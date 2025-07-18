88 Players Begin Quest for USA Baseball Gold
USA Baseball has announced the 88-player roster for Phase 1 of its 18U National Team Training Camp, set to run July 18-22 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. These top high school talents will compete fiercely for a coveted spot on the 40-player Phase 2 roster, with the ultimate goal of making the final 20-man squad that will represent the United States at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, from September 5-14.
"With Training Camp kicking off on Friday, we are very excited about the collection of talent coming to Cary," said Brett Curll, USA Baseball’s 18U National Team Director. "The eighty-eight players who will compete at Training Camp are the top 18-and-under athletes in the country and we look forward to welcoming them to Cary on our journey to a world championship.”
The initial roster features a strong contingent of 13 Team USA alumni, including Grady Emerson and Brady Murrietta, who helped secure a gold medal at last summer’s WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier. Five players from the world championship-winning 2022 15U National Team — Carson Bolemon, Andrew Costello, Emerson, Murrietta, and James Tronstein — are also among the returning group. Additionally, 33 athletes invited to this year's camp have previously participated in USA Baseball’s national team development programming.
The 88-man roster draws talent from 24 different states, with California leading the way with 18 representatives, followed by Florida (13) and Texas (11). A significant majority of the players, 73 in total, have already committed to play collegiately at Power Four schools. The 2025 18U National Team will be managed by eight-time Team USA coach Rick Eckstein, whose staff includes his brother, 2006 World Series MVP David Eckstein, along with two-time MLB All-Star Brad Penny and longtime high school coach Steve Stone.
USA Baseball 18U national team 88-man Phase 1 roster
Will Adams, INF, Hoover (Hoover, Alabama)
Wilson Andersen, RHP, Tampa Jesuit (Tampa, Florida)
Easton Autrey, INF, Corsicana (Coriscana, Texas)
Jet Berry, INF, Queen Creek (Queen Creek, Arizona)
Dylan Blomker, RHP, La Cueva (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Carson Bolemon, LHP, Southside Christian (Greenville, South Carolina)
Eric Booth, Jr., OF, Oak Grove (Bassfield, Mississippi)
Coleman Borthwick, UTIL, South Walton (Freeport, Florida)
Blake Bowen, OF, JSerra Catholic (Riverside, California)
Nick Bradley, RHP, Abington Heights (Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania)
Coleton Brady, RHP, TNXL Baseball Academy (North Collins, New York)
Will Brick, C, Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tennessee)
Jake Carbaugh, RHP, Plant City (Plant City, Florida)
Colton Christman, LHP, Arbor View (Las Vegas, Nevada)
James Clark, INF, St. John Bosco (Santa Ana, California)
Deion Cole, OF, Etowah (Atlanta, Georgia)
Trevor Condon, OF, Etowah (Woodstock, Georgia)
Joseph Contreras, RHP, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Alpharetta, Georgia)
RJ Cope, LHP, Georgia Premier Academy (Lawrenceville, Georgia)
Logan Corley, LHP/INF, Lucas Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas)
Gianni Corral, C, Grapevine (Dallas, Texas)
Andrew Costello, C, Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pennsylvania)
Brody Crane, RHP, Neosho (Neosho, Missouri)
Caden Dawson, OF, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Marietta, Georgia)
Sean Dunlap, C, Crown Point (Crown Point, Indiana)
Trey Ebel, INF, Corona (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Grady Emerson, INF, Fort Worth Christian (Argyle, Texas)
