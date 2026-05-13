The 2026 North Carolina high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules for every team.

The first round kicked off on May 5, and the playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Duke University in Durham.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round

May 8: Second Round

May 12: Third Round

May 15: Fourth Round

May 19-23: Regionals

May 27-30: State Championships

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Regional Round - May 19

No. 1 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 3 East Columbus

No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 6 Bethany Community

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 North Duplin vs. No. 5 Rosewood

No. 2 Manteo vs. No. 3 Perquimans

No. 1 South Stanly vs. No. 4 Starmount

No. 2 Roxboro Community vs. No. 3 Swain County

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Midway vs. No. 4 Heide Trask

No. 2 McMichael vs. No. 3 Farmville Central

No. 5 Draughn vs. No. 8 Union Academy

No. 2 West Wilkes vs. No. 3 West Davidson

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Randleman vs. No. 4 East Duplin

No. 2 Central Davidson vs. No. 3 Southwest Onslow

No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 4 West Stanly

No. 10 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 11 Foard

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Southeast Alamance vs. No. 4 Rockingham County

No. 2 Southern Nash vs. No. 6 West Carteret

No. 1 Enka vs. No. 5 Crest

No. 2 North Lincoln vs. No. 3 North Davidson

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Union Pines vs. No. 4 Gray's Creek

No. 3 J.H. Rose vs. No. 7 Triton

No. 1 Kings Mountain vs. No. 5 Alexander Central

No. 2 South Caldwell vs. No. 3 Piedmont

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 4 Cleveland

No. 2 New Bern vs. No. 3 Heritage

No. 1 Weddington vs. No. 4 Hickory Ridge

No. 2 South Iredell vs. No. 3 East Forsyth

Regional Round - May 19

No. 2 Corinth Holders vs. No. 4 Hoggard

No. 1 Providence vs. No. 3 West Forsyth

More Coverage from High School on SI