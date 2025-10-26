Ohio High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 26, 2025
In the blink of an eye, the regular season in Ohio high school football has come to an end.
That also means the final edition of the High School on SI Ohio Top 25, which finds a team which started the season unranked crowned as the No. 1 team in the Buckeye State after 10 weeks, with Elder jumping to the top spot with an undefeated regular season.
Archbishop Hoban finishes the season at No. 2, rising one spot after defeating previous No. 2 St. Edward to end the regular season.
St. Edward, Avon and preseason No. 1 Archbishop Moeller round out the Top-5.
There was one newcomer to the final rankings, as Shelby finishes the season at No. 25 with the Whippets going undefeated.
The 2025 High School on SI Ohio Football Top 25 – Oct. 26, 2025
1. Elder Panthers (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 2, defeated De La Salle Collegiate (Michigan), 35-7
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 4/Bye
2. Archbishop Hoban Knights (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 3, defeated No. 1 St. Edward, 24-20
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 5/Bye
3. St. Edward Eagles (8-2)
Last week: ranked No. 2, lost to No. 3 Archbishop Hoban, 24-20
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 1/Bye
4. Avon Eagles (9-1)
Last week: ranked No. 4, defeated Elyria, 47-7
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 3 seed in Division II, Region 6/Bye
5. Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (7-3)
Last week: ranked No. 5, defeated Muskegon (Michigan), 56-13
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division I, Region 4/Bye
6. Anderson Raptors (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 6, defeated Loveland, 42-7
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 8/Bye
7. Walsh Jesuit Warriors (8-1)
Last week: ranked No. 7, defeated Trotwood-Madison, 31-14
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division II, Region 5/Bye
8. Medina Highland Hornets (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 8, defeated Cuyahoga Falls, 62-0
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 6/Bye
9. St. Xavier Bombers (7-2)
Last week: Bye
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 3 seed in Division I, Region 4/Bye
10. Mentor Cardinals (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 10, defeated Euclid, 31-0
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division I, Region 1/Bye
11. Bishop Watterson Eagles (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 12, defeated St. Charles, 65-7
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division III, Region 11/Bye
12. Glenville Tarblooders (5-3)
Last week: ranked No. 13, defeated Rhodes, 38-6
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division IV, Region 13/Bye
13. Pickerington North Panthers (9-1)
Last week: ranked No. 14, defeated No. 23 Gahanna Lincoln, 35-0
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division I, Region 2/Bye
14. Kirtland Hornets (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 15, defeated Rootstown, 42-7
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division VI, Region 21/Bye
15. Massillon Tigers (7-3)
Last week: ranked No. 16, defeated Canton McKinley, 21-14
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 3 seed in Division II, Region 7/Bye
16. Princeton Vikings (8-2)
Last week: ranked No. 9, lost to Middletown, 14-6
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 4 seed in Division I, Region 4/Bye
17. Pickerington Central Tigers (9-1)
Last week: ranked No. 17, defeated Reynoldsburg, 35-14
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 3 seed in Division I, Region 2/Bye
18. Big Walnut Golden Eagles (9-1)
Last week: ranked No. 18, defeated Westland, 56-0
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division II, Region 7/Bye
19. Wadsworth Grizzlies (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 19, defeated Solon, 50-21
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division II, Region 6/Bye
20. Olentangy Orange Pioneers (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 20, defeated Olentangy Liberty, 26-14
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division I, Region 3/Bye
21. Marion Local Flyers (10-0)
Last week: ranked No. 21, defeated Coldwater, 7-6
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division VII, Region 28/Bye
22. Indian Valley Braves (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 22, defeated Claymont, 42-7
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division IV, Region 15/Bye
23. Kings (9-1)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Walnut Hills, 42-14
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division II, Region 8/Bye
24. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (9-0)
Last week: ranked No. 24, defeated Elyria Catholic, 49-14
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 2 seed in Division III, Region 9/Bye
25. Shelby Whippets (10-0)
Last week: unranked, defeated Marion Harding, 37-6
Playoff seed/matchup: No. 1 seed in Division IV, Region 14/Bye
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App