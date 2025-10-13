Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 13, 2025
With eight weeks of games now in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week following a statement-making 41-10 home-field victory over defending Classic 8 Conference co-champion Oconomowoc.
The Warriors, who have combined to outscore their first six opponents by a 270-86 margin, remain in sole possession of first place in the highly contested Classic 8 standings with a 5-0 record and 7-1 overall.
Muskego, which is on a seven-game winning streak, can capture the prestigious league championship outright with a road victory over No. 13 Mukwonago on Friday, Oct. 17.
It will be an intriguing and challenging showdown between fierce, long-time league rivals, marking a rematch of last year's WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.
1. Muskego (7-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Oconomowoc 41-10
Next up: at No. 11 Mukwonago, Oct. 17
2. Waunakee (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. DeForest 52-14
Next up: vs. Milton, Oct. 17
3. West De Pere (8-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 11 Bay Port 48-45
Next up: vs. Appleton West, Oct. 17
4. Franklin (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Kenosha Indian Trail 24-17
Next up: vs. Racine Horlick, Oct. 17
5. Badger (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Waterford 34-10
Next up: at No. 23 Union Grove, Oct. 17
6. Homestead (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. No. 22 Slinger 28-14
Next up: at West Bend West, Oct. 17
7. Arrowhead (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 12 Sussex Hamilton 21-20
Next up: at Kettle Moraine, Oct. 17
8. Neenah (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Fond du Lac 31-29
Next up: at Hortonville, Oct. 17
9. Notre Dame (8-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Green Bay West 49-7
Next up: at Oshkosh North, Oct. 17
10. River Falls (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Menomonie 42-14
Next up: vs. Wausau West, Oct. 17
11. Mukwonago (6-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Waukesha West 35-14
Next up: vs. No. 1 Muskego, Oct. 17
12. Bay Port (6-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 3 West De Pere 48-45
Next up: at Pulaski, Oct. 17
13. Sussex Hamilton (6-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Arrowhead 21-20
Next up: vs. Brookfield Central, Oct. 17
14. Rice Lake (7-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Superior 48-42
Next up: at No. 21 Hudson, Oct. 17
15. Kimberly (6-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Kaukauna 8-6
Next up: at Appleton North, Oct. 17
16. Kenosha Bradford (7-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Oak Creek 14-10
Next up: at Racine Case, Oct. 17
17. Darlington (8-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Cuba City 35-13
Next up: at Belleville, Oct. 17
18. Grafton (8-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Greendale 27-0
Next up: at Shorewood/Messmer, Oct. 17
19. Catholic Memorial (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Wauwatosa East 35-0
Next up: at Waukesha South, Oct. 17
20. Edgar (8-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Stevens Point Pacelli 42-0
Next up: vs. Abbotsford, Oct. 17
21. Hudson (7-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Chippewa Falls 28-15
Next up: vs. No. 14 Rice Lake, Oct. 17
22. Winneconne (8-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Fox Valley Lutheran 38-31
Next up: at Seymour, Oct. 17
23. Union Grove (8-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Beloit Memorial 41-12
Next up: vs. No. 5 Badger, Oct. 17
24. Middleton (7-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Madison La Follette 56-7
Next up: at Madison West, Oct. 16
25. Slinger (6-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Homestead 28-14
Next up: vs. Cedarburg, Oct. 17
