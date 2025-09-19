High School

Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 5 of the 2025 season on September 19-20

Trinity Shamrocks pushes Moeller Crusaders tight end out-of-bounds in the first half of a high school football game between the Moeller Crusaders and Trinity Shamrocks, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Mount St. Joseph University’s Schueler Field in Cincinnati.
There are 82 games scheduled across the weekend from Friday, September 19 to Saturday, September 20 in the Cincinnati Metro, including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match up of the week include two of the top ranked teams in Ohio as No 2 Archbishop Moeller is hosting No 3 St. Xavier, we also have No 6 Anderson traveling to No 21 Kings.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 80 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, Connersville vs Rushville, starts at 7:00 PM. There are 14 games including ranked teams, highlighted by St. Xavier vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM.

Adena vs Paint Valley

Aiken vs Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Anderson vs Kings

Archbishop McNicholas vs Purcell Marian

Archbishop Moeller vs St. Xavier

Badin vs Bishop Hartley

Batavia vs Bethel-Tate

Batesville vs East Central

Beavercreek vs Miamisburg

Beechwood vs Covington Catholic

Bellevue vs Iroquois

Bishop Brossart vs Nicholas County

Bishop Fenwick vs Mt. Healthy

Blanchester vs Goshen

Boone County vs Mason County

Bourbon County vs Scott

Bracken County vs Sayre

Brookville vs Madison Senior

Brown County vs South Decatur

Campbell County vs Lloyd Memorial

Carlisle vs Franklin

Carroll vs Talawanda

Chaminade Julienne vs Edgewood

Chillicothe vs Wilmington

Cincinnati College Prep Academy vs Meadowdale

Clark Montessori vs Hughes

Clinton-Massie vs Monroe

Colerain vs Oak Hills

Conner vs Simon Kenton

Connersville vs Rushville

Cooper vs DuPont Manual

Dayton vs Western Hills

Dayton Christian vs New Miami

Deer Park vs Finneytown

Dixie Heights vs Henry Clay

East Clinton vs Gamble Montessori

Eaton vs Valley View

Edinburgh vs Milan

Fairfield vs Lakota West

Fayetteville-Perry vs Lockland

Franklin County vs Lawrenceburg

Franklin County vs Shelby County

Frankfort vs Paintsville

Grant County vs Pendleton County

Greeneview vs Mechanicsburg

Greensburg vs South Dearborn

Hamilton vs Mason

Harrison vs Ross

Harrison County vs Walton-Verona

Highlands vs Ryle

Hillsboro vs Ponitz Career Tech

Indian Hill vs Mariemont

Jennings County vs Madison

Lakota East vs Princeton

La Salle vs Withrow

Lebanon vs Little Miami

Lockland vs Fayetteville-Perry

Loveland vs Turpin

Ludlow vs Gallatin County

Madison Senior vs Brookville

Madeira vs Reading

Mason County vs Boone County

Miami Trace vs Western Brown

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Summit Country Day

Middletown vs Sycamore

Milford vs West Clermont

New Richmond vs Roger Bacon

Newport vs Paris

Nicholas County vs Bishop Brossart

North Decatur vs Switzerland County

Northmont vs Springboro

Northwest vs Woodward

Oakwood vs Waynesville

Paintsville vs Frankfort

Piketon vs Unioto

Ponitz Career Tech vs Hillsboro

Shroder Paideia Academy vs Washington

Sidney vs Xenia

Taft vs Thurgood Marshall

Taylor vs Wyoming

Union County vs Winchester Community

Walnut Hills vs Winton Woods

Waynesville vs Oakwood

Western Brown vs Miami Trace

Williamsburg vs McClain

Wyoming vs Taylor

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Both games start at 7:00 PM.

Norwood vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Vanlue vs Manchester

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

