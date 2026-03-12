New Mexico (NMAA) High School Boys Basketball State Championship Brackets, Semifinal Schedule - March 12-13, 2026

The 2026 New Mexico high school boys basketball state championships continue on Thursday, March 12, with 10 games in quarterfinal action.

High School on SI has brackets for every classification in the New Mexico high school basketball state brackets. The championship games begin on March 14 at the University of New Mexico - The Pit.

New Mexico (NMAA) High School Basketball State Championship Brackets, Schedule - March 12-13, 2026

No. 1 Volcano Vista vs. No. 4 La Cueva - 03/12 at 4:45 PM MT

No. 2 Cleveland vs. No. 6 Sandia - 03/12 at 8:15 PM MT

No. 1 Highland vs. No. 5 Taos - 03/12 at 6:30 PM MT

No. 2 Artesia vs. No. 3 Hope Christian - 03/12 at 3:00 PM MT

No. 1 St. Michael's vs. No. 5 Santa Fe Indian - 03/13 at 1:15 PM MT

No. 6 Bosque vs. No. 10 Robertson - 03/13 at 9:45 AM MT

No. 1 Texico vs. No. 5 Mesilla Valley Christian School - 03/13 at 11:30 AM MT

No. 2 Pecos vs. No. 6 Rehoboth Christian - 03/13 at 8:00 AM MT

No. 1 Logan def. No. 4 Melrose - Final (03/12)

No. 2 Fort Sumner/House vs. No. 3 Cimarron - 03/12 at 3:00 PM MT

