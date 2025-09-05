High School

Columbus Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Columbus Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Ohio high school football season rolls on to week 3 of the 2025 season on September 5

Bishop Watterson's Nate Henderson (7) reacts in the second half at Ohio Dominican University on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
There are 106 Columbus high school football games in Ohio on Friday, September 5, 2025 including 3 games featuring ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbus Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week include 3 of Ohio's top ranked teams as No. 25 Pickerington North hosts No. 20 Pickerington Central as well as No. 13 Bishop Watterson hosting Westerville North.

Columbus High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

Ada vs Arlington

Africentric Early College vs St. Francis DeSales

Alexander vs Belpre

Allen East vs Indian Lake

Amanda-Clearcreek vs Zane Trace

Athens vs Marietta

Ayersville vs Mohawk

Beechcroft vs Maple Heights

Bellefontaine vs Westerville Central

Belmont vs South

Belpre vs Alexander

Bellevue vs Shelby

Berne Union vs Lakewood

Bexley vs Mifflin

Big Walnut vs Groveport-Madison

Bishop Hartley vs Walnut Ridge

Bishop Ready vs Licking Valley

Bishop Watterson vs Westerville North

Bloom-Carroll vs Jonathan Alder

Briggs vs Whetstone

Buckeye Trail vs Newark Catholic

Bucyrus vs Cardington-Lincoln

Caldwell vs Tuslaw

Cambridge vs Meadowbrook

Canal Winchester vs Worthington Kilbourne

Cardington-Lincoln vs Bucyrus

Catholic Central vs Triad

Centerburg vs Worthington Christian

Central Crossing vs Westland

Centennial vs West

Chillicothe vs Western Brown

Circleville vs Westfall

Clear Fork vs Lexington

Clinton-Massie vs Tri-Valley

Colonel Crawford vs East Knox

Columbus Academy vs Heath

Conotton Valley vs Newcomerstown

Coshocton vs Highland

Crestline vs Mapleton

Crooksville vs River View

Danville vs Lucas

Dawson-Bryant vs Nelsonville-York

Dover vs West Holmes

Dublin Coffman vs Dublin Jerome

Dublin Scioto vs Thomas Worthington

East vs Huntington

East vs Scott

East Clinton vs Fairfield Christian Academy

East Knox vs Colonel Crawford

Eastern vs Minford

Eastmoor Academy vs Linden-McKinley

Elgin vs North Baltimore

Euclid vs Hilliard Darby

Fairbanks vs Madison Plains

Fairfield Christian Academy vs East Clinton

Fairfield Christian Academy vs Fisher Catholic

Fairfield Union vs Fairland

Fairland vs Fairfield Union

Fayetteville-Perry vs Southeastern

Finneytown vs Washington

Fisher Catholic vs Fairfield Christian Academy

Fort Frye vs Wheeling Central Catholic

Franklin Heights vs London

Fredericktown vs Utica

Galion vs Norwalk

Grandview Heights vs Northridge

Granville vs Johnstown-Monroe

Greeneview vs Northeastern

Greenon vs West Jefferson

Grove City vs Hilliard Bradley

Grove City Christian vs Mt. Gilead

Groveport-Madison vs Big Walnut

Hamilton Township vs Independence

Harvest Prep vs Purcell Marian

Hayes vs Mt. Vernon

Heath vs Columbus Academy

Highland vs Coshocton

Hilliard Bradley vs Grove City

Hilliard Darby vs Euclid

Hilliard Davidson vs Miamisburg

Hillsboro vs Portsmouth West

Hillsdale vs Loudonville

Holy Name vs Marion-Franklin

