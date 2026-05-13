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North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13

See every matchup from all classifications throughout the North Carolina high school softball state tournament
Brady Twombly|
Union Pines Vikings vs Western Harnett Eagles - Mar 31, 2026
Union Pines Vikings vs Western Harnett Eagles - Mar 31, 2026 | Pam Jensen

The 2026 North Carolina high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules for every team.

The first round kicked off on May 5, and the playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Duke University in Durham.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round
May 8: Second Round
May 12: Third Round
May 15: Fourth Round
May 19-23: Regionals
May 27-30: State Championships

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 13

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Regional Round - May 19

No. 1 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 3 East Columbus

No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 6 Bethany Community

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 North Duplin vs. No. 5 Rosewood

No. 2 Manteo vs. No. 3 Perquimans

No. 1 South Stanly vs. No. 4 Starmount

No. 2 Roxboro Community vs. No. 3 Swain County

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Midway vs. No. 4 Heide Trask

No. 2 McMichael vs. No. 3 Farmville Central

No. 5 Draughn vs. No. 8 Union Academy

No. 2 West Wilkes vs. No. 3 West Davidson

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Randleman vs. No. 4 East Duplin

No. 2 Central Davidson vs. No. 3 Southwest Onslow

No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 4 West Stanly

No. 10 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 11 Foard

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Southeast Alamance vs. No. 4 Rockingham County

No. 2 Southern Nash vs. No. 6 West Carteret

No. 1 Enka vs. No. 5 Crest

No. 2 North Lincoln vs. No. 3 North Davidson

CLASS 6A BRACKET

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 Union Pines vs. No. 4 Gray's Creek

No. 3 J.H. Rose vs. No. 7 Triton

No. 1 Kings Mountain vs. No. 5 Alexander Central

No. 2 South Caldwell vs. No. 3 Piedmont

CLASS 7A BRACKET

Fourth Round - May 15

No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 4 Cleveland

No. 2 New Bern vs. No. 3 Heritage

No. 1 Weddington vs. No. 4 Hickory Ridge

No. 2 South Iredell vs. No. 3 East Forsyth

CLASS 8A BRACKET

Regional Round - May 19

No. 2 Corinth Holders vs. No. 4 Hoggard

No. 1 Providence vs. No. 3 West Forsyth

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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