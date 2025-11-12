High School

High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

Top seven teams in rankings remained alive in their respective state playoffs

René Ferrán

Muskego enters the High School on SI Midwest Region rankings this week after advancing to the Wisconsin Division 1 semifinals.
Muskego enters the High School on SI Midwest Region rankings this week after advancing to the Wisconsin Division 1 semifinals. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

No. 1 Cass Tech, the only team in the Midwest Region rankings in the national Power 25, won the Michigan Division 1 District 6 title last week by rolling past Fordson 48-8. 

The Technicians were among the top seven teams in the regional Top 10 to win in the postseason. Not so fortunate was former No. 8 Maple Grove, which was stunned by Lakeville South 49-31 in the Minnesota Class 6A quarterfinals.

Taking the Crimson’s place this week is Muskego, which reached the Division 1 semifinals in Wisconsin after beating Badger 20-13 and has been the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 for the past eight weeks.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin).

High School on SI Midwest Region Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025

1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (11-0) (No. 21 nationally)

Last week: Def. Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.) 48-8

This week: vs. Saline (Mich.), Division 1 Region 3 final

2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (11-0)

Last week: Def. Avon (Ind.) 53-29

This week: vs. Decatur Central (Ind.), Class 6A Regionals

3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (11-0)

Last week: Def. Belleville (Ill.) East 48-29

This week: vs. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.), Class 8A quarterfinals

4. Elder (Cincinnati) (11-0)

Last week: Def. Fairfield (Ohio) 27-7

This week: vs. Princeton (Cincinnati), Division I Region 4 semifinals

5. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (11-0)

Last week: Def. Brighton (Mich.) 45-7

This week: vs. Clarkston (Mich.), Division 1 Region 2 final

6. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (9-1)

Last week: Def. Boardman (Youngstown, Ohio) 38-0

This week: vs. Hudson (Ohio), Division II Region 5 semifinals

7. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (9-2)

Last week: Def. Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 45-14

This week: vs. Whitmer (Toledo, Ohio), Division I Region 1 semifinals

8. New Palestine (Ind.) (11-0)

Last week: Def. Cathedral (Indianapolis) 20-15

This week: vs. East Central (St. Leon, Ind.), Class 5A Regionals

9. Avon (Ohio) (10-1)

Last week: Def. Olmstead Falls (Ohio) 46-13

This week: vs. Wadsworth (Ohio), Division II Region 6 semifinals

10. Muskego (Hartland, Wis.) (11-1)

Last week: Def. Badger (Lake Geneva, Wis.) 20-13

This week: vs. Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.), Division 1 semifinals

Under Consideration

Anderson (Cincinnati)

Brother Rice (Chicago)

Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)

Hudsonville (Mich.)

Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)

Maine South (Park Ridge, Ill.)

Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.)

St. Thomas Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.)

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Ohio