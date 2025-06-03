MLB Pitching Prospect Zion Theophilus Has Moeller High School Within Striking Distance Of Championship
Don’t let the sly smile from No. 9 fool you. Zion Theophilus means all business while on the mound.
Hitters step into the box and find out real quick. The approach has come to be expected this season from the 6’2 shining Senior at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio who is a must-watch pitching prospect on MLB Draft boards after throwing two-no hitters this season including a record-tying 17 strikeout performance and being a cornerstone of the Crusaders becoming 2025 OHSAA District Champions.
Zion started the game and threw 4 innings of one hit baseball to go along with 9 strikeouts in an 8-4 win over Little Miami High School. The victory marked Moeller’s 4th straight district title and helped the Fighting Crusaders secure the No. 1 seed to the OHSAA Regional Championship Semifinals where they’ll face No. 8 Worthington at Wright State University on Tuesday, June 3.
Theophilus Playing For Much More Than Himself
Running the table at regionals would mean a tenth state championship for the baseball program at Moeller. For No. 9, it would mean so much more. When Zion was just 9 years old, he lost his mother to cancer. The heartbreak and heartache alone fueled his passion for baseball and became the driving force to Zion committing himself to the game. What transpired was a worst-to-first teenage transformation that saw Theophilus go from underutilized to the ace of the staff for the Crusaders. It's that "iron sharpens iron" environment and mentality at Moeller that certainly rubbed off on Zion over the last four years.
The scouting reports over the last two years say it all: Strike thrower who goes deep into games...works 90-93 with a power slider...dominant...elite mover...plays with a chip on his shoulder...attacks hitters right away.
As a Senior, Zion leads the league in strikeouts with 54 batters in 33 innings pitched (and counting) and has consistently impressed with a blazing fast ball and command of the strike zone following a Junior year where he went 10-1, struck out 86 batters in 55 innings, and tossed three complete-game shutouts during a season that saw “Big Moe” go 29-3 and finish runner-up in the OHSAA Regionals. All of that and a 4.5 weighted GPA and active in community outreach.
The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year from Ohio, Zion has taken his game to a whole new level and next year at this time he’ll be taking his game to Baton Rouge, Louisiana after committing to play baseball at LSU.
That is, unless his name is called on MLB Draft night instead.