Spencer Evans, LHP, TNXL Baseball Academy (Ocoee, Florida)
Hamilton Friedberg, OF, Orange Lutheran (Lakewood, California)
Isaiah Galason, OF, Houston County (Houston County, Georgia)
Logan Georges, RHP, Clovis (Clovis, California)
Brady Harris, OF, Trinity Christian Academy (St. Augustine, Florida)
Brayden Harris, RHP, St. John’s Country Day School (Orange Park, Florida)
Cooper Harris, RHP, Flower Mound (Flower Mound, Texas)
Bryce Hill, RHP, Greenwich Country Day (Greenwich, Connecticut)
Bo Holloway, LHP, Nolensville (Nashville, Tennessee)
Hayes Holton, RHP, Loranger (Loranger, Louisiana)
Jaden Jackson, INF, St. John Bosco (Redondo Beach, California)
Keon Johnson, INF, First Presbyterian Day (Macon, Georgia)
Kingston Kela, INF, Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Cole Koeninger, UTIL, Keller (Keller, Texas)
Bryce Krenek, LHP, Katy Taylor (Katy, Texas)
Jorvorskie Lane Jr., OF, Grapevine (Grapevine, Texas)
Joey Lawson, UTIL, Bishop Verot Catholic (Fort Myers, Florida)
Sean Loggie, LHP, Christian Brothers Academy (Westfield, New Jersey)
Jacob Lombard, INF, Gulliver Schools (Miami, Florida)
Denton Lord, RHP, South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida)
Rocco Maniscalco, INF, Oxford (Oxford, Alabama)
Taj Marchand, UTIL, James Island Chater (Charleston, South Carolina)
Dylan Minnatee, INF, Franklin (Elk Grove, California)
Gary Morse, RHP, Orange Lutheran (Bellflower, California)
Carson Moser, RHP, Saratoga Central Catholic (Greenfield, New York)
Anthony Murphy, OF, Corona (Corona, California)
Brady Murrietta, C, Orange Lutheran (Yorba Linda, California)
Lucas Nawrocki, LHP, Aledo (Aledo, Texas)
Trystan Newberry, LHP, Russellville (Russellville, Arkansas)
Akanni Owodunni, C, Berkeley (Berkeley, California)
Beau Peterson, INF, Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kansas)
Cole Prosek, UTIL, Magnolia Heights (Senatobia, Mississippi)
Tyler Putnam, RHP, Battle (Columbia, Missouri)
Yodelkis Quevedo, INF, Mater Academy (Hialeah, Florida)
Trey Rangel, RHP, The Colony (The Colony, Texas)
Taytum Reeves, C, Vista Murrieta (Menifee, California)
Kevin Roberts Jr., OF, Jackson Preparatory (Meridian, Mississippi)
Giovanni Rojas, UTIL, Stoneman Douglas (Coral Springs, Florida)
Aiden Ruiz, INF, The Stony Brook School (Queens, New York)
Nick Rumbley, RHP, Rockingham County (Reidsville, North Carolina)
CJ Sampson, INF, Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Logan Schmidt, LHP, Ganesha (Aliso Viejo, California)
Brody Schumaker, INF, Santa Margarita Catholic (Ladera Ranch, California)
Christian Serrano, INF, PRO5 Baseball Academy (Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina)
Dylan Seward, INF, Norco (Eastvale, California)
Matthew Sharman, RHP, Etowah (Woodstock, Georgia)
Rookie Shepard, INF, Faith Lutheran (North Las Vegas, Nevada)
Cooper Sides, RHP, Orange Lutheran (Red Bluff, California)
Brady Snow, RHP, American Heritage (North Palm Beach, Florida)
Tyler Spangler, INF, De La Salle (Danville, California)
John Stowers, C, St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, Alabama)
Shawn Sullivan, RHP, Walsh Jesuit (Barberton, Ohio)
Landon Thome, INF, Nazareth Academy (Burr Ridge, Illinois)
Tucker Thompson, LHP, Gardner Edgerton (Gardner, Kansas)
James Tronstein, OF, Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles, California)
Kaden Waechter, RHP, Tampa Jesuit (St. Petersburg, Florida)
Malachi Washington, OF, Parkview (Stone Mountain, Georgia)
Wyatt Williams, RHP, Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)
Grayson Willoughby, RHP, Trinity (Louisville, Kentucky)
Noah Wilson, OF, The McCallie School (Ooltewah, Tennessee)
Jaxson Wood, OF, Hoover (Hoover, Alabama)