Huntington vs East

Independence vs Hamilton Township

Indian Lake vs Allen East

John Glenn vs West Muskingum

Johnstown-Monroe vs Granville

Jonathan Alder vs Bloom-Carroll

KIPP Columbus vs Northland

Kenton vs Ottawa-Glandorf

Lancaster vs Marysville

Lexington vs Clear Fork

Liberty Union vs Meigs

Licking Heights vs Sheridan

Licking Valley vs Bishop Ready

Lincoln vs Olentangy Liberty

Linden-McKinley vs Eastmoor Academy

Logan vs Warren

Logan Elm vs Miami Trace

London vs Franklin Heights

Loudonville vs Hillsdale

Lucas vs Danville

Lutheran East vs Ridgewood

Madison Plains vs Fairbanks

Mapleton vs Crestline

Marietta vs Athens

Marion Harding vs Lima Senior

Marion-Franklin vs Holy Name

Marysville vs Lancaster

McClain vs Paint Valley

Meadowbrook vs Cambridge

Mechanicsburg vs Southeastern Local

Meigs vs Liberty Union

Miami Trace vs Logan Elm

Miamisburg vs Hilliard Davidson

Mifflin vs Bexley

Miller vs Southern

Minford vs Eastern

Mohawk vs Ayersville

Morgan vs New Lexington

Mt. Gilead vs Grove City Christian

Mt. Vernon vs Hayes

Nelsonville-York vs Dawson-Bryant

New Albany vs Olentangy Berlin

New Lexington vs Morgan

Newark vs Zanesville

Newark Catholic vs Buckeye Trail

Newcomerstown vs Conotton Valley

North Baltimore vs Elgin

North Union vs Northmor

Northeastern vs Greeneview

Northland vs KIPP Columbus

Northmor vs North Union

Northridge vs Grandview Heights

Norwalk vs Galion

Olentangy vs Olentangy Orange

Olentangy Berlin vs New Albany

Olentangy Liberty vs Lincoln

Olentangy Orange vs Olentangy

Ottawa-Glandorf vs Kenton

Paint Valley vs McClain

Pickerington Central vs Pickerington North

Piketon vs Valley

Pleasant vs Whitehall-Yearling

Plymouth vs Wellington

Portsmouth West vs Hillsboro

Purcell Marian vs Harvest Prep

Reynoldsburg vs Upper Arlington

Ridgedale vs Ridgemont

Ridgewood vs Lutheran East

Ridgemont vs Ridgedale

River Valley vs Symmes Valley

River View vs Crooksville

Shenandoah vs Waterford

Sheridan vs Licking Heights

Shelby vs Bellevue

South vs Belmont

Southeastern vs Fayetteville-Perry

Southeastern Local vs Mechanicsburg

Southern vs Miller

St. Charles vs Westerville South

St. Francis DeSales vs Africentric Early College

Symmes Valley vs River Valley

Teays Valley vs Watkins Memorial

Thomas Worthington vs Dublin Scioto

Triad vs Catholic Central

Tri-Valley vs Clinton-Massie

Trimble vs Vinton County

Tuslaw vs Caldwell

Unioto vs Waverly

Upper Arlington vs Reynoldsburg

Upper Scioto Valley vs Waynesfield-Goshen

Utica vs Fredericktown

Valley vs Piketon

Vinton County vs Trimble

Walnut Ridge vs Bishop Hartley

Warren vs Logan

Washington vs Finneytown

Waterford vs Shenandoah

Watkins Memorial vs Teays Valley

Waverly vs Unioto

Waynesfield-Goshen vs Upper Scioto Valley

Wellington vs Plymouth

West vs Centennial

West Holmes vs Dover

West Jefferson vs Greenon

West Muskingum vs John Glenn

Western Brown vs Chillicothe

Western Reserve vs Wynford

Westerville Central vs Bellefontaine

Westerville South vs St. Charles

Westfall vs Circleville

Westland vs Central Crossing

Wheeling Central Catholic vs Fort Frye

Whetstone vs Briggs

Whitehall-Yearling vs Pleasant

Worthington Christian vs Centerburg

Worthington Kilbourne vs Canal Winchester

Wynford vs Western Reserve

Zane Trace vs Amanda-Clearcreek

Zanesville vs Newark

