High School on SI Midwest Region Football Rankings — Nov. 12, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
No. 1 Cass Tech, the only team in the Midwest Region rankings in the national Power 25, won the Michigan Division 1 District 6 title last week by rolling past Fordson 48-8.
The Technicians were among the top seven teams in the regional Top 10 to win in the postseason. Not so fortunate was former No. 8 Maple Grove, which was stunned by Lakeville South 49-31 in the Minnesota Class 6A quarterfinals.
Taking the Crimson’s place this week is Muskego, which reached the Division 1 semifinals in Wisconsin after beating Badger 20-13 and has been the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 for the past eight weeks.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest Region (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin).
1. Cass Tech (Detroit) (11-0) (No. 21 nationally)
Last week: Def. Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.) 48-8
This week: vs. Saline (Mich.), Division 1 Region 3 final
2. Brownsburg (Ind.) (11-0)
Last week: Def. Avon (Ind.) 53-29
This week: vs. Decatur Central (Ind.), Class 6A Regionals
3. Mount Carmel (Chicago) (11-0)
Last week: Def. Belleville (Ill.) East 48-29
This week: vs. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.), Class 8A quarterfinals
4. Elder (Cincinnati) (11-0)
Last week: Def. Fairfield (Ohio) 27-7
This week: vs. Princeton (Cincinnati), Division I Region 4 semifinals
5. Catholic Central (Novi, Mich.) (11-0)
Last week: Def. Brighton (Mich.) 45-7
This week: vs. Clarkston (Mich.), Division 1 Region 2 final
6. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (9-1)
Last week: Def. Boardman (Youngstown, Ohio) 38-0
This week: vs. Hudson (Ohio), Division II Region 5 semifinals
7. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (9-2)
Last week: Def. Berea-Midpark (Ohio) 45-14
This week: vs. Whitmer (Toledo, Ohio), Division I Region 1 semifinals
8. New Palestine (Ind.) (11-0)
Last week: Def. Cathedral (Indianapolis) 20-15
This week: vs. East Central (St. Leon, Ind.), Class 5A Regionals
9. Avon (Ohio) (10-1)
Last week: Def. Olmstead Falls (Ohio) 46-13
This week: vs. Wadsworth (Ohio), Division II Region 6 semifinals
10. Muskego (Hartland, Wis.) (11-1)
Last week: Def. Badger (Lake Geneva, Wis.) 20-13
This week: vs. Bay Port (Green Bay, Wis.), Division 1 semifinals
Under Consideration
Anderson (Cincinnati)
Brother Rice (Chicago)
Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, Iowa)
Hudsonville (Mich.)
Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.)
Maine South (Park Ridge, Ill.)
Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.)
St. Thomas Academy (Mendota Heights, Minn.)
