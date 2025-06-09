High School

Marion Local Leads Nation with 64-Game Win Streak Entering 2025 High School Football Season

Ohio powerhouse tops HSFA’s national list, followed by streaks from Garden City (NY), Phoebus (VA), and Sheridan (WY)

Marion Local players pour water over head. coach Tim Goodwin after winning the 2023 OHSAA Division VII state championship game.
As the 2025 high school football season approaches, Marion Local High School in Ohio stands atop the national landscape with the longest active winning streak in high school football, according to research conducted by High School Football America (HSFA.)

Marion Local: Ohio’s Gold Standard

The Flyers, hailing from Maria Stein, Ohio have secured an impressive 64 consecutive victories, a record that not only leads the nation but also marks the longest winning streak in Ohio high school football history.

This remarkable run includes four consecutive state championships, showcasing the program’s dominance in the Buckeye State. Under the guidance of head coach Tom Goodwin, who has been at the helm since 1999, Marion Local has amassed 15 state titles, with Goodwin himself accumulating 325 career wins, cementing his legacy as one of Ohio’s most successful coaches.

Garden City’s Long Island Legacy

Following closely behind is Garden City High School from New York, which enters the 2025 season with a 54-game winning streak. The Trojans have been a powerhouse on Long Island, capturing four straight regional championships and establishing themselves as one of the Northeast’s premier programs.

Phoebus Phantoms Aim for ‘One for the Thumb'

In Virginia, Phoebus High School is poised to chase a fifth consecutive state title in 2025, often referred to as “one-for-the-thumb.” The Phantoms, based in Hampton, carry a 48-game winning streak into the new season.

Wyoming’s Dynasty: Sheridan Broncs

Sheridan High School in Wyoming holds the fourth-longest active winning streak, with 43 consecutive victories. The Broncs have been unstoppable in Class 4A, securing four straight state championships and establishing themselves as the standard-bearer in Wyoming football.

Tied at 39: Carl Albert and Grundy Center

Tied for the fifth spot are Carl Albert High School from Oklahoma and Grundy Center High School from Iowa, each boasting 39-game winning streaks.

Below is a summary of the longest active winning streaks in high school football heading into the 2025 season:

Full Rankings: Longest Active Win Streaks in 2025

