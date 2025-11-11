Ohio High School Football Playoffs: Division IV Regional Semifinal Matchups, Predictions, Brackets - Nov. 10, 2025
The first two rounds of the Ohio high school football playoffs are in the books, and now the top four teams in each region compete in the regional semifinals on Friday, Nov. 14.
With that in mind, we at High School on SI Ohio have decided to post the matchups for each division in each round, while also making predictions for each and every game.
As a reminder, the OHSAA has once again changed the format for the playoffs.
The change that was made by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the postseason this year is a reduction in teams making the playoffs and we posted a story at the midway point of the season as to what the playoffs would look like at that point in Division IV.
Starting in 2021, the OHSAA went to a format that saw the top 16 teams in each region qualify for postseason play. But starting in 2025, only 12 will make the playoffs with the top four seeds in each region earning a bye in the first round.
Also, the first three rounds of the postseason will be hosted by the higher seeded team instead of the first two rounds.
With the top four teams earning a bye, the first-round games will be the following:
No. 12 at No. 5
No. 11 at No. 6
No. 10 at No. 7
No. 9 at No. 8
In round two, the No. 1 seed will host the winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9, the No. 2 seed will host the winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10, the No. 3 seed will host the winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11, and the No. 4 seed will host the winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12.
As has been the case over the last several years, all playoff games until the state championships will be played on Friday night.
The playoffs began on Oct. 31, and the regional semifinals on Nov. 14, the regional finals on Nov. 21 and the state semifinals on Nov. 28. The regional finals and state semifinals will all be held at neutral sites as determined by the OHSAA.
The state championship games will once again be at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 4-6, with the Division IV state championship game on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
OHSAA Football Playoffs - Division IV Regional Semifinal Matchups and Predictions
Region 13
No. 4 Beloit West Branch (10-1) at No. 1 Perry (9-2)
No. 3 Mentor Lake Catholic (9-2) at No. 2 Cleveland Glenville (8-3)
Region 14
No. 4 Lima Bath (9-2) at No. 1 Shelby (11-0)
No. 6 Sandusky Perkins (9-3) at No. 2 Galion (10-1)
Region 15
No. 4 Chillicothe Unioto (11-0) at No. 1 New Lexington (10-1)
No. 3 Plain City Jonathan Alder (10-1) at No. 2 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)
Region 16
No. 4 Cincinnati Taft (11-0) at No. 1 Cincinnati Indian Hill (11-0)
No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (10-1) at No. 2 Germantown Valley View (10-1)
Predictions:
Perry over West Branch
Glenville over Lake Catholic
Shelby over Bath
Galion over Perkins
Unioto over New Lexington
Indian Valley over Jonathan Alder
Taft over Indian Hill
Valley View over Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
