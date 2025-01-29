Vote: Who is the 2025 North Carolina High School Softball Preseason Pitcher of the Year?
The 2025 North Carolina high school softball season is a little more than a month away. We would like to know who you think is the 2025 Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Here are 11 candidates for your consideration. You are welcome to nominate others.
Kina Davis, senior, South Brunswick
The North Carolina commit had another dominant season, averaging two strikeouts an inning while leading the 3-A state championship. Davis was 19-4 with an 0.53 earned average and 316 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings. She held hitters to a .129 batting average.
Anna Dickinson, senior, Southern Nash
Dickinson was 15-1 with an 0.42 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 100 innings. The USC-Upstate commit was stingy with hitters, allowing only a .098 batting average.
Mary Peyton Hodge, senior, Oak Grove
Hodge was named 3-A co-pitcher of the year by the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association after going 18-2 with an 0.68 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings. The Arizona State signee held opposing hitters to a .151 average.
Avery Stutts, senior, Scotland
The Campbell commit was 19-7 with an 0.68 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 124 innings. Stutts limited opposing hitters to a .120 batting average.
Mallory Reed, junior, Eastern Wayne
The North Carolina commit ruled the circle in 2023. Reed was 11-6 with an 0.50 ERA and 267 strikeouts in 108 innings. She walked just seven batters and stifled opponents to an .080 batting average.
Madeline Huffman, junior, Kings Mountain
Huffman, a Western Carolina commit, was 11-1 with an 0.55 ERA and 241 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings. She held hitters to a .133 batting average.
Sophia Crist, sophomore, North Stanly
Crist established herself as an ace pitcher right from the start of her varsity career. She was 17-3 with an 0.53 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 133 innings while limiting hitters to a .131 batting average.
Sadie Jo Hunter, sophomore, North Buncombe
Hunter was 8-3 with an 0.43 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 81 innings. She held opponents to a .132 batting average. That earned her conference pitcher of the year honors.
Emma Orr, senior, Washington
The Virginia Wesleyan commit and three-time all-state hurler was 16-3 with a 1.04 ERA and 238 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings. Orr held hitters to a .140 batting average.
Sydney Thune, senior, Charlotte Latin
The Emory University commit was 6-8 with an 0.82 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings as a junior. Opponents batted just .119.