Ohio vs. Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 13

The Arizona Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season this week, which means there is just one undefeated team left in division one college basketball: the Miami Ohio RedHawks.

At 24-0 and 11-0 in MAC play, Miami-Ohio has earned itself the No.23-ranking in the latest AP Poll. They're in a great spot to hold on to their undefeated record on Friday night when they host their in-state rival, the Ohio Bobcats.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup in the MAC.

Ohio vs. Miami-Ohio Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ohio +9.5 (-102)

Miami-Ohio -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Ohio +460

Miami-Ohio -650

Total

OVER 161.5 (-110)

UNDER 161.5 (-110)

Ohio vs. Miami-Ohio How to Watch

Date: Friday, February 13

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Millett Hall

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Ohio State Record: 13-12 (7-5 in MAC)

Miami-Ohio Record: 24-0 (11-0 in MAC)

Ohio vs. Miami-Ohio Betting Trends

Ohio is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games

Ohio is 10-1-1 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Miami-Ohio

Ohio is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games

Miami-Ohio is 13-5 ATS in its last 18 games

The OVER is 13-6 in Miami-Ohio's last 19 games

Miami-Ohio has won 20 straight home games

Ohio vs. Miami-Ohio Key Player to Watch

Brant Byers, G - Miami-Ohio RedHawks

Not only is Brant Byers leading Miami-Ohio in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per game, but his three-point shooting has been some of the best in the country. He's 52-of-126 from beyond the arc, good for a percentage of 41.3%. If anything, the RedHawks should be encouraging him to pull up from three even more.

Ohio vs. Miami-Ohio Prediction and Pick

A big cause of concern if you're an Ohio Bobcats fan or bettor is going to be their perimeter defense in this game. Ohio ranks 315th in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc. Now, they have to face a Miami-Ohio team that shoots 37.7% as a team from three-point land.

Miami-Ohio certainly isn't unbeatable, and its undefeated record isn't going to last forever. The RedHawks have some weak points, including not being an elite defensive team and struggling with their rebounding at times, but they still significantly outrank the Bobcats in both those areas while also sporting the elite shooting to put them away.

I'll bet on the RedHawks to win, cover, and keep their undefeated streak alive for at least one more game.

Pick: Miami-Ohio -9.5 (-120) via FanDuel

