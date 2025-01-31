Vote: Who is the 2025 North Carolina high school Softball Preseason Slugger of the Year?
The 2025 season is fast approaching and it’s time to take a poll on who is the best slugger in the state. We have compiled a list of 10 nominees. All of them had superb seasons in 2024 and are ready to run it back.
So here are our 10 nominees. Feel free to contact us with suggestions for more nominees.
Angel Purcell, junior, St. Pauls
Purcell smashed 13 home runs, had 45 RBIs and batted .600 during her sophomore season.
Reese Penny, senior, South Johnston
Penny, a catcher/infielder, belted 12 home runs, had 36 RBIs and hit .509 while helping lead the Trojans to a 20-2 record.
Kendall Rumans, junior, Franklin
Rumans had 12 home runs, 41 RBIs and batted .501 as a sophomore.
Sophie Roberts, junior, Robbinsville
Roberts pounded 11 home runs and 41 RBIs while batting .440 for the Black Knights.
Dawson Blue, junior, Scotland
Blue walloped 11 home runs, had 37 RBIs and batted .456 for the Scots.
Haven Roebuck, senior, South Central
The two-sport standout smashed 11 home runs and 43 RBIs while batting .565 for the Falcons, who were 20-7 and finished second in their conference.
Chaleigh Currin, senior, South Granville
Currin, an outfielder, pounded 10 home runs, had 35 RBIs and produced a .435 batting average.
Emersyn Presutty, senior, Ardrey Kell
Presutty had 10 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .449 batting average.
Kina Davis, senior, South Brunswick
Davis turns on her second list of the preseason. Known as one of the best pitchers in the game, Davis can swing the bat, too. The North Carolina commit led her team with 9 home runs, 38 RBIs and a .416 batting average.
Amanda McLean, sophomore, East Burke
McLean started her varsity softball career on a fast track with 9 home runs, 26 RBIs and a .400 batting average.