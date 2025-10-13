High School

Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 13, 2025

Muskego maintains its hold on No. 1 spot for fourth consecutive week following statement-making 41-10 home-field victory over defending Classic 8 co-champion Oconomowoc

Muskego linebackers Jayden Adams (7), Logan Limberg (33) and Brody Axelson (45) and defensive lineman Caleb Hein (30) celebrate a sack versus Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, September 19, 2025. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Muskego linebackers Jayden Adams (7), Logan Limberg (33) and Brody Axelson (45) and defensive lineman Caleb Hein (30) celebrate a sack versus Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference game Friday, September 19, 2025. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With eight weeks of games now in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week following a statement-making 41-10 home-field victory over defending Classic 8 Conference co-champion Oconomowoc.

The Warriors, who have combined to outscore their first six opponents by a 270-86 margin, remain in sole possession of first place in the highly contested Classic 8 standings with a 5-0 record and 7-1 overall.

Muskego, which is on a seven-game winning streak, can capture the prestigious league championship outright with a road victory over No. 13 Mukwonago on Friday, Oct. 17.

It will be an intriguing and challenging showdown between fierce, long-time league rivals, marking a rematch of last year's WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

1. Muskego (7-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Oconomowoc 41-10

Next up: at No. 11 Mukwonago, Oct. 17

2. Waunakee (8-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. DeForest 52-14

Next up: vs. Milton, Oct. 17

3. West De Pere (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. No. 11 Bay Port 48-45

Next up: vs. Appleton West, Oct. 17

4. Franklin (8-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Kenosha Indian Trail 24-17

Next up: vs. Racine Horlick, Oct. 17

5. Badger (8-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Waterford 34-10

Next up: at No. 23 Union Grove, Oct. 17

6. Homestead (8-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. No. 22 Slinger 28-14

Next up: at West Bend West, Oct. 17

7. Arrowhead (7-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. No. 12 Sussex Hamilton 21-20

Next up: at Kettle Moraine, Oct. 17

8. Neenah (7-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Fond du Lac 31-29

Next up: at Hortonville, Oct. 17

9. Notre Dame (8-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Green Bay West 49-7

Next up: at Oshkosh North, Oct. 17

10. River Falls (7-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Menomonie 42-14

Next up: vs. Wausau West, Oct. 17

11. Mukwonago (6-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Waukesha West 35-14

Next up: vs. No. 1 Muskego, Oct. 17

12. Bay Port (6-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to No. 3 West De Pere 48-45

Next up: at Pulaski, Oct. 17

13. Sussex Hamilton (6-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Arrowhead 21-20

Next up: vs. Brookfield Central, Oct. 17

14. Rice Lake (7-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Superior 48-42

Next up: at No. 21 Hudson, Oct. 17

15. Kimberly (6-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Kaukauna 8-6

Next up: at Appleton North, Oct. 17

16. Kenosha Bradford (7-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Oak Creek 14-10

Next up: at Racine Case, Oct. 17

17. Darlington (8-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Cuba City 35-13

Next up: at Belleville, Oct. 17

18. Grafton (8-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Greendale 27-0

Next up: at Shorewood/Messmer, Oct. 17

19. Catholic Memorial (7-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Wauwatosa East 35-0

Next up: at Waukesha South, Oct. 17

20. Edgar (8-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Stevens Point Pacelli 42-0

Next up: vs. Abbotsford, Oct. 17

21. Hudson (7-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Chippewa Falls 28-15

Next up: vs. No. 14 Rice Lake, Oct. 17

22. Winneconne (8-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Fox Valley Lutheran 38-31

Next up: at Seymour, Oct. 17

23. Union Grove (8-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Beloit Memorial 41-12

Next up: vs. No. 5 Badger, Oct. 17

24. Middleton (7-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Madison La Follette 56-7

Next up: at Madison West, Oct. 16

25. Slinger (6-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Homestead 28-14

Next up: vs. Cedarburg, Oct. 17

