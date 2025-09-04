Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 91 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday September 4 to Saturday September 6 in the Cincinnati Metro, including 7 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week include two of the top teams in Ohio, as No. 3 St. Xavier travels to Cathedral on Friday, and No. 2 Archbishop Moeller hosts Trinity on Friday night.
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The first game, Carroll vs Ponitz Career Tech, starts at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Cincinnati Metro scoreboard.
Carroll vs Ponitz Career Tech
Stivers School for the Arts vs New Miami
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 87 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. The first game, East Central vs Lawrence North, starts at 4:00 PM. There are 17 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Trinity vs Archbishop Moeller at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Cincinnati Metro scoreboard.
Walton-Verona vs Ludlow
Gallatin County vs Newport
St. Henry vs Bishop Brossart
Campbell County vs Highlands
Franklin County vs Pleasure Ridge Park
Covington Catholic vs Simon Kenton
Beechwood vs Dixie Heights
Lloyd Memorial vs Conner
Boone County vs Newport Central Catholic
Highlands Latin vs Campbell County
Milan vs North Decatur
Clarksville vs Switzerland County
Union County vs Knightstown
Edinburgh vs South Decatur
Lawrenceburg vs Speedway
Rushville vs Franklin County
Batesville vs South Dearborn
Greensburg vs Connersville
Madison vs Charlestown
East Central vs Lawrence North
Manchester vs Green
Irvington Preparatory Academy vs Cincinnati Country Day
Lockland vs Summit Country Day
Southeastern vs Fayetteville-Perry
Fairfield Christian Academy vs East Clinton
Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Dayton Christian
Piketon vs Valley
Deer Park vs Norwood
Madison Senior vs Blanchester
Taylor vs Woodward
Purcell Marian vs Harvest Prep
Greeneview vs Northeastern
Reading vs Aiken
Finneytown vs Washington
McClain vs Paint Valley
Williamsburg vs Mariemont
Holy Cross vs Clermont Northeastern
Logan Elm vs Miami Trace
Hughes vs Roger Bacon
Hillsboro vs Portsmouth West
Waynesville vs Goshen
Dunbar vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy
Western Brown vs Chillicothe
Taft vs Chaminade Julienne
Thurgood Marshall vs Western Hills
St. Xavier vs Cathedral
Indian Hill vs New Richmond
Walnut Hills vs Turpin
Princeton vs Sycamore
Talawanda vs Eaton
Northmont vs Withrow
Northwest vs Ross
Clinton-Massie vs Tri-Valley
Madeira vs Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Mt. Healthy vs Wilmington
Monroe vs Wyoming
Franklin vs Bishop Fenwick
Bethel-Tate vs North College Hill
Bethel vs Carlisle
Loveland vs Kings
Winton Woods vs Milford
Middletown vs Oak Hills
Lakota East vs Mason
West Clermont vs Lebanon
Hilliard Davidson vs Miamisburg
Lakota West vs Hamilton
Bellbrook vs Valley View
Xenia vs Butler
Kenton Ridge vs Batavia
Edgewood vs Badin
La Salle vs Fairmont
Elder vs Springboro
Colerain vs Fairfield
Beavercreek vs Harrison
Anderson vs Little Miami
Trinity vs Archbishop Moeller
Ironton vs Archbishop McNicholas
Frankfort vs Williamsburg
Dayton vs Owen County
Pendleton County vs Bellevue
Western Hills vs Henry County
Scott vs Clay County
Fleming County vs Mason County
Carroll County vs Grant County
Cooper vs Ryle
Woodward vs Oberlin
Green County vs Holmes
Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The first game, Gamble Montessori vs Clark Montessori, starts at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Cincinnati Metro scoreboard.
Shroder Paideia Academy vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
Gamble Montessori vs Clark Montessori
