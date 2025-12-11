Hough vs. Millbrook: Live score updates of North Carolina Class 8A championship - December 11, 2025
Get game updates of the NCHSAA Class 8A championship between the Huskies and the Wildcats
The Hough Huskies (13-0) play the Millbrook Wildcats (13-0) in the NCHSAA Class 8A championship on Thursday at Kenan Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
The NCHSAA doubled the number of classifications from four to eight starting in the 2025 season. It will be the first state championship in either programs history with a win.
Top Players
Hough
- Samari Matthews, Sr., CB - 4-star signed to Texas
- Tyran Evans, Sr., WR - 3-star signed to Miami (FL)
- Jarvis Potts, Sr., OL - 3-star signed to Appalachian State
Millbrook
- Quinton Cypher, Jr., LB - 3-star uncommitted
- Cairo Williams, Jr., DB - 3-star uncommitted
- Brilison McCullers, RB - Team leader in total TDs (14)
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!
Hough vs. Millbrook: Live score updates of North Carolina Class 8A championship - December 11, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Published