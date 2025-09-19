Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Friday, September 19 to Saturday, September 20 in the Cincinnati Metro, including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match up of the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No 2 Archbishop Moeller is hosting No 3 St. Xavier, we also have No 6 Anderson traveling to No 21 Kings.
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 80 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Connersville vs Rushville, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 14 games including ranked teams, highlighted by St. Xavier vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM.
Adena vs Paint Valley
Aiken vs Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Anderson vs Kings
Archbishop McNicholas vs Purcell Marian
Archbishop Moeller vs St. Xavier
Badin vs Bishop Hartley
Batavia vs Bethel-Tate
Batesville vs East Central
Beavercreek vs Miamisburg
Beechwood vs Covington Catholic
Bellevue vs Iroquois
Bishop Brossart vs Nicholas County
Bishop Fenwick vs Mt. Healthy
Blanchester vs Goshen
Boone County vs Mason County
Bourbon County vs Scott
Bracken County vs Sayre
Brookville vs Madison Senior
Brown County vs South Decatur
Campbell County vs Lloyd Memorial
Carlisle vs Franklin
Carroll vs Talawanda
Chaminade Julienne vs Edgewood
Chillicothe vs Wilmington
Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs Meadowdale
Cincinnati Country Day vs Clermont Northeastern
Clark Montessori vs Hughes
Clinton-Massie vs Monroe
Colerain vs Oak Hills
Conner vs Simon Kenton
Connersville vs Rushville
Cooper vs DuPont Manual
Dayton Christian vs New Miami
Deer Park vs Finneytown
Dixie Heights vs Henry Clay
East Clinton vs Gamble Montessori
Eaton vs Valley View
Edinburgh vs Milan
Fairfield vs Lakota West
Fayetteville-Perry vs Lockland
Franklin County vs Lawrenceburg
Franklin County vs Shelby County
Frankfort vs Paintsville
Grant County vs Pendleton County
Greeneview vs Mechanicsburg
Greensburg vs South Dearborn
Hamilton vs Mason
Harrison vs Ross
Harrison County vs Walton-Verona
Highlands vs Ryle
Hillsboro vs Ponitz Career Tech
Hughes vs Clark Montessori
Indian Hill vs Mariemont
Jennings County vs Madison
Lakota East vs Princeton
La Salle vs Withrow
Lebanon vs Little Miami
Lockland vs Fayetteville-Perry
Loveland vs Turpin
Ludlow vs Gallatin County
Madeira vs Reading
Miami Trace vs Western Brown
Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Summit Country Day
Middletown vs Sycamore
Milford vs West Clermont
New Richmond vs Roger Bacon
Newport vs Paris
North College Hill vs Western Hills
North Decatur vs Switzerland County
Northmont vs Springboro
Northwest vs Woodward
Oakwood vs Waynesville
Piketon vs Unioto
Shroder Paideia Academy vs Washington
Sidney vs Xenia
St. Xavier vs Archbishop Moeller
Taft vs Thurgood Marshall
Taylor vs Wyoming
Unioto vs Piketon
Union County vs Winchester Community
Walnut Hills vs Winton Woods
Waynesville vs Oakwood
Western Brown vs Miami Trace
Western Hills vs North College Hill
Williamsburg vs McClain
Wyoming vs Taylor
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Both games start at 7:00 PM.
Norwood vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
Vanlue vs Manchester
