West Caldwell Suspends Varsity Football for 2026 Season Due to Low Numbers

West Caldwell High School will not field a varsity football team this fall after school officials determined there were not enough experienced players to safely compete at the varsity level.

The Warriors will instead play a junior varsity schedule in 2026 as the program looks to rebuild for a return to varsity competition in North Carolina next season.

Player Safety Drives Decision

"We don't have enough of our upperclassmen returning to safely field a varsity football team," the school said in a Facebook post, adding that player health and safety were the primary factors in the decision.

Program Hits Reset

West Caldwell wlll play a junior varsity schedule in 2026.

"This year will be a reset for West Caldwell football," the Facebook post said. "A chance to steady the program, keep our kids safe and return stronger. JV football keeps going strong this fall. Varsity will look to next year."

West Caldwell had 14 seniors and nine juniors on its 2025 team.

According to a Facebook post from a Hibriten parent, several rising seniors from West Caldwell have transferred to Hibriten. High School On SI has not independently confirmed the transfers.

Impact on the Schedule

West Caldwell is a member of the Western Piedmont 3A/4A Conference. Other schools in the conference are Chase, Draughn, East Burke, East Rutherford, Hibriten, Patton, and R-S Central.

The Warriors' non-conference opponents were to be South Caldwell, Avery County and Mountain Island Charter.

It is unclear if any of those schools will be able to find replacement games with the start of the season just a month away.

Signs of Progress Interrupted

While the West Caldwell football program has struggled for a long time, the Warriors made progress in 2025. In the second game of the season, West Caldwell beat Avery County, 26-20, to snap a 42-game losing streak. The Warriors also beat Patton, 42-20, and finished the season with a 2-8 record.

Patton did not have a varsity team, also because of low numbers, in 2024 after a winless 2023 campaign. The Panthers returned in 2025 and went 1-9.

That is the approach West Caldwell is taking.

"This decision wasn't made lightly or without feedback," the Facebook post said. "Our district, our school, and our athletic department made it together. It grew out of conversations many community members started with us. The community asked us to protect the Warriors and think about the long run, and that's what we're doing."

The school urged fans to support the JV team.

"Football isn't going anywhere at West Caldwell," the post said. "Stick with it this year. Fill the stands for our JV. Let's build the future of Warrior football together."