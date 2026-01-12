Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
January is where reputations are either validated or exposed in high school basketball, and this stretch of the season offers no hiding places. With the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions and the Hoophall Classic looming, the national picture is about to be reshaped in real time. These aren’t just showcase events — they’re measuring sticks. Elite programs will collide with peers who share the same ambitions, the same expectations, and the same margin for error.
This update reflects a pivotal moment in the season. The difference between the top five and the rest of the field is thinning, and upcoming games will carry direct consequences for the top spot in these rankings. For several teams, one win could solidify national contender status. One loss could undo months of momentum.
The coming weeks will test depth, toughness, and adaptability. Short turnarounds, unfamiliar opponents, and pressure environments will demand more than talent alone. As January unfolds, every possession matters, every matchup counts, and the national hierarchy is anything but settled.
1. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (15-2)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Dynamic Prep (TX)
Outlook: Prolific Prep took care of business during their Grind Session stop in Kentucky. Their matchup vs. Dynamic Prep (TX) and the Hoophall Classic will be the game of the year to this point in the season. The winner takes/keeps the top spot in these rankings.
2. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Prolific Prep (FL)
Outlook: Dynamic Prep will have 11 days of rest heading into the headliner matchup vs. Prolific Prep. A win would elevate this team to the top spot nationally.
3. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) (15-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Central Catholic (MA)
Outlook: Defeating the top team in the country makes Brewster Academy the biggest riser during this update. At 15-1, they have all the tools to compete for a national championship. What makes their success even more notable is that they’re winning despite Sebastian Wilkins reclassifying and enrolling at Duke early. He was expected to be the best player on the team.
4. Link Academy (Branson, MO) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Montverde (FL)
Outlook: Link Academy got in a battle with Brewster Academy and it resulted in their first loss of the season. Their next week includes games vs. Montverde (FL) and Arizona Compass (AZ).
5. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: Logan-Rogersville (MO)
Outlook: Bass Pro Tournament of Champions will test the mental fortitude of this group. Every team in the tournament will be looking to knock Paul VI off their spot as the best non-prep program in the country.
6. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH) (14-1)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Reynoldsburg (OH)
Outlook: Spire is growing into exactly what people thought they could become under the leadership of Kevin Boyle. This is a loaded roster that can compete for a national championship.
7. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN) (13-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: Lakota West (OH)
Outlook: La Lumiere started the week with a tough 67-60 loss to Long Island Lutheran (NY). The next two games were dominant wins over CATS Academy (MA) and Sunrise Christian (KS).
8. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Outlook: Arizona Compass dominated their matchup at the Lute Olsen Legacy Classic. Upcoming games vs. LuHi (NY) and Link Academy (MO) make this one of the toughest weeks of their season. Two wins will ensure a rise in the rankings.
9. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ) (11-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: IMG Academy (FL)
Outlook: The Bears absolutely dominated Long Island Lutheran (NY) in a 91-65 win at the La Porte Invitational. This is a complete team that has shown the ability to take over games vs. quality opponents.
10. Principia (St. Louis, MO) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Kickapoo (MO)
Outlook: Principia will head to the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions with one goal in mind, and that’s to win it all. The past week included a win over East St. Louis (IL) where 2027 prospect Sekou Cisse scored 25 points.
11. Montverde (Monteverde, FL) (7-4)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Oak Hill (VA)
Outlook: Wins over IMG Academy (FL) and The Villages (FL) show exactly why this team is among the best in the country. They had a slow start but have found serious momentum. Junior guard O’Neal Delancy has been their go-to player.
12. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (15-1)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Loyola (CA)
Outlook: Local wins vs. St. Francis and Notre Dame allow the Trailblazers to hold steady in the national rankings. Their schedule heats up in late January.
13. Faith Family (Dallas, TX) (17-5)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: iSchool (TX)
Outlook: We’ve held steady on having Faith Family ranked highly this season. A recent win over Bishop McNamara (MD) shows why. This is a team that tests itself vs. the best programs in the country and has talent at all levels.
14. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: St. John Bosco (CA)
Outlook: Calvary is the dark horse to win the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. They had a great showing during City of Palms and there will be multiple common opponents. 5-star Cayden Daugherty has elevated himself into one of the premier guards in the country.
15. Bartlett (Memphis, TN) (15-2)
Previous Rank: 16
Next Up: Collierville (TN)
Outlook: A recent win over a quality local team, Houston, cements why Bartlett is the best team in Tennessee. 5-star sophomore DJ Okoth has been tremendous this season. He’s averaging 14.8 PPG on 58% shooting from the field.
16. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, UT) (9-4)
Previous Rank: 17
Next Up: Layton Christian Academy (UT)
Outlook: Wasatch has quietly creeped up as one of the best EYBL Scholastic teams. Their next stretch of games will be crucial.
17. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (15-6)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: St. James Prep (VA)
Outlook: The Ascenders had three difficult games during the past week and performed well considering all factors. A loss to ranked Montverde (FL) was followed up by wins over Sunrise Christian (KS) and ranked Southeastern Prep (FL).
18. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY) (9-4)
Previous Rank: 20
Next Up: Holy Cross (NY)
Outlook: Stepinac is a perfect example of it is not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. Since a slow start, they have won or competed against many of the best teams in the country. The next stretch of their season will feature a host of New York opponents.
19. Sunnyslope (Phoenix, AZ) (17-1)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Corona del Sol (AZ)
Outlook: Sunnyslope has been one of the biggest risers during the month of January. They have established themselves as the best team in Arizona which was a question at the start of the season.
20. Wheeler (Marietta, GA) (13-3)
Previous Rank: 22
Next Up: Etowah (GA)
Outlook: Wheeler is looking to make a statement at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. This is a stage where they’ll potentially see repeat opponents from City of Palms and a chance to prove themselves this time around.
21. Seven Lakes (Katy, TX) (24-0)
Previous Rank: 23
Next Up: Cinco Ranch (TX)
Outlook: Seven Lakes has turned into the juggernaut of Texas basketball this season. They’re winning by huge margins and a perfect season looks more and more realistic with each passing game.
22. Rainier Beach (Seattle, WA) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 25
Next Up: Bishop Blancet (WA)
Outlook: The Vikings have turned into the biggest show in Washington state. An explosive offense, showmanship, and the energy that surrounds this team is selling out games. The early-season addition of Tyran Stokes has been the biggest transfer of the year.
23. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL) (16-6)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: Rock (FL)
Outlook: Southeastern Prep has as much talent as any team in the country. They’ve even recently added 5-star Mizzou signee Toni Bryant. Losses against quality opponents continue. This past week it was IMG Academy (FL). These results against nationally ranked opponents have their position falling.
24. Columbus (Miami, FL) (13-4)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Riviera Prep (FL)
Outlook: Columbus is in danger of falling outside of the Top 25 following their loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (FL). This is a talented squad in need of a major bounceback during their trip to the Hoophall Classic.
25. Fishers (Fishers, IN) (12-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Brownsburg (IN)
Outlook: A team from the basketball rich state of Indiana makes an appearance on the list. Fishers has been tremendous this season. Their recent win over Pike is what sparked this move. Senior forward Kai McGrew has been dominant all season.