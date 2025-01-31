High School

Vote: Who is the 2025 North Carolina high school Softball Preseason Slugger of the Year?

North Carolina's top high school softball sluggers are preparing to power their teams again this spring

Mike Duprez

The 2025 North Carolina high school softball season begins next month.
The 2025 season is fast approaching and it’s time to take a poll on who is the best slugger in the state. We have compiled a list of 10 nominees. All of them had superb seasons in 2024 and are ready to run it back.

So here are our 10 nominees. Feel free to contact us with suggestions for more nominees.

Angel Purcell, junior, St. Pauls

Purcell smashed 13 home runs, had 45 RBIs and batted .600 during her sophomore season.

Reese Penny, senior, South Johnston

Penny, a catcher/infielder, belted 12 home runs, had 36 RBIs and hit .509 while helping lead the Trojans to a 20-2 record.

Kendall Rumans, junior, Franklin

Rumans had 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and batted .501 as a sophomore.

Sophie Roberts, junior, Robbinsville

Roberts pounded 11 home runs and 41 RBIs while batting .440 for the Black Knights.

Dawson Blue, junior, Scotland

Blue walloped 11 home runs, had 37 RBIs and batted .456 for the Scots.

Haven Roebuck, senior, South Central

The two-sport standout smashed 11 home runs and 43 RBIs while batting .565 for the Falcons, who were 20-7 and finished second in their conference.

Chaleigh Currin, senior, South Granville

Currin, an outfielder, pounded 10 home runs, had 35 RBIs and produced a .435 batting average.

Emersyn Presutty, senior, Ardrey Kell

Presutty had 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .449 batting average.

Kina Davis, senior, South Brunswick

Davis turns on her second list of the preseason. Known as one of the best pitchers in the game, Davis can swing the bat, too. The North Carolina commit led her team with 9 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .416 batting average.

Amanda McLean, sophomore, East Burke

McLean started her varsity softball career on a fast track with 9 home runs, 26 RBIs and a .400 batting average.

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father's service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

