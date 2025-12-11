High School

Hough vs. Millbrook: Live score updates of North Carolina Class 8A championship - December 11, 2025

Get game updates of the NCHSAA Class 8A championship between the Huskies and the Wildcats

Jack Butler

Hough senior wide receiver Jayden White avoids a South Mecklenburg tackler in a 42-10 win
Hough senior wide receiver Jayden White avoids a South Mecklenburg tackler in a 42-10 win / Brad Arrowood

The Hough Huskies (13-0) play the Millbrook Wildcats (13-0) in the NCHSAA Class 8A championship on Thursday at Kenan Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The NCHSAA doubled the number of classifications from four to eight starting in the 2025 season. It will be the first state championship in either programs history with a win.

Top Players

Hough

  • Samari Matthews, Sr., CB - 4-star signed to Texas
  • Tyran Evans, Sr., WR - 3-star signed to Miami (FL)
  • Jarvis Potts, Sr., OL - 3-star signed to Appalachian State

Millbrook

  • Quinton Cypher, Jr., LB - 3-star uncommitted
  • Cairo Williams, Jr., DB - 3-star uncommitted
  • Brilison McCullers, RB - Team leader in total TDs (14)

Pick 'Em

Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win!

Hough vs. Millbrook: Live score updates of North Carolina Class 8A championship - December 11, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/North Carolina