High School

Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Raleigh Metro schedules and scores as the North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 6 of the 2025 season on September 26

Brady Twombly

Cleveland Rams vs Pinecrest Patriots - Aug 22, 2025
Cleveland Rams vs Pinecrest Patriots - Aug 22, 2025 / Pam Jensen

There are 39 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Raleigh Metro, including four games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 18 Jordan is hosting Apex Friendship Friday, September 19, 2025. No. 4 Cleveland is also traveling to South Garner.

Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Jordan-Matthews

Apex vs Green Hope

Apex Friendship vs Jordan

Athens Drive vs Leesville Road

Beddingfield vs Bunn

Broughton vs Corinth Holders

Bunn vs Beddingfield

C.B. Aycock vs Southern Nash

Carrboro vs Louisburg

Charlotte Christian vs Ravenscroft

Clayton vs Smithfield-Selma

Cleveland vs South Garner

Corinth Holders vs Broughton

Covenant Day vs Harrells Christian Academy

East Bladen vs Hobbton

East Columbus vs Union

Eastern Wayne vs North Lenoir

Enloe vs Wakefield

Fairmont vs St. Pauls

Fike vs Northern Nash

Fuquay - Varina vs Southeast Raleigh

Goldsboro vs Wallace-Rose Hill

Green Hope vs Apex

Harnett Central vs Western Harnett

Harrells Christian Academy vs Covenant Day

High Point Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian

Hobbton vs East Bladen

Hoke County vs Middle Creek

Howard vs North Edgecombe

Hunt vs Southern Wayne

J.F. Webb vs Northwest Halifax

James Kenan vs Rosewood

Jordan vs Apex Friendship

Jordan-Matthews vs American Leadership Academy-Johnston

Lakewood vs West Columbus

Lee Christian vs Wake Christian Academy

Lee County vs West Johnston

Leesville Road vs Athens Drive

Louisburg vs Carrboro

Metrolina Christian Academy vs North Raleigh Christian Academy

Middle Creek vs Hoke County

Midway vs Spring Creek

Millbrook vs Rolesville

North Edgecombe vs Howard

North Johnston vs North Pitt

North Lenoir vs Eastern Wayne

North Moore vs Thomasville

North Pitt vs North Johnston

North Raleigh Christian Academy vs Metrolina Christian Academy

Northern Nash vs Fike

Northwest Halifax vs J.F. Webb

Panther Creek vs Willow Spring

Ravenscroft vs Charlotte Christian

Roanoke Rapids vs Warren County

Rolesville vs Millbrook

Rosewood vs James Kenan

Smithfield-Selma vs Clayton

South Garner vs Cleveland

Southern Lee vs Triton

Southern Nash vs C.B. Aycock

Southern Wayne vs Hunt

SouthWest Edgecombe vs Wilson Prep

Southeast Raleigh vs Fuquay - Varina

Spring Creek vs Midway

St. Pauls vs Fairmont

Thomasville vs North Moore

Triton vs Southern Lee

Trinity Christian vs High Point Christian Academy

Union vs East Columbus

Wake Christian Academy vs Lee Christian

Wakefield vs Enloe

Wallace-Rose Hill vs Goldsboro

Warren County vs Roanoke Rapids

West Columbus vs Lakewood

West Johnston vs Lee County

Western Harnett vs Harnett Central

Willow Spring vs Panther Creek

Wilson Prep vs SouthWest Edgecombe

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina