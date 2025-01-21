High School

Vote: Who Should Be The North Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/21/2025)

Here is our list of top performers of last week; cast your vote(s) of those most deserving of this week's honor

Who was the North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Week last week?

Each week, High School On SI scours the state of North Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Zhari Shipman of St. Pauls.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jade Bell, Rocky River

Bell is a 5-foot-8 freshman forward is making a big difference. She had 20 points, 14 steals, 4 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 assists in a 54-19 rout of Independence. In a 79-41 win over Garinger, she had 25 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Camri Hobbs, Jay M. Robinson

The 6-foot-3 junior point guard scored 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, blocked 6 shots and had 4 assists in a 59-52 win over East Rowan.

Ashanti Taylor, Porter Ridge

Taylor scored a career-high 51 points in an 86-69 win over Cuthbertson. That’s a Union County record, too. She also had 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists. The sophomore star is also the fastest to 1,000 points in Union County history.

Sara Larios, Asheville Christian

The 5-foot-6 senior scored 30 points and had 8 steals in a 71-47 win over Carolina Day. Then she got a career-high 36 points along with 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks in a 55-38 victory over SouthLake Christian.

Nora Jenkins, Tuscola

Jenkins scored 30 points as the Mountaineers beat Smoky Mountain 66-55.

Jamyah Pickett, East Duplin

Pickett scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting and dominated the paint with 19 rebounds in a 64-33 romp over Wallace-Rose Hill. 

Nylah Moore, Jacksonville Christian

The 5-foot-6 senior had 28 points, 10 assists and 5 steals in a 57-25 rout of Jones.

Brook Evans, South Central

Evans had a double-double of 23 points and 14rebounds in a 76-46 pounding of Jacksonville to take over the conference lead. The 5-foot-10 junior also had 3 assists and 3 steals.

Aaliyah Duran, Faimont

The freshman guard hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left, lifting the Golden Tornadoes to a 54-51 win over St. Pauls. Duran finished with 10 points and 4 steals.

Olive Bigham, Charlotte Country Day

Bigham scored 24 points in a 73-24 romp over Mountain View Prep. The 6-foot-1 junior also had 19 points and 7 rebounds as the Buccaneers edged Charlotte Latin 49-46.

