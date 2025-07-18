The Ultimate Classroom: MLB Veterans Set To Mentor Nation's Best Young Ballplayers
Some of the nation's best high school baseball players are set to receive instruction from a lineup of Major League Baseball legends and experienced coaches at the upcoming 2025 USA Baseball 18U National Team Training Camp in Cary, North Carolina. The highly anticipated event, designed to select the final roster for the U-18 Baseball World Cup, is taking place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
The 23-man coaching staff, led by 18U National Team Manager Rick Eckstein, collectively brings 154 seasons of MLB playing experience. The camp is divided into two phases: Phase 1 runs from July 18-22, and Phase 2 from August 25-28.
"We are very excited to announce our coaching staff for 18U National Team Training Camp," said Eckstein. "As we continue to prepare to win a world championship in September, surrounding ourselves with as many great coaches and leaders as possible is imperative. Every coach on this staff offers incredible experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our players."
Phase 1 features MLB coaching and playing talent
Phase 1 of the 18U Training Camp will see four teams managed by former big leaguers returning to Cary for their second consecutive summer: Rick Ankiel, Mike McKenry, Doug Mientkiewicz, and Brian Schneider. Three-time MLB All-Star Josh Beckett will make his USA Baseball coaching debut as a pitching coach, joined by fellow former big leaguers Sam Freeman and Luke Gregerson, along with USA Baseball coaching veteran Jason Sekany. Assistant coaches for Phase 1 include Homer Bush, Guy Civitello, RJ Farrell, Troy Glaus, Jared Halpert, Tim Raines Jr., Jeff Reboulet, and Dave Webb.
Phase 2 brings more all-stars to the bench
Phase 2 will feature the return of Mientkiewicz, Gregerson, McKenry, and Raines Jr. They will be joined by former Golden Spikes Award winner and three-time MLB All-Star Stephen Strasburg, who serves as a pitching coach for the second consecutive summer. Additionally, former MLB All-Star Jack Wilson, currently a manager for the Appalachian League’s Greeneville Flyboys, will take on a team manager role in Phase 2.
The core 18U National Team coaching staff, consisting of Manager Rick Eckstein, David Eckstein, Brad Penny, and Steve Stone, along with minor-league pitching coordinator Kirk Champion, will oversee both phases. This entire group brings 68 seasons of professional baseball coaching, 41 years with USA Baseball, and more than 100 seasons of high school coaching experience.
Phase 1 will host 88 players for on-field workouts, intrasquad scrimmages, and performance assessments. Following Phase 1, 40 players will advance to Phase 2. The final 20-player roster will then be announced, with Team USA set to compete in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, from September 5-14. The U.S. has a record nine world championships and 27 total medals in the event.