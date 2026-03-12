New Mexico (NMAA) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Semifinal Schedule - March 12-13, 2026
The 2026 New Mexico high school boys basketball state championships continue on Thursday, March 12, with 10 games in quarterfinal action.
High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the New Mexico high school basketball state brackets. The championship games begin on March 14 at the University of New Mexico - The Pit.
Class 5A Bracket
No. 1 Volcano Vista vs. No. 4 La Cueva - 03/12 at 4:45 PM MT
No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 6 Sandia - 03/12 at 8:15 PM MT
Class 4A Bracket
No. 1 Highland vs. No. 5 Taos - 03/12 at 6:30 PM MT
No. 2 Artesia vs. No. 3 Hope Christian - 03/12 at 3:00 PM MT
Class 3A Bracket
No. 1 St. Michael's vs. No. 5 Santa Fe Indian - 03/13 at 1:15 PM MT
No. 6 Bosque vs. No. 10 Robertson - 03/13 at 9:45 AM MT
Class 2A Bracket
No. 1 Texico vs. No. 5 Mesilla Valley Christian School - 03/13 at 11:30 AM MT
No. 2 Pecos vs. No. 6 Rehoboth Christian - 03/13 at 8:00 AM MT
Class A Bracket
No. 1 Logan def. No. 4 Melrose - Final (03/12)
No. 2 Fort Sumner/House vs. No. 3 Cimarron - 03/12 at 3:00 PM MT
