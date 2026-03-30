Viral Photo of Referee 'Knocked Out' at 7on7 Youth Football Tournament in N.C.

A photo taken from a 7on7 youth football tournament in Fayetteville, N.C. has gone viral on Twitter/X and Instagram Monday.

Frames.by.Edgar posted a photo on his Instagram that appears to show an adult male (on the left) squaring up with a football official while the official's partner looks to be 'knocked out' on the field face down.

Multiple reports claim the event was for 8u football. Yes, 8-and-under 7on7 football. As of Monday late afternoon, no video has surfaced of the incident.

Viral photo of an adult male squaring up with a 7on7 football official at a tournament in North Carolina. | FramesByEdgar/IG

According to BroBible, the event took place at John H. Daskal Stadium on the campus of Reid Ross Classic School. It featured many of the top 7-on-7 programs in the region, like the County Boyz, Gametime Athletics, and Brotherly Love.

EYEWITNESSES SHARE DETAILS

There were some comments on the photo from eye witnesses that claimed to be at the event.

One commenter said, the coach "hit the referee when he wasn’t looking basically.”

Another shared, “the ref took the flag then threw it at the coach”.

Apparently, the official on the ground did need medical attention, according to an eye witness who said, "i kid you not buddy stayed on the floor for 15 minutes and waited for ems."

REACTIONS TO THE PHOTO, 7on CULTURE

The image caught fire for a multitude of reasons.

The most notable reason lives under the premise that the man in the black hoodie already punched an official before the photo was taken. What isn't confirmed is if the man is a coach or parent. Either way, most of the reactions have been laced wtih humor or disgust.

Former USC and NFL football player Su'a Cravens chimed in via Twitter/X.

"I did 4 tournaments as a coach for Trillion Boyz a couple years ago… The embarrassing & unprofessional nature of the coaches, referees, and even OT7 at times created such a toxic environment that I had to step away before I put my hands on somebody (including a coach on my own team) … Doing backflips in underwear after scoring on a 14 year old freshmen because you’re a 19 year old double hold back senior doesn’t make you good."

"... It’s sad to see honestly!" Cravens added.

Father of former standout QB DJ Uiagalelei — 'Big Dave' Uiagalelei — shared some knowledge on the subject alluding to the irony of the false importance of 7on7 football.

"... here’s the scary reality of OT7 and 7on7, and I say this respectfully just to point out this,…JUST BECAUSE you decide to participated in OT7’s, that doesn’t mean it will help your recruitment!!!!"

The 7on7 culture does not have a good image. Known by many as the AAU basketball of football, 7on7 culture has emerged as a slimy way for adults to get a hold of young, talented football players in the off-season by putting super 7on7 teams together with brand sponsorship deals that give the players free gear.

Many argue that the heavy money running through the 7on7 circuit and its events is creating a toxic enviornment for the players, parents and coaches — and even officials.

This news story is still somewhat fresh. Check back for updates or a follow up ...