Steve Kerr Had Intriguing Comments on Trade Rumors About Draymond Green, Warriors

With the NBA trade deadline just three days away, rumors continue to swirl around which players could be moving teams by Thursday.

The top star in trade rumors this year is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been a rumored trade candidate since the summer. The Warriors are reportedly one of the teams “aggressively pursuing” Antetokounmpo as they look to maximize their remaining championship window with Steph Curry and right the ship after a season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported over the weekend that there is a sense that everyone on the Warriors, outside of Curry, could be traded if Golden State acquires Antetokounmpo—even Draymond Green.

“I’ve been here for 14 years,” Green said while addressing trade rumors on Friday. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. I ain’t losing no sleep though. I slept great last night.”

On Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was candid about the feelings among the team with the deadline approaching.

"Lots of guys on our team are on edge,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game. “... It does feel different. Every [trade deadline] feels a little different based on the circumstances. We're in a weird spot now with Jimmy's injury that's thrown everybody for a loop. ... It does feel like it's a little trickier this year and there are more possibilities, and as a result, lots of guys on our team are on edge."

Of Green specifically, Kerr said: “[Draymond and I] have talked [about the trade rumors]. I think what's really tricky for Draymond is this is the only place he's ever known. He's going to have a statue outside the building someday. Really weird position for him to be in for sure because there's never really been a time in his entire career where he even had to think about putting on another jersey. ... He's never been through this and it's definitely been on his mind."

Kerr also noted he’d be “very comfortable” if the Warriors didn't end up making any moves at the deadline.

“I do feel better about this year’s team than last year’s in terms of playing without Jimmy,” Kerr said. “ The addition of Melton and the way Al Horford is playing, if we’re healthy I think we can win a lot of games.”

