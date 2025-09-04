High School

Cincinnati Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025

Get Cincinnati Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to week 3 of the 2025 season on September 4-6

Brady Twombly

Matt Ponatoski will try to lead Archbishop Moeller to the Division I Ohio state championship Friday, Dec. 6.
Matt Ponatoski will try to lead Archbishop Moeller to the Division I Ohio state championship Friday, Dec. 6. / Michael Noyes

There are 91 games scheduled across the weekend from Thursday September 4 to Saturday September 6 in the Cincinnati Metro, including 7 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Cincinnati Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week include two of the top teams in Ohio, as No. 3 St. Xavier travels to Cathedral on Friday, and No. 2 Archbishop Moeller hosts Trinity on Friday night.

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The first game, Carroll vs Ponitz Career Tech, starts at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Cincinnati Metro scoreboard.

Carroll vs Ponitz Career Tech

Stivers School for the Arts vs New Miami

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 87 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025. The first game, East Central vs Lawrence North, starts at 4:00 PM. There are 17 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Trinity vs Archbishop Moeller at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Cincinnati Metro scoreboard.

Walton-Verona vs Ludlow

Gallatin County vs Newport

St. Henry vs Bishop Brossart

Campbell County vs Highlands

Franklin County vs Pleasure Ridge Park

Covington Catholic vs Simon Kenton

Beechwood vs Dixie Heights

Lloyd Memorial vs Conner

Boone County vs Newport Central Catholic

Highlands Latin vs Campbell County

Milan vs North Decatur

Clarksville vs Switzerland County

Union County vs Knightstown

Edinburgh vs South Decatur

Lawrenceburg vs Speedway

Rushville vs Franklin County

Batesville vs South Dearborn

Greensburg vs Connersville

Madison vs Charlestown

East Central vs Lawrence North

Manchester vs Green

Irvington Preparatory Academy vs Cincinnati Country Day

Lockland vs Summit Country Day

Southeastern vs Fayetteville-Perry

Fairfield Christian Academy vs East Clinton

Miami Valley Christian Academy vs Dayton Christian

Piketon vs Valley

Deer Park vs Norwood

Madison Senior vs Blanchester

Taylor vs Woodward

Purcell Marian vs Harvest Prep

Greeneview vs Northeastern

Reading vs Aiken

Finneytown vs Washington

McClain vs Paint Valley

Williamsburg vs Mariemont

Holy Cross vs Clermont Northeastern

Logan Elm vs Miami Trace

Hughes vs Roger Bacon

Hillsboro vs Portsmouth West

Waynesville vs Goshen

Dunbar vs Cincinnati College Prep Academy

Western Brown vs Chillicothe

Taft vs Chaminade Julienne

Thurgood Marshall vs Western Hills

St. Xavier vs Cathedral

Indian Hill vs New Richmond

Walnut Hills vs Turpin

Princeton vs Sycamore

Talawanda vs Eaton

Northmont vs Withrow

Northwest vs Ross

Clinton-Massie vs Tri-Valley

Madeira vs Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Mt. Healthy vs Wilmington

Monroe vs Wyoming

Franklin vs Bishop Fenwick

Bethel-Tate vs North College Hill

Bethel vs Carlisle

Loveland vs Kings

Winton Woods vs Milford

Middletown vs Oak Hills

Lakota East vs Mason

West Clermont vs Lebanon

Hilliard Davidson vs Miamisburg

Lakota West vs Hamilton

Bellbrook vs Valley View

Xenia vs Butler

Kenton Ridge vs Batavia

Edgewood vs Badin

La Salle vs Fairmont

Elder vs Springboro

Colerain vs Fairfield

Beavercreek vs Harrison

Anderson vs Little Miami

Trinity vs Archbishop Moeller

Ironton vs Archbishop McNicholas

Frankfort vs Williamsburg

Dayton vs Owen County

Pendleton County vs Bellevue

Western Hills vs Henry County

Scott vs Clay County

Fleming County vs Mason County

Carroll County vs Grant County

Cooper vs Ryle

Woodward vs Oberlin

Green County vs Holmes

Cincinnati High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025

There are 2 Cincinnati high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The first game, Gamble Montessori vs Clark Montessori, starts at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Cincinnati Metro scoreboard.

Shroder Paideia Academy vs St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Gamble Montessori vs Clark Montessori

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio