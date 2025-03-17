Vote: Who should be the North Carolina girls basketball player of the year?
The 2024-25 North Carolina high school basketball season is complete. Now, it’s time to vote on who you think is Player of the Year.
We have selected 15 nominees. Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 31.
Oshauna Holland, junior, Stuart Cramer
The 5-foot-8 guard had a spectacular all-round season for the Storm, who reached the 2-A state championship game. Holland averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 5.3 steals. The Wake Forest commit had 49 points in the state championship loss to Western Alamance.
Tionna Pettus, senior, Bessemer City
Pettus had a season that may be unmatched as she averaged a triple double for the season and was North Carolina’s leading scorer. The 5-foot-10 forward averaged 40.9 points, 14.1 rebounds and 10.5 steals as well as 4.1 blocks. Pettus set a North Carolina record with 65 points in a November game. She scored 50 or more points five times.
Kate Sears, senior, Watauga
The 5-foot-10 point guard had a superb season with 27.2 points, 13.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Sears, a Virginia Tech commit, was recently named Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina.
Ashanti Taylor, sophomore, Porter Ridge
Taylor turned in a dominating season. The 5-foot-10 forward/guard averaged 31.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.5 steals and 3.5 assists.
Zi’Miya Bynum, freshman, Queen’s Grant
Bynum, a 5-foot-9 guard got her high school career off to a flying start by averaging 31.0 points, 7.5 steals, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 blocks.
Anylah Bowe, senior, Pasquotank County
The 6-foot-2 center was the ultimate rim protector. Bowe averaged 12.2 points, 14.2 rebounds and 9.6 blocks.
Ashanti Fox, senior, Union Pines
Fox averaged 30.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.3 assists while leading her team to the state semifinals.
Adelaide Jernigan, senior, Bishop McGuinness
The North Carolina State signee averaged 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 assists for the Villains, who reached the state semifinals.
Jasmine Nivar, senior, Apex Friendship
Nivar averaged 27.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists, leading the Patriots to a 24-5 record.
Abigail Brown, senior, Green Hope
The 6-foot forward/guard averaged 24.3 points and 12.3 rebounds. Brown was consistent, with 21 double-doubles.
Leena McField, sophomore, Northern Guilford
McField, a 5-foot-10 forward/guard, averaged 25.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nighthawks.
Janiyah Boyd, freshman, Monroe
Boyd, a 5-foot-4 guard, had a top shelf beginning to her high school career by averaging 32.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.6 blocks. She also set a Monroe single-season scoring record, breaking her mother’s former mark.
Tina Bowers, senior, Western Alamance
Bowers averaged 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for a balanced team that won the 3-A state championship. The 5-foot-9 guard saved her best for last, scoring 26 points and grabbing 9 rebounds to earn MVP honors in the state championship game.
Jamaria Freeman, senior, Fike
The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 steals, and 3.5 assists to lead a 27-1 team that reached the state semifinals. Freeman is a University of North Carolina commit.
Danauje Brooks, senior, South View
Brooks, a Kentucky State commit, averaged 26.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.6 steals.
