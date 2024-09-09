High School

Vote: North Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/8/2024)

Vote for your choice for the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week

Mike Duprez

Harley Moyer of Union Pines was the winner of last week's voting for North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week. Who will win this week? Cast your vote to help us find out.
Week 3 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is in the books, with more big-time performances taking place.

SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 3.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Harley Moyer of Union Pines.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Tyshaun Goldston, Randleman

The 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver caught 9 passes for 174 yards and 3 touchdowns in undefeated Randleman’s 35-21 victory over Bunker Hill. Goldston has a college offer from Charlotte.

Zach Lawrence, Butler

Butler didn’t win but the Bulldogs only lost by a point in overtime to one of South Carolina’s best teams. Lawrence, a Massachusetts commit, was 17-of-23 for 271 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Braydon Rediger, Marvin Ridge

The Mavericks’ quarterback was sensational, throwing five touchdown passes to rally his team from a 21-point deficit to defeat Ardrey Kell 42-35. The 6-foot-4 senior was 18-of-27 for 327 yards.

Jackson Debe, Providence

Debe was close to perfect as Providence walloped Hunter Huss 56-27. The junior quarterback was 11-of-12 for 230 yards and 5 touchdowns – all in the first half. Debe has seven college offers, including Boston College and East Carolina.

Jeremiah Whitaker, Alexander Central

Whitaker made big plays all night as the Cougars held off North Iredell 28-19. The junior tailback ran 13 times for 216 yards and 3 touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Baker, East Forsyth

The North Carolina commit was 29-of-38 for 482 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Eagles soared to a 49-14 rout of A.C. Reynolds. Baker also had a touchdown run.

Anthony Goswick, Union Pines

Goswick tossed three touchdown passes and added a 39-yard touchdown run in the undefeated Vikings’ 45-0 pounding of Western Harnett.

Tylik Mitchell, Southern Nash

The speedy tailback only had a handful of touches but he was positively electric in the Firebirds’ 58-24 rout of Fike. Mitchell, who has 10.7 speed in the 100-meter dash, had 8 carries for 269 yards and 3 touchdowns – in the first half. One of the touchdowns was 71 yards, another was 69 yards. Mitchell finished with 293 yards.

Demond Williams, West Columbus

Williams, in an amazing performance, scored four touchdowns four different ways in the Vikings’ 42-8 win over West Bladen. The 5-foot-11 junior had an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, a 38-yard pick-six, a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 35-yard touchdown catch.

Tareavion Mingo, White Oak

Mingo ran 28 times for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns as White Oak throttled Southwest Onslow 30-8.

Mike Duprez

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

