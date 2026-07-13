USC Commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Lands Major NIL Deal With Kia

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson hasn't played a down of college football yet, but the five-star USC commit is already building one of the strongest personal brands in high school sports.

The Cathedral Catholic (California) standout has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership with Kia that includes a fully equipped 2027 Kia Telluride. The agreement marks another significant endorsement for one of the nation's top football recruits and underscores the growing willingness of major national brands to invest in elite high school athletes before they reach the college level.

"It's a blessing," said Fa'alave Johnson. "Proud to have this opportunity and happy to provide for my family."

Known by many as one of the fastest players in high school football, Fa'alave-Johnson has become one of the country's most coveted prospects thanks to his rare combination of speed, versatility and big-play ability. His latest agreement follows a previous NIL partnership with Adidas, further expanding his growing off-the-field portfolio.

Rather than pursuing every endorsement opportunity, Fa'alave-Johnson and his representatives at Fortune Sports Group say their strategy has centered on building long-term value while carefully developing his personal brand before he arrives at USC

Playing the Long Game

High School On SI asked Fortune Sports Group's Mikey Desjardins what separates the high school athletes who land meaningful NIL opportunities from those who don't.

"In this generation, everybody wants to get paid early. But if you're a high school athlete focused on NIL money instead of development, you're thinking about the wrong things," Desjardins said.

Desjardins believes the athletes who maximize their opportunities are the ones who prioritize their long-term growth over immediate rewards.

"The athletes who separate themselves understand it's about the long game," Desjardins said. "They're intentional with how they present themselves, they protect their image, and they focus on building real value instead of chasing quick wins.

"A lot of athletes will take free product or small deals just to say they did something, but that doesn't necessarily build leverage or increase your market value. The ones who actually position themselves for real opportunities are the ones who stay disciplined, build their brand the right way, and create something that feels valuable and exclusive. Because once you pair that with a college platform, everything starts to snowball."

For Fa'alave-Johnson, the Kia partnership represents another milestone as he prepares for the next chapter of his football career. While his focus remains on leading Cathedral Catholic this fall before enrolling at USC, his growing list of national endorsement deals reflects how the NIL landscape continues to evolve for the country's most recognizable high school athletes.