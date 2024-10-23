High School

North Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Brady Twombly

The Minot Magicians are the reigning North Dakota high school football Class AAA state champions. They will face Shanley in a Dakota Bowl state championship rematch on Sep. 6. / Photo credit: Minot High School Football | @magiFB on X

Playoff time has arrived in North Dakota high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this weekend as Divisions A and 9-Man start playing playoff football on Saturday, Oct. 26.

North Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the North Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from Divisions A and 9-Man, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Division A

First-round featured matchups

(1) Kindred vs Carrington

11 a.m. Saturday

(4) Central Cass vs Bottineau

12 p.m. Saturday

(3) Killdeer Vs Des Lacs-Burlington

12 p.m. Saturday

(2) Velva vs Southern Mclean Co-op

12 p.m. Saturday

(5) Bishop Ryan vs Trinity

12:30 p.m. Saturday

(6) Landon/Edmore/Munich vs Oakes

11:30 a.m. Saturday

(7) Harvey/Wells County vs Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm Co-op

12 p.m. Saturday

(8) Shiloh Christian vs Ray Powers Lake Co-op

12 p.m. Saturday

2024 NDHSAA Division A football bracket

Division 9-Man

Play-in games were played last week and the second round kicks off this weekend.

Second-round featured matchups

(1) LaMoure/Litchville-Marion vs Hankinson

11 a.m. Saturday

(8) South Prairie-Max Co-op vs Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood

11:30 a.m. Saturday

(4) Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs South Border co-op

12 p.m. Saturday

(5) North Border co-op vs Cavalier

11 a.m. Saturday

(2) New Rockford-Sheyenne vs North Prairie Co-op

11 a.m. Saturday

(7) Grant Co/Flasher Co-op

12 p.m. Saturday

(3) Westhope/Newburg vs Alexander

12 p.m. Saturday

(6) Griggs County Central vs Wyndmere/Lingerwood

11:30 a.m. Saturday

2024 NDHSAA Division 9-Man bracket

Division AAA

Division AAA starts next week (October 31) and the bracket will be finalized this week.

2024 NDHSAA Division AAA bracket

Division AA

Division AA starts next week (October 31) and the bracket will be finalized this week.

2024 NDHSAA Division AA bracket

