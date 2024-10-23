North Dakota high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in North Dakota high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this weekend as Divisions A and 9-Man start playing playoff football on Saturday, Oct. 26.
North Dakota high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the North Dakota high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from Divisions A and 9-Man, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Division A
First-round featured matchups
(1) Kindred vs Carrington
11 a.m. Saturday
(4) Central Cass vs Bottineau
12 p.m. Saturday
(3) Killdeer Vs Des Lacs-Burlington
12 p.m. Saturday
(2) Velva vs Southern Mclean Co-op
12 p.m. Saturday
(5) Bishop Ryan vs Trinity
12:30 p.m. Saturday
(6) Landon/Edmore/Munich vs Oakes
11:30 a.m. Saturday
(7) Harvey/Wells County vs Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm Co-op
12 p.m. Saturday
(8) Shiloh Christian vs Ray Powers Lake Co-op
12 p.m. Saturday
2024 NDHSAA Division A football bracket
Division 9-Man
Play-in games were played last week and the second round kicks off this weekend.
Second-round featured matchups
(1) LaMoure/Litchville-Marion vs Hankinson
11 a.m. Saturday
(8) South Prairie-Max Co-op vs Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood
11:30 a.m. Saturday
(4) Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs South Border co-op
12 p.m. Saturday
(5) North Border co-op vs Cavalier
11 a.m. Saturday
(2) New Rockford-Sheyenne vs North Prairie Co-op
11 a.m. Saturday
(7) Grant Co/Flasher Co-op
12 p.m. Saturday
(3) Westhope/Newburg vs Alexander
12 p.m. Saturday
(6) Griggs County Central vs Wyndmere/Lingerwood
11:30 a.m. Saturday
2024 NDHSAA Division 9-Man bracket
Division AAA
Division AAA starts next week (October 31) and the bracket will be finalized this week.
2024 NDHSAA Division AAA bracket
Division AA
Division AA starts next week (October 31) and the bracket will be finalized this week.
2024 NDHSAA Division AA bracket
