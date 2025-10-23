Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 100 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, October 23, to Friday, October 24, 2025, including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 14 Pickerington North travels to No. 23 Lincoln and Olentangy Liberty hosts No. 20 Olentangy Orange.
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are three Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The first game, Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont, starts at 6:00 PM.
Eastern vs Green
Independence vs Walnut Ridge
Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 97 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by Olentangy Orange vs Olentangy Liberty at 7:00 PM.
Ada vs Leipsic
Adena vs Zane Trace
Africentric Early College vs Eastmoor Academy
Alexander vs Meigs
Allen East vs Fort Loramie
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Liberty Union
Ashland vs Lexington
Athens vs Nelsonville-York
Beechcroft vs Northland
Bellefontaine vs Jonathan Alder
Belpre vs Waterford
Berne Union vs Bishop Rosecrans
Bexley vs Buckeye Valley
Big Walnut vs Westland
Bishop Hartley vs St. Francis DeSales
Bishop Ready vs Franklin Heights
Bishop Watterson vs St. Charles
Bloom-Carroll vs Circleville
Briggs vs West
Buckeye Central vs Upper Sandusky
Buckeye Trail vs Newcomerstown
Bucyrus vs Carey
Caldwell vs Shenandoah
Cambridge vs St. Clairsville
Canal Winchester vs Groveport-Madison
Canton South vs West Holmes
Cardington-Lincoln vs Mt. Gilead
Catholic Central vs Greeneview
Centerburg vs Fredericktown
Central Crossing vs Grove City
Centennial vs Whetstone
Chillicothe vs Jackson
Clear Fork vs Galion
Colonel Crawford vs Wynford
Columbus Academy vs Whitehall-Yearling
Coshocton vs River View
Crestline vs Lucas
Danville vs East Knox
Dublin Coffman vs Hilliard Bradley
Dublin Jerome vs Thomas Worthington
Dublin Scioto vs Westerville North
East vs Linden-McKinley
Elgin vs Hardin Northern
Fairbanks vs West Jefferson
Fairfield Christian Academy vs Grove City Christian
Fairfield Union vs John Marshall
Fayetteville-Perry vs River Valley
Federal Hocking vs Trimble
Fisher Catholic vs Manchester
Fort Frye vs Point Pleasant
Galion vs Clear Fork
Garaway vs Ridgewood
Graham Local vs North Union
Grandview Heights vs Mifflin
Granville vs Mt. Vernon
Greenon vs Madison Plains
Hamilton Township vs Logan Elm
Harvest Prep vs KIPP Columbus
Hayes vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Heath vs Utica
Highland vs Pleasant
Hilliard Darby vs Marysville
Hilliard Davidson vs Upper Arlington
Hillsboro vs McClain
Huntington vs Piketon
John Glenn vs Tri-Valley
Johnstown-Monroe vs Newark Catholic
Kenton vs Van Wert
Kenton Ridge vs London
Lakewood vs Northridge
Lancaster vs Newark
Licking Heights vs Zanesville
Licking Valley vs Watkins Memorial
Lincoln vs Pickerington North
Logan vs Teays Valley
Marion Harding vs Shelby
Marion-Franklin vs South
Meadowbrook vs West Muskingum
Mechanicsburg vs West Liberty-Salem
Miami Trace vs Washington
Miller vs Millersport
Minford vs Valley
Mohawk vs Seneca East
Morgan vs Philo
New Albany vs Westerville Central
Northeastern vs Triad
Northmor vs Loudonville
Olentangy vs Olentangy Berlin
Olentangy Liberty vs Olentangy Orange
Ontario vs River Valley
Paint Valley vs Southeastern
Perry vs Ridgedale
Pickerington Central vs Reynoldsburg
Plymouth vs South Central
Unioto vs Westfall
Upper Arlington vs Hilliard Davidson
Upper Sandusky vs Buckeye Central
Upper Scioto Valley vs North Baltimore
Westerville South vs Worthington Kilbourne
Worthington Christian vs Waverly
Zane Trace vs Adena