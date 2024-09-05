Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings (9/4/2024)
1. Weddington (2-0)
The Warriors earned the No. 1 spot after Week 1's victory over Providence Day. Weddington followed it up with a victory over Ardrey Kell.
2. Grimsley (2-0)
Mitchell Summers has prove himself to be one of the state's top running backs, with the senior workhorse rushing for 329 yards and seven touchdowns.
3. Providence Day (0-1)
The Chargers barely lost out in the season opener against current No. 1 Weddington 13-7. Providence Day will look to bounce back against Charlotte Catholic.
4. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (1-1)
Losing to the top team from the state of Tennessee in Baylor by a touchdown. The Eagles bounced back with a Week 2 thrashing of Christ School 61-6.
5. Cleveland (2-0)
The Rams are averaging 34.5 points on offense and they're leaning on quarterback Jackson Byrd, who has thrown for 519 yards and five touchdowns.
6. Rolesville (1-1)
Having a senior quarterback like Braden Atkinson has helped the Rams out to a solid start. The passer has thrown for 545 yards and four touchdowns.
7. Hough (1-1)
The Huskies' quarterback has put up some strong numbers at the start of the season, with Ralph Trey Blakeney throwing for 323 yards and six touchdowns.
8. East Forsyth (2-0)
East Forsyth has out-scored opponents 100-12 through two games. Quarterback Bryce Baker has thrown for 593 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles.
9. Independence (2-0)
The Patriots through the first two games have looked impressive. Independence running back Jayden Jones has rushed for over 300 yards so far.
10. Mallard Creek (1-0)
The Mavericks defeated Prince Avenue Christian (Georgia) to start the season and this week take on one of Georgia's top teams, the Grayson Rams.
11. Cardinal Gibbons (1-0)
Quarterback Gannon Jones after one game had a strong passing wise in the Crusaders' opener, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
12. Dudley (2-0)
The Panthers' defense has really been getting after opposing quarterbacks, racking up 12 sacks through the first two weeks.
13. Seventy-First (2-0)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled 528 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground so far.
14. Hickory (2-0)
Two games and two shutout victories for the Red Tornadoes and has out-scored opponents 82-0.
15. Reidsville (2-0)
Jariel Cobb has been the bellcow for the Rams' offense so far this season, rushing for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
16. Hoggard (0-1)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland. Next up is Wallace Rose-Hill at home.
17. Havelock (2-0)
Jaylen Hewitt is leading the state in the passing, with 715 yards and 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.
18. West Forsyth (2-0)
One of the best matchups in the entire state is when the Titans meet the No. 1 ranked Weddington.
19. Charlotte Catholic (2-0)
This Friday will be a huge test for the Cougars when they face No. 3 Providence Day.
20. Charlotte Christian (1-0)
Cruising to a 49-7 victory over Cox Mill and the Knights totaled 423 yards of offense. On tap is 2-0 Independence this week.
21. Watauga (2-0)
After a gritty Week 1 victory over T.C. Roberson, the Pioneers followed it up with a 56-7 thrashing of Avery County.
22. Butler (0-2)
Now it's been a rough start for the Bulldogs, especially after a 64-14 loss to Rolesville to begin the campaign. Butler looks to get back on track against versus a 2-0 Irmo.
23. Robinson (2-0)
The Bulldogs through the first two games has out-scored opponents 80-14 in wins over Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus.
24. Porter Ridge (2-0)
Sophomore quarterback Keenan Sullivan has looked solid through two games for the Pirates, throwing for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
25. Asheville School (2-0)
There's no 'blues' over at Asheville School as they've been playing lights out to start the season. The Blues has out-scored opponents 91-7 through two games.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Follow SBLive North Carolina throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivenc