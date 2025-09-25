High School

Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025

Get Columbus Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to Week 6 of the 2025 season on September 25-27

Big Walnut makes a pass in the second half at Ohio Dominican University on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
There are 107 Columbus high school football games in Ohio from Thursday, September 25 to Saturday, September 27, 2025 including 6 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week feature top-ranked Ohio teams, as No. 12 Bishop Watterson is traveling to St. Francis DeSales and Hilliard Davidson is hosting No. 24 Olentangy Orange.

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025

There are 2 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The first game, Dunbar vs Ponitz Career Tech, starts at 6:00 PM.

Ponitz Career Tech vs Dunbar

Mifflin vs Beechcroft

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 98 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Central Crossing vs Lincoln, starts at 7:00 PM.

Ada vs Arcadia

Adena vs Unioto

Africentric Early College vs Marion-Franklin

Alexander vs Vinton County

Allen East vs Columbus Grove

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Hamilton Township

Berne Union vs Worthington Christian

Bexley vs Columbus Academy

Big Walnut vs Padua Franciscan

Bishop Hartley vs St. Charles

Bishop Ready vs Whitehall-Yearling

Bishop Rosecrans vs Fairfield Christian Academy

Bishop Watterson vs St. Francis DeSales

Bloom-Carroll vs Fairfield Union

Briggs vs Independence

Buckeye Central vs Mohawk

Buckeye Trail vs Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Buckeye Valley vs Franklin Heights

Bucyrus vs Colonel Crawford

Caldwell vs Fort Frye

Cambridge vs East Liverpool

Canal Winchester vs Newark

Cardington-Lincoln vs Centerburg

Carey vs Wynford

Catholic Central vs Madison Plains

Cedarville vs Greeneview

Celina vs Kenton

Centennial vs Northland

Central Crossing vs Lincoln

Chillicothe vs Miami Trace

Circleville vs Marietta

Clear Fork vs Marion Harding

Colonel Crawford vs Bucyrus

Columbus Academy vs Bexley

Columbus Grove vs Allen East

Coshocton vs New Lexington

Crestview vs Plymouth

Danville vs Loudonville

Dublin Coffman vs Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Jerome vs Marysville

Dublin Scioto vs Westland

East vs Eastern

East vs Whetstone

East Canton vs Newcomerstown

East Knox vs Mt. Gilead

East Liverpool vs Cambridge

Eastern vs East

Eastern vs Waterford

Eastmoor Academy vs South

Elgin vs Lucas

Expression Prep vs Harvest Prep

Fairbanks vs West Liberty-Salem

Fairfield Christian Academy vs Bishop Rosecrans

Fairfield Union vs Bloom-Carroll

Fisher Catholic vs Miller

Fort Frye vs Caldwell

Franklin Heights vs Buckeye Valley

Fredericktown vs Northmor

Galion vs Highland

Grandview Heights vs Linden-McKinley

Granville vs Watkins Memorial

Greeneview vs Cedarville

Grove City vs New Albany

Grove City Christian vs Millersport

Groveport-Madison vs Teays Valley

Hamilton Township vs Amanda-Clearcreek

Hardin Northern vs Ridgedale

Harvest Prep vs Expression Prep

Hayes vs Worthington Kilbourne

Heath vs Johnstown-Monroe

Hilliard Bradley vs Upper Arlington

Hilliard Darby vs Olentangy Berlin

Hilliard Davidson vs Olentangy Orange

Hillsboro vs Jackson

Huntington vs Southeastern

Independence vs Briggs

Indian Lake vs North Union

Jackson vs Hillsboro

John Glenn vs Meadowbrook

Johnstown-Monroe vs Heath

Jonathan Alder vs Tecumseh

Kenton vs Celina

Lakewood vs Utica

Lancaster vs Pickerington Central

Lexington vs Mansfield Senior

Liberty Union vs Logan Elm

Licking Heights vs Licking Valley

Lincoln vs Central Crossing

Linden-McKinley vs Grandview Heights

Logan vs Reynoldsburg

Logan Elm vs Liberty Union

London vs Urbana

Loudonville vs Danville

Lucas vs Elgin

Madison Plains vs Catholic Central

Mansfield Senior vs Lexington

Marietta vs Circleville

Marion Harding vs Clear Fork

Marion-Franklin vs Africentric Early College

Marysville vs Dublin Jerome

Maysville vs Tri-Valley

McClain vs Washington

Mechanicsburg vs Triad

Meadowbrook vs John Glenn

Meigs vs Nelsonville-York

Miami Trace vs Chillicothe

Miller vs Fisher Catholic

Millersport vs Grove City Christian

Mohawk vs Buckeye Central

Morgan vs West Muskingum

Mt. Gilead vs East Knox

Mt. Vernon vs Zanesville

Nelsonville-York vs Meigs

New Albany vs Grove City

New Lexington vs Coshocton

Newark vs Canal Winchester

Newark Catholic vs Northridge

Newcomerstown vs East Canton

North Union vs Indian Lake

Northland vs Centennial

Northmor vs Fredericktown

Northridge vs Newark Catholic

Northwest vs Valley

Oak Hill vs Waverly

Olentangy vs Thomas Worthington

Olentangy Berlin vs Hilliard Darby

Olentangy Liberty vs Dublin Coffman

Olentangy Orange vs Hilliard Davidson

Ontario vs Pleasant

Padua Franciscan vs Big Walnut

Paint Valley vs Piketon

Pickerington Central vs Lancaster

Pickerington North vs Westerville Central

Piketon vs Paint Valley

Pleasant vs Ontario

Plymouth vs Crestview

Reynoldsburg vs Logan

Ridgedale vs Hardin Northern

Ridgewood vs Tuscarawas Valley

Ridgemont vs Upper Scioto Valley

River Valley vs Wellston

River Valley vs Wellston

River View vs Sheridan

Shadyside vs Shenandoah

Shenandoah vs Shadyside

Sheridan vs River View

South vs Eastmoor Academy

Southeastern vs Huntington

Southern vs Trimble

St. Charles vs Bishop Hartley

St. Francis DeSales vs Bishop Watterson

Teays Valley vs Groveport-Madison

Tecumseh vs Jonathan Alder

Thomas Worthington vs Olentangy

Triad vs Mechanicsburg

Tri-Valley vs Maysville

Trimble vs Southern

Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs Buckeye Trail

Tuscarawas Valley vs Ridgewood

Upper Arlington vs Hilliard Bradley

Upper Scioto Valley vs Ridgemont

Urbana vs London

Utica vs Lakewood

Unioto vs Adena

Valley vs Northwest

Vinton County vs Alexander

Walnut Ridge vs West

Washington vs McClain

Waterford vs Eastern

Watkins Memorial vs Granville

Waverly vs Oak Hill

Wellston vs River Valley

West vs Walnut Ridge

West Holmes vs Wooster

West Jefferson vs Northeastern

West Liberty-Salem vs Fairbanks

West Muskingum vs Morgan

Westerville Central vs Pickerington North

Westerville North vs Westerville South

Westerville South vs Westerville North

Westfall vs Zane Trace

Westland vs Dublin Scioto

Whetstone vs East

Whitehall-Yearling vs Bishop Ready

Wooster vs West Holmes

Worthington Christian vs Berne Union

Worthington Kilbourne vs Hayes

Wynford vs Carey

Zane Trace vs Westfall

Zanesville vs Mt. Vernon

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

There are 2 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The first game, Manchester vs Crestline, starts at 4:00 PM.

Crestline vs Manchester

Warren vs Athens

BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

