungo Christian Academy vs Wake Christian Academy

Richmond vs Pinecrest

Southeast Halifax vs Weldon

Southeast Raleigh vs South Garner

South Johnston vs West Johnston

South View vs Seventy-First

Union vs West Columbus

Union Pines vs Western Harnett

West Carteret vs Northwood

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina