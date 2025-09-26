Raleigh Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled for Friday, September 26 in the Raleigh Metro, including four games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Raleigh High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring top-ranked Ohio teams as No. 18 Jordan is hosting Apex Friendship Friday, September 19, 2025. No. 4 Cleveland is also traveling to South Garner.
Raleigh High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
American Leadership Academy-Johnston vs Jordan-Matthews
Apex vs Green Hope
Apex Friendship vs Jordan
Athens Drive vs Leesville Road
Beddingfield vs Bunn
Broughton vs Corinth Holders
C.B. Aycock vs Southern Nash
Carrboro vs Louisburg
Charlotte Christian vs Ravenscroft
Clayton vs Smithfield-Selma
Cleveland vs South Garner
Covenant Day vs Harrells Christian Academy
East Bladen vs Hobbton
East Columbus vs Union
Eastern Wayne vs North Lenoir
Enloe vs Wakefield
Fairmont vs St. Pauls
Fike vs Northern Nash
Fuquay - Varina vs Southeast Raleigh
Goldsboro vs Wallace-Rose Hill
Harnett Central vs Western Harnett
High Point Christian Academy vs Trinity Christian
Hoke County vs Middle Creek
Howard vs North Edgecombe
Hunt vs Southern Wayne
J.F. Webb vs Northwest Halifax
James Kenan vs Rosewood
Lakewood vs West Columbus
Lee Christian vs Wake Christian Academy
Lee County vs West Johnston
Metrolina Christian Academy vs North Raleigh Christian Academy
Midway vs Spring Creek
Millbrook vs Rolesville
North Johnston vs North Pitt
North Moore vs Thomasville
Panther Creek vs Willow Spring
Roanoke Rapids vs Warren County
Southern Lee vs Triton
SouthWest Edgecombe vs Wilson Prep
