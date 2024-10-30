Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings (10/29/2024)
North Carolina high school football is in full swing and so are our power rankings.
The No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State remains undefeated Weddington followed by the Grimsley, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and then Providence Day.
Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 11 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings
1. Weddington (8-0)
The Warriors had another dominant performance last week to improve to 8-0 on the season when they rolled to a 33-7 win over Cuthbertson.
2. Grimsley (9-0)
There’s not many running backs in the Tar Heel State playing better than Mitchell Summers right now. The tailback has rushed for 1,091 yards and has scored an eye popping 27 touchdowns.
3. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (8-2)
There's honestly an argument to be had that this Rabun Gap-Nacoochee club could be the best team right now in North Carolina. The Eagles only two losses have come to Hun (New Jersey) and top-ranked Baylor out of Tennessee.
4. Providence Day (7-2)
Providence Day's only two losses this season have come up against top ranked Weddington and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Not bad losses if you ask us.
5. Cleveland (9-0)
Not many signal callers can boast the kind of stat line Jackson Byrd has through nine games. The senior has completed 163-of-259 passes for 2,579 yards and 28 touchdowns.
6. Rolesville (8-1)
The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 49-0 thrashing of Wake Forest. Now they’ll prepare for the regular season finale with Heritage.
7. Hough (8-1)
Ralph Trey Blakeney has been a big reason why the Huskies are playing well, with the senior throwing for 1,867 yards and 28 touchdowns.
8. East Forsyth (9-0)
Another quarterback that’s been playing really well in North Carolina is Bryce Baker, who has thrown for 2,392 yards and 28 touchdowns to just two picks.
9. Mallard Creek (7-2)
The Mavericks this season had totaled three shutout victories. Only losses have come to Grayson (Georgia) and Hough.
10. Cardinal Gibbons (7-1)
Quarterback Gannon Jones has been a steady cog in the Crusaders' success this season, throwing for over 1,900 yards and 22 touchdowns.
11. Dudley (9-0)
The Panthers' defense has really been getting after opposing quarterbacks, racking up 68.5 sacks through nine games. Don't forget about the 195 tackles that have for a loss.
12. Seventy-First (9-0)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled 3,016 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground so far.
13. Hickory (9-0)
Not many opposing teams are able to put it altogther against Hickory's stingy defense, which has only allowed 96 points and recorded three shutouts.
14. Hoggard (8-1)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and all they've done since then is continue to win eight straight games.
15. Havelock (8-1)
Jaylen Hewitt is one of the leaders in the state in the passing, with 3,174 yards and 31 touchdowns. Pretty solid numbers.
16. Independence (8-1)
Another week and another big victory for the Patriots as they cruised to a 44-0 win over Rocky River.
17. Watauga (7-0)
After a gritty Week 1 victory over T.C. Roberson, the Pioneers have followed it up in the several weeks with several dominant wins and of course, remaining undefeated.
18. Asheville School (4-1)
There's no 'blues' over at Asheville School as they've been playing lights out to start the season. The Blues has out-scored opponents 202-65 through five games.
19. Mount Tabor (7-2)
Hard to fault the Spartans too much when it comes to the losses they've had so far this season. Only two losses have come against Grimsley and East Forsyth.
20. Charlotte Catholic (7-2)
Hard to drop a team too far after suffering a 24-9 losses to Providence Day and a talented Crest squad. Still hanging in the Top 25 this week.
21. West Forsyth (7-2)
West Forsyth took care of business last week in a 56-20 rout of R.C. Reynolds. Now they have the big tilt this week against East Forsyth.
22. Robinson (9-0)
The Bulldogs through the first nine games has out-scored opponents 413-45. Not too shabby when it comes to the defensive side of things.
23. Crest (7-1)
Chargers' running back Aiden Carson has played really this season, despite the impact the team has taken from Hurricane Helene. Carson leads the team with over 700 yards rushing.
24. Charlotte Christian (6-3)
The Knights only three losses on the season have come against Independence, Providence Day and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all teams ranked ahead of Charlotte Christian.
25. Northern Guilford (9-0)
Taking the final spot is the Nighthawks, who are comingoff a 49-14 rout of Western Guilford.
