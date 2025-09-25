Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
There are 107 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, September 25 to Saturday, September 27, 2025 including 6 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 12 Bishop Watterson is traveling to St. Francis DeSales and Hilliard Davidson is hosting No. 24 Olentangy Orange.
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are 2 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The first game, Dunbar vs Ponitz Career Tech, starts at 6:00 PM.
Ponitz Career Tech vs Dunbar
Mifflin vs Beechcroft
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 98 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Central Crossing vs Lincoln, starts at 7:00 PM.
Ada vs Arcadia
Adena vs Unioto
Africentric Early College vs Marion-Franklin
Alexander vs Vinton County
Allen East vs Columbus Grove
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Hamilton Township
Berne Union vs Worthington Christian
Bexley vs Columbus Academy
Big Walnut vs Padua Franciscan
Bishop Hartley vs St. Charles
Bishop Ready vs Whitehall-Yearling
Bishop Rosecrans vs Fairfield Christian Academy
Bishop Watterson vs St. Francis DeSales
Bloom-Carroll vs Fairfield Union
Briggs vs Independence
Buckeye Central vs Mohawk
Buckeye Trail vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Buckeye Valley vs Franklin Heights
Bucyrus vs Colonel Crawford
Caldwell vs Fort Frye
Cambridge vs East Liverpool
Canal Winchester vs Newark
Cardington-Lincoln vs Centerburg
Carey vs Wynford
Catholic Central vs Madison Plains
Cedarville vs Greeneview
Celina vs Kenton
Centennial vs Northland
Central Crossing vs Lincoln
Chillicothe vs Miami Trace
Circleville vs Marietta
Clear Fork vs Marion Harding
Colonel Crawford vs Bucyrus
Columbus Academy vs Bexley
Columbus Grove vs Allen East
Coshocton vs New Lexington
Crestview vs Plymouth
Danville vs Loudonville
Dublin Coffman vs Olentangy Liberty
Dublin Jerome vs Marysville
Dublin Scioto vs Westland
East vs Eastern
East vs Whetstone
East Canton vs Newcomerstown
East Knox vs Mt. Gilead
East Liverpool vs Cambridge
Eastern vs East
Eastern vs Waterford
Eastmoor Academy vs South
Elgin vs Lucas
Expression Prep vs Harvest Prep
Fairbanks vs West Liberty-Salem
Fairfield Christian Academy vs Bishop Rosecrans
Fairfield Union vs Bloom-Carroll
Fisher Catholic vs Miller
Fort Frye vs Caldwell
Franklin Heights vs Buckeye Valley
Fredericktown vs Northmor
Galion vs Highland
Grandview Heights vs Linden-McKinley
Granville vs Watkins Memorial
Greeneview vs Cedarville
Grove City vs New Albany
Grove City Christian vs Millersport
Groveport-Madison vs Teays Valley
Hamilton Township vs Amanda-Clearcreek
Hardin Northern vs Ridgedale
Harvest Prep vs Expression Prep
Hayes vs Worthington Kilbourne
Heath vs Johnstown-Monroe
Hilliard Bradley vs Upper Arlington
Hilliard Darby vs Olentangy Berlin
Hilliard Davidson vs Olentangy Orange
Hillsboro vs Jackson
Huntington vs Southeastern
Independence vs Briggs
Indian Lake vs North Union
Jackson vs Hillsboro
John Glenn vs Meadowbrook
Johnstown-Monroe vs Heath
Jonathan Alder vs Tecumseh
Kenton vs Celina
Lakewood vs Utica
Lancaster vs Pickerington Central
Lexington vs Mansfield Senior
Liberty Union vs Logan Elm
Licking Heights vs Licking Valley
Lincoln vs Central Crossing
Linden-McKinley vs Grandview Heights
Logan vs Reynoldsburg
Logan Elm vs Liberty Union
London vs Urbana
Loudonville vs Danville
Lucas vs Elgin
Madison Plains vs Catholic Central
Mansfield Senior vs Lexington
Marietta vs Circleville
Marion Harding vs Clear Fork
Marion-Franklin vs Africentric Early College
Marysville vs Dublin Jerome
Maysville vs Tri-Valley
McClain vs Washington
Mechanicsburg vs Triad
Meadowbrook vs John Glenn
Meigs vs Nelsonville-York
Miami Trace vs Chillicothe
Miller vs Fisher Catholic
Millersport vs Grove City Christian
Mohawk vs Buckeye Central
Morgan vs West Muskingum
Mt. Gilead vs East Knox
Mt. Vernon vs Zanesville
Nelsonville-York vs Meigs
New Albany vs Grove City
New Lexington vs Coshocton
Newark vs Canal Winchester
Newark Catholic vs Northridge
Newcomerstown vs East Canton
North Union vs Indian Lake
Northland vs Centennial
Northmor vs Fredericktown
Northridge vs Newark Catholic
Northwest vs Valley
Oak Hill vs Waverly
Olentangy vs Thomas Worthington
Olentangy Berlin vs Hilliard Darby
Olentangy Liberty vs Dublin Coffman
Olentangy Orange vs Hilliard Davidson
Ontario vs Pleasant
Padua Franciscan vs Big Walnut
Paint Valley vs Piketon
Pickerington Central vs Lancaster
Pickerington North vs Westerville Central
Piketon vs Paint Valley
Pleasant vs Ontario
Plymouth vs Crestview
Reynoldsburg vs Logan
Ridgedale vs Hardin Northern
Ridgewood vs Tuscarawas Valley
Ridgemont vs Upper Scioto Valley
River Valley vs Wellston
River View vs Sheridan
Shadyside vs Shenandoah
Sheridan vs River View
South vs Eastmoor Academy
Southeastern vs Huntington
Southern vs Trimble
St. Charles vs Bishop Hartley
St. Francis DeSales vs Bishop Watterson
Teays Valley vs Groveport-Madison
Tecumseh vs Jonathan Alder
Thomas Worthington vs Olentangy
Triad vs Mechanicsburg
Tri-Valley vs Maysville
Trimble vs Southern
Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs Buckeye Trail
Tuscarawas Valley vs Ridgewood
Upper Arlington vs Hilliard Bradley
Upper Scioto Valley vs Ridgemont
Urbana vs London
Utica vs Lakewood
Unioto vs Adena
Valley vs Northwest
Vinton County vs Alexander
Walnut Ridge vs West
Washington vs McClain
Waterford vs Eastern
Watkins Memorial vs Granville
Waverly vs Oak Hill
West vs Walnut Ridge
West Holmes vs Wooster
West Jefferson vs Northeastern
West Liberty-Salem vs Fairbanks
West Muskingum vs Morgan
Westerville Central vs Pickerington North
Westerville North vs Westerville South
Westerville South vs Westerville North
Westfall vs Zane Trace
Westland vs Dublin Scioto
Whetstone vs East
Whitehall-Yearling vs Bishop Ready
Wooster vs West Holmes
Worthington Christian vs Berne Union
Worthington Kilbourne vs Hayes
Wynford vs Carey
Zane Trace vs Westfall
Zanesville vs Mt. Vernon
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 2 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The first game, Manchester vs Crestline, starts at 4:00 PM.
Crestline vs Manchester
Warren vs Athens