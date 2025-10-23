High School

Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025

Get Columbus Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 10 of the 2025 season on October 23-24

Olentangy Orange reaches across the goal line and scores Oct. 10, 2025, at Upper Arlington.
There are 100 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, October 23, to Friday, October 24, 2025, including five games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 14 Pickerington North travels to No. 23 Lincoln and Olentangy Liberty hosts No. 20 Olentangy Orange.

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

There are three Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The first game, Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont, starts at 6:00 PM.

Eastern vs Green

Independence vs Walnut Ridge

Ponitz Career Tech vs Belmont

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 97 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by Olentangy Orange vs Olentangy Liberty at 7:00 PM.

Ada vs Leipsic

Adena vs Zane Trace

Africentric Early College vs Eastmoor Academy

Alexander vs Meigs

Allen East vs Fort Loramie

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Liberty Union

Ashland vs Lexington

Athens vs Nelsonville-York

Beechcroft vs Northland

Bellefontaine vs Jonathan Alder

Belpre vs Waterford

Berne Union vs Bishop Rosecrans

Bexley vs Buckeye Valley

Big Walnut vs Westland

Bishop Hartley vs St. Francis DeSales

Bishop Ready vs Franklin Heights

Bishop Watterson vs St. Charles

Bloom-Carroll vs Circleville

Briggs vs West

Buckeye Central vs Upper Sandusky

Buckeye Trail vs Newcomerstown

Bucyrus vs Carey

Caldwell vs Shenandoah

Cambridge vs St. Clairsville

Canal Winchester vs Groveport-Madison

Canton South vs West Holmes

Cardington-Lincoln vs Mt. Gilead

Catholic Central vs Greeneview

Centerburg vs Fredericktown

Central Crossing vs Grove City

Centennial vs Whetstone

Chillicothe vs Jackson

Clear Fork vs Galion

Colonel Crawford vs Wynford

Columbus Academy vs Whitehall-Yearling

Coshocton vs River View

Crestline vs Lucas

Danville vs East Knox

Dublin Coffman vs Hilliard Bradley

Dublin Jerome vs Thomas Worthington

Dublin Scioto vs Westerville North

East vs Linden-McKinley

Elgin vs Hardin Northern

Fairbanks vs West Jefferson

Fairfield Christian Academy vs Grove City Christian

Fairfield Union vs John Marshall

Fayetteville-Perry vs River Valley

Federal Hocking vs Trimble

Fisher Catholic vs Manchester

Fort Frye vs Point Pleasant

Garaway vs Ridgewood

Graham Local vs North Union

Grandview Heights vs Mifflin

Granville vs Mt. Vernon

Greenon vs Madison Plains

Hamilton Township vs Logan Elm

Harvest Prep vs KIPP Columbus

Hayes vs Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Heath vs Utica

Highland vs Pleasant

Hilliard Darby vs Marysville

Hilliard Davidson vs Upper Arlington

Hillsboro vs McClain

Huntington vs Piketon

John Glenn vs Tri-Valley

Johnstown-Monroe vs Newark Catholic

Kenton vs Van Wert

Kenton Ridge vs London

Lakewood vs Northridge

Lancaster vs Newark

Licking Heights vs Zanesville

Licking Valley vs Watkins Memorial

Lincoln vs Pickerington North

Logan vs Teays Valley

Marion Harding vs Shelby

Marion-Franklin vs South

Meadowbrook vs West Muskingum

Mechanicsburg vs West Liberty-Salem

Miami Trace vs Washington

Miller vs Millersport

Minford vs Valley

Mohawk vs Seneca East

Morgan vs Philo

New Albany vs Westerville Central

Northeastern vs Triad

Northmor vs Loudonville

Olentangy vs Olentangy Berlin

Olentangy Liberty vs Olentangy Orange

Ontario vs River Valley

Paint Valley vs Southeastern

Perry vs Ridgedale

Pickerington Central vs Reynoldsburg

Plymouth vs South Central

Unioto vs Westfall

Upper Scioto Valley vs North Baltimore

Westerville South vs Worthington Kilbourne

Worthington Christian vs Waverly

