Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (9/16/2024)
Week 4 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is in the books, with more big-time performances taking place.
SBLive/SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season. Here are the 10 nominees for Week 4.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anthony Goswick of Union Pines.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Anthony Dangerfield, Mallard Creek
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior cornerback returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and recorded a sack on the final play of the game as the Mavericks scored a 21-14 win over previously unbeaten Archbishop Moeller, the top-ranked team in Ohio.
Joe McGirt, Charlotte Latin
McGirt grabbed two interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown, in undefeated Charlotte Latin’s 58-6 rout of the Carolina Bearcats.
Jayden Jones, Independence
Jones rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries in the Patriots’ 40-13 victory over South Mecklenburg.
Dionte Neal, Reidsville
The two-sport standout continues to shine in his new position of quarterback. Neal, a 5-foot-9 junior, was 14-of-17 for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns in Reidsville’s 45-14 win over Eastern Alamance. He also added 6 rushes for 82 yards and another pair of touchdowns. On defense, Neal broke up 4 passes and made 4 tackles.
Reggie Bush, Lumberton
The all-around performer shined in all aspects of the game as the Pirates dominated Red Springs 49-14. Bush returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, had two 46-yard touchdown receptions, ran 6 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and had an interception.
Tareavion Mageo, White Oak
Mageo ran for 194 yards and 4 touchdowns on 23 carries in the Vikings’ 48-6 domination of Northside.
Ivion Smith, New Bern
Smith had a big night on both sides of the ball in the Bears’ 37-0 pounding of Knightdale. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for another touchdown. Smith finished with two interceptions.
David Sanders, Providence Day
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound All-American tackle was dominant on both sides of the ball. Sanders had five pancake blocks and allowed no quarterback pressures. On defense, the Tennessee commit had three tackles and a sack.
Isaiah Lackey, Hickory
Lackey, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior, ran 23 times for 160 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Red Tornadoes thumped Cox Mill 69-27.
Brian Williams, Surry Central
Williams had a school-record 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, caught 3 passes for 69 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and 24 yards on 3 carries in Surry Central’s 33-3 victory over Elkin.