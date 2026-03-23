North Dakota High School Girls Basketball State Champions, Runners-Up, & Third Place

The 2026 North Dakota high school girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions, runner-ups, and third place for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Minot Magicians

Runner-Ups: Fargo Davies Eagles

Third Place: Mandan Braves

Champions: Valley City Hi-Liners

Runner-Ups: South Prairie/Max

Third Place: Thompson Tommies

Champions: LaMoure/Litchville-Marion Loboes

Runner-Ups: Central McLean Cougars

Third Place: Benson County Wildcats

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