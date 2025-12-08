2025 Missouri High School Football Top 25 Postseason Rankings
The 2025 Missouri high school football season has come to a close with an exciting slate of MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl champions crowned last weekend at Spratt Memorial Stadium in St. Joseph.
Platte County stood at the forefront once again, opening the year as the state’s preseason No. 1 and finishing in the same spot after a 14-0 run capped by an overtime win against Carthage for the Class 5 championship. The season also delivered first-time titles for Worth County in 8-man and Tipton in Class 1, along with undefeated state champions in Blair Oaks (Class 2) and Kearney (Class 4).
Movement across the top 10 took center stage this week.
Lee’s Summit made the most dramatic ascent. The Tigers opened the preseason at No. 10 before falling off with an 0-4 start, then reeled off 10 consecutive wins and beat then No. 3 Jackson in the semifinals and No. 2 Nixa in the Class 6 championship to finish No. 2.
Nixa held firm as a contender and finished No. 5 after reaching the Class 6 final, while Seneca broke into the top 10 by securing the Class 3 title after two straight runner-up finishes. Carthage and Jackson also delivered strong postseason showings that kept them firmly in the upper tier.
Championship-caliber balance defined several of the state’s elite programs. Kearney rode one of Missouri’s stingiest defenses to a perfect season and the Class 4 crown, and Blair Oaks dominated its first year back in Class 2 on the way to its second consecutive title and seventh in program history. Behind them, programs such as CBC, Kirkwood, Lafayette, and Hannibal anchored a deep and competitive field that showcased high-level football from August to November.
With five state champions finishing undefeated and several programs returning significant pieces, the groundwork has already been laid for another compelling chase in 2026.
Missouri High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
Dec. 7, 2025
1. Platte County Pirates
Final Record: 14-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
It takes a truly special team to run the table as No. 1 for the entirety of the season, but that’s exactly what they did. They won games in a variety of fashions — blowouts, last-second touchdowns and overtime wins. But they always found a way, and they claimed their second consecutive Class 5 state championship with a thrilling 34-28 victory over Carthage in the Show-Me Bowl.
2. Lee’s Summit Tigers
Final Record: 10-4
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Ranked No. 10 in our preseason poll, the Tigers quickly fell off after an 0-4 start. But, with senior star Preston Hatfield healthy and running the offense, the Tigers ripped off 10 straight wins, including postseason victories over five state-ranked teams — Lee’s Summit North, North Kansas City, Liberty, then No. 3 Jackson and No. 2 Nixa — to win the Class 6 championship.
3. Kearney Bulldogs
Final Record: 14-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Ranked No. 11 in the preseason, the Bulldogs did nothing but impress all season. Their defense never allowed more than 24 points in any game and they beat No. 12 Hannibal 21-14 to win the Class 4 state championship.
4. Blair Oaks Falcons
Final Record: 14-0
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
One of the best teams regardless of classification, the Falcons won the 2024 Class 3 championship and then dropped down to Class 2 with much of that same team intact. They breezed to their second straight championship, beating St. Pius X (Festus) 59-0 in the title game while allowing only 15 points and pitching three shutouts in five postseason games.
5. Nixa Eagles
Final Record: 13-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Ranked No. 2 since the preseason, the Eagles barged their way into the Class 6 championship game for the second time in as many seasons. The favorite going in against Lee’s Summit, the Eagles’ defense allowed a Show-Me Bowl record 457 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns to Tigers quarterback Preston Hatfield and lost 41-37.
6. Carthage Tigers
Final Record: 12-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Backed by a superb defense, Carthage went on a tear in the postseason and took No. 1 Platte County to the wire in the Class 5 championship before falling 34-28 in overtime.
7. Jackson Indians
Final Record: 12-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Jackson’s season ended with a 35-28 loss to eventual Class 6 champion Lee’s Summit in the state semifinals.
8. Seneca Indians
Final Record: 13-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 11
Coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes in Class 3, the third time was the charm for the Indians, as they beat Lift for Life Academy 33-26 to claim their third state championship in program history.
9. CBC Cadets
Final Record: 11-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
The Cadets lost to Jackson, 45-42, in the Class 6 quarterfinals.
10. Kirkwood Pioneers
Final Record: 10-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 9
Their season ended with a 64-35 loss to No. 1 Platte County in the Class 5 semifinals.
11. Lafayette (Wildwood) Lancers
Final Record: 10-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Lafayette’s season ended with a 77-62 loss to No. 3 CBC in the Class 6 District 2 championship game.
12. Hannibal Pirates
Final Record: 11-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 12
Getting back to the Show-Me Bowl for the first time since 2021, the Pirates finished as Class 4 runner-up with a 21-14 loss to No. 3 Kearney.
13. Cardinal Ritter Lions
Final Record: 9-4
Last Week’s Ranking: 13
The Lions’ season ended in the Class 5 semifinals with a 20-8 loss to state runner-up Carthage.
14. Helias Catholic Crusaders
Final Record: 11-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
A 45-28 loss to Nixa ended the Crusaders’ season in the state quarterfinals.
15. Liberty Blue Jays
Final Record: 10-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 15
Liberty reached the Class 6 quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champion Lee’s Summit, 24-14.
16. Blue Springs South Jaguars
Final Record: 9-1
Last Week’s Ranking: 16
The Jaguars’ season ended with a loss to Blue Springs in the Class 6 District 6 semifinals.
17. Rockhurst Hawklets
Final Record: 9-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 17
Rockhurst’s season ended with a 29-22 loss to No. 1 Platte County, who scored the winning touchdown with 2 seconds remaining, in the Class 5 District 8 championship.
18. Republic Tigers
Final Record: 9-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 18
Republic’s season ended in the Class 5 District 6 championship with a 31-14 loss to Carthage.
19. Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers
Final Record: 10-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 19
The Panthers saw their 2025 season end in the Class 6 quarterfinals with a 38-13 loss to Cardinal Ritter.
20. Blue Springs Wildcats
Final Record: 8-4
Last Week’s Ranking: 20
The Wildcats’ season ended in the Class 6 District 6 finals with a 26-21 loss to unbeaten Helias Catholic.
21. Festus Tigers
Final Record: 10-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 21
The Tigers’ season came to a close in the Class 4 state semifinals with a 52-24 loss to No. 4 Kearney. Festus averaged 36.8 points per game in 2025.
22. North Kansas City Hornets
Final Record: 8-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 22
North Kansas City’s season ended with a 42-21 loss to Lee’s Summit in the Class 6 District 7 championship.
23. SLUH Jr. Bills
Final Record: 7-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 23
SLUH’s season ended Nov. 7 with a 28-25 loss to Lafayette Wildwood in the Class 6 District 2 semifinals.
24. Eureka Wildcats
Final Record: 8-3
Last Week’s Ranking: 24
The Wildcats’ season ended at the hands of No. 7 Kirkwood, 21-10, in the Class 5 District 2 championship.
25. Savannah Savages
Final Record: 10-2
Last Week’s Ranking: 25
Savannah’s season came to an end with a 24-0 loss to No. 5 Kearney in the Class 4 District 8 championship.