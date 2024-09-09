Vote: North Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/8/2024)
Week 3 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is in the books, with more big-time performances taking place.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 3.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Harley Moyer of Union Pines.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tyshaun Goldston, Randleman
The 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver caught 9 passes for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns in undefeated Randleman’s 35-21 victory over Bunker Hill. Goldston has a college offer from Charlotte.
Zach Lawrence, Butler
Butler didn’t win but the Bulldogs only lost by a point in overtime to one of South Carolina’s best teams. Lawrence, a Massachusetts commit, was 17-of-23 for 271 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown.
Braydon Rediger, Marvin Ridge
The Mavericks’ quarterback was sensational, throwing five touchdown passes to rally his team from a 21-point deficit to defeat Ardrey Kell 42-35. The 6-foot-4 senior was 18-of-27 for 327 yards.
Jackson Debe, Providence
Debe was close to perfect as Providence walloped Hunter Huss 56-27. The junior quarterback was 11-of-12 for 230 yards and 5 touchdowns – all in the first half. Debe has seven college offers, including Boston College and East Carolina.
Jeremiah Whitaker, Alexander Central
Whitaker made big plays all night as the Cougars held off North Iredell 28-19. The junior tailback ran 13 times for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.
Bryce Baker, East Forsyth
The North Carolina commit was 29-of-38 for 482 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Eagles soared to a 49-14 rout of A.C. Reynolds. Baker also had a touchdown run.
Anthony Goswick, Union Pines
Goswick tossed three touchdown passes and added a 39-yard touchdown run in the undefeated Vikings’ 45-0 pounding of Western Harnett.
Tylik Mitchell, Southern Nash
The speedy tailback only had a handful of touches but he was positively electric in the Firebirds’ 58-24 rout of Fike. Mitchell, who has 10.7 speed in the 100-meter dash, had 8 carries for 269 yards and 3 touchdowns – in the first half. One of the touchdowns was 71 yards, another was 69 yards. Mitchell finished with 293 yards.
Demond Williams, West Columbus
Williams, in an amazing performance, scored four touchdowns four different ways in the Vikings’ 42-8 win over West Bladen. The 5-foot-11 junior had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a 38-yard pick-six, a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 35-yard touchdown catch.
Tareavion Mingo, White Oak
Mingo ran 28 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns as White Oak throttled Southwest Onslow 30-8.