Another GCL-South Grind, Six Out-of-State Foes Await Elder Football in 2026

The defending Greater Catholic League-South champions won't have an easy path back to the top.

Elder released its 2026 football schedule, and it features another demanding slate highlighted by one of Ohio's toughest conference races and six games against opponents from Kentucky, Indiana and Maryland.

GCL-South Remains Ohio's Toughest Neighborhood

The Greater Catholic League-South includes only four teams, but few conferences in the country can match its week-to-week difficulty.

Elder, Archbishop Moeller, St. Xavier and La Salle have combined for dozens of state championships and routinely rank among Ohio's elite programs. The Panthers swept through conference play last season, defeating St. Xavier by 10 points and both Moeller and La Salle by eight.

This fall, Elder hosts La Salle in Week 4 and St. Xavier in Week 6 before traveling to Archbishop Moeller in Week 7.

Interstate Tests Throughout the Season

Elder will play six games in 2026 against teams from outside the Buckeye State.

That starts with a Week 2 game at Covington Catholic, which was a state quarterfinalist in Kentucky's Class 4A in 2025. A week later, the Panthers host East Central, who was a Class 5A state semifinalist in Indiana a year ago. Another state semifinalist, once again from Kentucky, awaits two weeks later when Elder hosts Louisville St. Xavier.

The Panthers close the regular season with three more interstate matchups, traveling to Highlands (Kentucky), hosting Indiana's Bishop Chatard and finishing against Maryland's Mt. Zion Prep.

Five of those six opponents reached at least the state quarterfinals last season.

A Look Back at 2025

The Panthers went 10-0 in the regular season last year, going from unranked in the preseason High School on SI Ohio Power 25 to the top spot in the final High School On SI Ohio Power 25.

Elder finished the 2025 season as a regional runner-up, falling to St. Xavier in the regional final of Region 4 after wins over Fairfield and Princeton.

Below is Elder’s schedule for 2026.

(All games on Friday unless noted; All games at 7:00 pm unless noted)

2026 Elder Football Schedule

Aug. 21: vs. Middletown

Aug. 28: at Covington Catholic (Kentucky)

Sept. 4: vs. East Central (Indiana)

Sept. 11: vs. La Salle

Sept. 18: vs. Louisville St. Xavier (Kentucky)

Sept. 25: vs. St. Xavier

Oct. 2: at Archbishop Moeller

Oct. 9: at Highlands (Kentucky)

Oct. 16: vs. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (Indiana)

Oct. 23: vs. Mt. Zion Prep (Maryland)