Top 25 North Carolina High School Football Rankings (11/26/2024)
North Carolina high school football is in full swing and so are our power rankings.
The No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State remains undefeated Weddington followed by the Grimsley, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and then Cleveland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams, heading into postseason of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings
1. Weddington (11-0)
The Warriors had another dominant performance last week to improve to 11-0 on the season when they rolled to a 35-12 win over Sun Valley.
2. Grimsley (12-0)
There’s not many running backs in the Tar Heel State playing better than Mitchell Summers right now. The tailback has rushed for over 1,100 yards and has scored over 27 touchdowns this season.
3. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (11-2)
There's honestly an argument to be had that this Rabun Gap-Nacoochee club could be the best team right now in North Carolina. The Eagles only two losses have come to Hun (New Jersey) and top-ranked Baylor out of Tennessee.
4. Cleveland (12-0)
Not many signal callers can boast the kind of stat line Jackson Byrd has through twelve games. The senior has completed 207-of-345 passes for 3,283 yards and 35 touchdowns.
5. Rolesville (11-1)
The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 45-8 thrashing of Pinecrest in the second round of the playoffs.
6. Hough (11-1)
Ralph Trey Blakeney has been a big reason why the Huskies are playing well, with the senior quarterback throwing for over 2,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns.
7. East Forsyth (12-0)
Another quarterback that’s been playing really well in North Carolina is Bryce Baker, who has thrown for over 2,700 yards and 30-plus touchdowns this season.
8. Mallard Creek (10-2)
The Mavericks this season had totaled three shutout victories. Only losses have come to Grayson (Georgia) and Hough.
9. Cardinal Gibbons (10-1)
Quarterback Gannon Jones has been a steady cog in the Crusaders' success this season, throwing for over 2,300 yards and 24-plus touchdowns.
10. Providence Day (8-3)
Providence Day's only three losses this season have come up against top ranked Weddington and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Not bad losses if you ask us, but now Providence Day is officially out of the postseason.
11. Dudley (12-0)
The Panthers' defense has really been getting after opposing quarterbacks, racking up around 80 sacks through twelve games. Don't forget about the over 230-plus tackles that have for a loss. This front seven is elite.
12. Seventy-First (12-0)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled well over 3,500 yards and 40-plus touchdowns on the ground so far.
13. Hickory (12-0)
Not many opposing teams are able to put it altogther against Hickory's stingy defense, which has only allowed 123 points and recorded four shutouts.
14. Hoggard (11-1)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and all they've done since then is continue to win eleven straight games.
15. Havelock (11-1)
Jaylen Hewitt is one of the leaders in the state in the passing, with over 3,200 yards and 30-plus touchdowns. Pretty solid numbers for the signal caller this fall.
16. Charlotte Catholic (9-2)
Hard to drop a team too far after their only losses have come to Providence Day and a talented Crest squad. Still hanging in strong in the Top 25 this week.
17. Robinson (12-0)
The Bulldogs through 12 games has out-scored opponents 565-88. Not too shabby when it comes to the defensive side of things.
18. Richmond (10-2)
For the first time this season, the Raiders enter the rankings after defeating Clayton, 24-13.
19. Independence (10-2)
The Patriots season ended with a 47-3 loss to Hough last week in the playoffs.
20. Watauga (10-1)
The Pioneers' dream season ended last week in a 23-0 loss to Mallard Creek.
21. West Forsyth (8-4)
West Forsyth dropped their fourth game of the season against No. 7 East Forsyth, 56-19. The Titans' season is effectively over.
22. Northern Guilford (11-1)
The Nighthawks narrowly edged out Marvin Ridge, 28-24, in the opening round of the playoffs. Now they'll face top-ranked Weddington on Friday night.
23. Millbrook (11-1)
A newbie in this week's rankings are the Wildcats, who have recorded shutouts in five out of their last six victories.
24. Clayton (10-2)
For Clayton, the season came to an end last week after a 24-13 loss to Richmond.
25. Charlotte Christian (7-4)
The Knights only four losses on the season have come against Independence, Providence Day (twice) and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all teams ranked ahead of Charlotte Christian.
Follow SBLive North Carolina throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivenc