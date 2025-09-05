Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 106 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025 including 3 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week include 3 of Ohio's top ranked teams as No. 25 Pickerington North hosts No. 20 Pickerington Central as well as No. 13 Bishop Watterson hosting Westerville North.
Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Ada vs Arlington
Africentric Early College vs St. Francis DeSales
Alexander vs Belpre
Allen East vs Indian Lake
Amanda-Clearcreek vs Zane Trace
Athens vs Marietta
Ayersville vs Mohawk
Beechcroft vs Maple Heights
Bellefontaine vs Westerville Central
Belmont vs South
Bellevue vs Shelby
Berne Union vs Lakewood
Bexley vs Mifflin
Big Walnut vs Groveport-Madison
Bishop Hartley vs Walnut Ridge
Bishop Ready vs Licking Valley
Bishop Watterson vs Westerville North
Bloom-Carroll vs Jonathan Alder
Briggs vs Whetstone
Buckeye Trail vs Newark Catholic
Bucyrus vs Cardington-Lincoln
Caldwell vs Tuslaw
Cambridge vs Meadowbrook
Canal Winchester vs Worthington Kilbourne
Catholic Central vs Triad
Centerburg vs Worthington Christian
Central Crossing vs Westland
Centennial vs West
Chillicothe vs Western Brown
Circleville vs Westfall
Clear Fork vs Lexington
Clinton-Massie vs Tri-Valley
Colonel Crawford vs East Knox
Columbus Academy vs Heath
Conotton Valley vs Newcomerstown
Coshocton vs Highland
Crestline vs Mapleton
Crooksville vs River View
Danville vs Lucas
Dawson-Bryant vs Nelsonville-York
Dover vs West Holmes
Dublin Coffman vs Dublin Jerome
Dublin Scioto vs Thomas Worthington
East vs Huntington
East Clinton vs Fairfield Christian Academy
Eastern vs Minford
Eastmoor Academy vs Linden-McKinley
Elgin vs North Baltimore
Euclid vs Hilliard Darby
Fairbanks vs Madison Plains
Fairfield Christian Academy vs Fisher Catholic
Fairfield Union vs Fairland
Fayetteville-Perry vs Southeastern
Finneytown vs Washington
Fort Frye vs Wheeling Central Catholic
Franklin Heights vs London
Fredericktown vs Utica
Galion vs Norwalk
Grandview Heights vs Northridge
Granville vs Johnstown-Monroe
Greeneview vs Northeastern
Greenon vs West Jefferson
Grove City vs Hilliard Bradley
Grove City Christian vs Mt. Gilead
Hamilton Township vs Independence
Harvest Prep vs Purcell Marian
Hayes vs Mt. Vernon
Hilliard Davidson vs Miamisburg
Hillsboro vs Portsmouth West
Hillsdale vs Loudonville
Holy Name vs Marion-Franklin
John Glenn vs West Muskingum
KIPP Columbus vs Northland
Kenton vs Ottawa-Glandorf
Lancaster vs Marysville
Liberty Union vs Meigs
Licking Heights vs Sheridan
Lincoln vs Olentangy Liberty
Logan vs Warren
Logan Elm vs Miami Trace
London vs Franklin Heights
Lutheran East vs Ridgewood
Madison Plains vs Fairbanks
Mapleton vs Crestline
Marion Harding vs Lima Senior
McClain vs Paint Valley
Mechanicsburg vs Southeastern Local
Miller vs Southern
Morgan vs New Lexington
Mt. Gilead vs Grove City Christian
New Albany vs Olentangy Berlin
Newark vs Zanesville
North Union vs Northmor
Northeastern vs Greeneview
Olentangy vs Olentangy Orange
Olentangy Berlin vs New Albany
Pickerington Central vs Pickerington North
Piketon vs Valley
Pleasant vs Whitehall-Yearling
Plymouth vs Wellington
Reynoldsburg vs Upper Arlington
Ridgedale vs Ridgemont
River Valley vs Symmes Valley
Shenandoah vs Waterford
St. Charles vs Westerville South
Teays Valley vs Watkins Memorial
Trimble vs Vinton County
Unioto vs Waverly
Upper Scioto Valley vs Waynesfield-Goshen
West vs Centennial
Western Brown vs Chillicothe
Western Reserve vs Wynford
Westerville Central vs Bellefontaine
