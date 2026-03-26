Iowa High School Football Program Cancels 2026 Season

An Iowa high school football team has made the ultimate decision not to compete at the varsity level in 2026.

Exira-EHK High School announced it will not play varsity football this coming fall.

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“After discussion with the parents and football players for next season, Exira-EHK had decided that we will play a JV football schedule next season, 2026, because of low participation and the safety of our players,” Exira-EHK activities director Tom Petersen told W estern Iowa Today . “This allows us to continue to have our own program.”

Four Other Iowa High Schools Have Formed Joint Programs On The Football Field

Other Iowa high schools faced a similar fate but opted to become joint programs. Highland and Lone Tree made the announcement earlier this week while Remsen St. Mary’s and Siouxland Christian did so earlier this year.

Central Decatur, meanwhile, is contemplating not playing at the varsity level in 2026 like Exira-EHK.

Low Incoming Numbers Helped Lead To Decision To Cancel 2026 Season

Peterson noted in the report that Exira-EHK did reach out to form a possible partnership with Audubon, but things did not progress. Audubon made the state football semifinals in eight-player this past season.

Exira-EHK and Audubon were scheduled to be in the same eight-player district this coming year along with Ar-We-Va, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston and Griswold. Each of those schools will now have a bye where they were set to play the Spartans. They are all eligible to add another game to the planned slate.

Exira-EHK Won Four Games Last Year, But Graduates Several Key Players

Last year, Exira-EHK went 4-5 overall, as they have won 22 games since going 0-7 in 2020. They were 12-1 during the 2013 season, followed by three consecutive years winning eight games.

The Spartans were looking at a complete rebuild this coming season after the graduation of quarterback and leading rusher Bryce Brabham, backup quarterback Josten Kilworth and receiver Austin Rasmussen.

Blake Nelson, Jack Hansen, Anthony Young and Jack Lassek were key players set to return, with Young and Lassek currently juniors while Nelson and Hansen are sophomores.

The schools are a combination of Exira, Elk Horn and Kimballton.