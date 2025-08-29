North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates — August 29, 2025
Follow all the North Carolina high school football live updates and final scores for Friday, Aug. 29, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season continues on Friday, August 29, with 189 games on the slate.
You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates — August 29, 2025
The August 29 North Carolina high school football schedule features several high profile games, including:
- No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons hosting Maury, the No. 2 team in the state of Virginia.
- No. 21 Myers Park visiting No. 2 Weddington
- No. 8 Independence hosting No. 6 Hough
- No. 3 East Forsyth at No. 20 Northern Guilford
View the full North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
