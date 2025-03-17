Vote: Who should be the North Carolina boys basketball player of the year?
The 2024-25 North Carolina high school basketball season is complete. Now, it’s time to vote on who you think is Player of the Year.
We have selected 15 nominees. Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31.
Kendre Harrison, junior, Reidsville
The 6-foot-7, 243-pound two-sport superstar has committed to Oregon for football. But he’s an elite basketball player, too, with plenty of offers from top programs. Harrison averaged 15.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks while helping lead the Rams to their second straight 2-A state championship.
Jayden Little, senior, Anson
Little had a spectacular season for the Bearcats. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 31.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.9 assists.
Zymicah Wilkins, senior, Christ School
The 6-foot-9 forward, who has signed with North Carolina State, averaged 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals for the Greenies, who won the NCISAA 4-A state championship. Wilkins was recently named Mr. Basketball for North Carolina.
Chadlyn Traylor, senior, North Mecklenburg
The Charleston commit helped lead his team to its third 4-A state championship in the last four years. Traylor, a 6-foot-3 guard, had 22 points in the state championship game.
L.J. Smith IV, sophomore, Lincolnton
Smith led the state in scoring with 33.1 points per game. The 6-foot-4 guard also averaged 9.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals. Smith, a five-star recruit, has 14 college offers.
Jyi Dawkins, junior, Ben L. Smith
The 6-foot-4 wing averaged 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks while leading Smith to the 3-A state championship.
Sean Nix, sophomore, Cannon School
Nix averaged 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars, who reached the second round of the NCISAA 4-A state playoffs.
Trent Steinour, senior, Lake Norman
The 6-foot-10 center, who has signed with Clemson, averaged 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.
R.J. Moore, sophomore, Corvian Community
Moore averaged 23.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while helping lead the Cardinals to the 1-A state championship. The 6-foot-5 guard scored a game-high 26 points in the state championship game and was named MVP.
Jordan Patterson, senior, West Iredell
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 30.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Warriors. His season high was 42 points.
Dionte Neal, junior, Reidsville
It helps to have two superstars on the same team. Neal, a 5-foot-9 guard, led the Rams with 22.9 points per game. He also averaged 9.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 rebounds. Neal, a two-sport athlete, has eight offers in basketball and four in football.
Christian Jones, sophomore, Mountain Island Charter
The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 30.5 points for the Raptors. Jones has already surpassed 1,000 points for his career.
Jaiden Shephard, senior, Lumberton
Shephard averaged 19.6 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Pirates.
K.J. Younger, senior, Weddington
The 6-foot-4 senior averaged 25.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warriors. Younger is a UNC-Greensboro commit.
Rodmik Allen, senior, New Hanover
Allen, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 steals for the Wildcats, who were 4-A state runner-up for the second year in a row.
