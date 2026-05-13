North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13
The 2026 North Carolina high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules for every team.
The first round kicked off on May 5, and the playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Duke University in Durham.
2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule
May 5: First Round
May 8: Second Round
May 12: Third Round
May 15: Fourth Round
May 19-23: Regionals
May 27-30: State Championships
North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Regional Round - May 19
No. 1 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 3 East Columbus
No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 6 Bethany Community
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 North Duplin vs. No. 5 Rosewood
No. 2 Manteo vs. No. 3 Perquimans
No. 1 South Stanly vs. No. 4 Starmount
No. 2 Roxboro Community vs. No. 3 Swain County
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 Midway vs. No. 4 Heide Trask
No. 2 McMichael vs. No. 3 Farmville Central
No. 5 Draughn vs. No. 8 Union Academy
No. 2 West Wilkes vs. No. 3 West Davidson
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 Randleman vs. No. 4 East Duplin
No. 2 Central Davidson vs. No. 3 Southwest Onslow
No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 4 West Stanly
No. 10 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 11 Foard
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 Southeast Alamance vs. No. 4 Rockingham County
No. 2 Southern Nash vs. No. 6 West Carteret
No. 1 Enka vs. No. 5 Crest
No. 2 North Lincoln vs. No. 3 North Davidson
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 Union Pines vs. No. 4 Gray's Creek
No. 3 J.H. Rose vs. No. 7 Triton
No. 1 Kings Mountain vs. No. 5 Alexander Central
No. 2 South Caldwell vs. No. 3 Piedmont
CLASS 7A BRACKET
Fourth Round - May 15
No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 4 Cleveland
No. 2 New Bern vs. No. 3 Heritage
No. 1 Weddington vs. No. 4 Hickory Ridge
No. 2 South Iredell vs. No. 3 East Forsyth
CLASS 8A BRACKET
Regional Round - May 19
No. 2 Corinth Holders vs. No. 4 Hoggard
No. 1 Providence vs. No. 3 West Forsyth
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.