Ohio Fires Coach Brian Smith, Alleging 'Serious Professional Misconduct'
Ohio has fired coach Brian Smith amid allegations of "serious professional misconduct," it announced Wednesday afternoon.
"The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the university," the Bobcats said in a statement; they noted that John Hauser will continue to serve as interim coach. Smith has been on administrative leave since the beginning of December.
Ohio is scheduled to play UNLV in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday.
Smith went 9-4 in parts of two seasons with the Bobcats, where he had worked since 2022. He replaced Tim Albin last season when the latter left Ohio to become Charlotte's head coach.
"A search for a permanent head coach for Ohio football will begin immediately," the Bobcats said to conclude their statement.
Ohio's next coach will be its third in three years after a combined 19 years of Frank Solich and Albin at the helm.