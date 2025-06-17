Ohio high school baseball: Vote for the top performance at the 2025 OHSAA baseball state tournament
AKRON, Ohio - From June 12-14, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual baseball state championship tournament at Canal Park in Akron and Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton, with 21 games being played across the seven divisions.
The state semifinals were held at both locations, with all seven state championship games played at Canal Park with Olentangy, Anthony Wayne, Licking Valley, Mentor Lake Catholic, Waynedale, Hiland and Minster all taking home state titles.
Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best performance throughout the weekend.
(Note: These performances are only from the games played in Akron and Canton during the state semifinals and championship games. It does not include the sectional, district or regional games. Players are listed alphabetically).
Voting will end on Monday, June 23 at 11:59 PM ET.
Reese Beair, Minster – In a 5-3 win over Russia in the Division VII semifinals, he was 2-for-3 with a walk and a pair of runs scored. Then in the state championship, he was 3-for-5 with an RBI in an 8-0 win over Newark Catholic.
Crew Bellan, University School – In a 1-0 loss to Licking Valley in the Division III championship game, he gave up just an unearned run on four hits and no walks while striking out seven in a six-inning complete game.
Cameron Birch, Olentangy – Started on the mound for the Braves in the Division I championship game and went five innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, striking out seven in a 2-1 victory over Springboro.
Rocco Bucci, Olentangy – Picked up the win in a 3-1 victory over Lakota West in the Division I semifinals, going six innings and allowing an unearned run on three hits and four walks, striking out four.
Jacob Cane, Springboro – The senior went 3-for03 with an RBI in a 5-1 win over Perrysburg in the Division I semifinals. In the championship game, he drove in the only run for the Panthers in a 2-1 loss to Olentangy.
Crue Carroll, Anthony Wayne – In a 7-3 win over Amherst Steele in the Division II championship game, he had two hits and drove in a run.
Cael Charles, Amherst Steele – The sophomore went four innings of relief in the Division II semifinals, walking one and striking three to pick up the win in a 3-2 win over New Albany in 10 innings.
Colin Coblentz, Hiland – In the Division VI semifinals, he was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 4-2 win over Fairview.
Shane Coblentz, Waynedale – In a 2-1 win over Coldwater in the Division V semifinals, the senior went the distance, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight. He also had two hits and scored a run. Also had an RBI double in a 3-0 win over St. Paris Graham in the championship game.
Braylon Cordonnier, Russia – In a 5-3 loss to Minster in the Division VII semifinals, the senior went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. He also pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (just two earned) on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Caleb Couse, Minster – In an 8-0 win over Newark Catholic in the Division VII championship game, he went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Devlan Daniel, Indian Hill – Was the only Braves player with multiple hits in a 4-3 loss to Sandusky Perkins in the Division IV semifinals. His pair of hits included a double.
Caleb Driessen, Badin – In the Division III semifinals, he tossed 8 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk, striking out five on 108 pitches in a 2-1 loss to Licking Valley.
Vince Fortkamp, Springboro – In a 5-1 win over Perrysburg in the Division I semifinals, he had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.
Owen Graf, Anthony Wayne – The Ohio State commit tossed a one-hitter with no walks and six strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Walsh Jesuit in the Division II semfinals.
Luke Heckert, Lake Center Christian – In a 10-1 win over Elmwood in the Division VI semifinals, he was 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Miller Hutchison, Newark Catholic – Started and went the first 3 2/3 innings and picked up the win in a 6-4 win over Tiffin Calvert in the Division VII semifinals, allowing just an unearned run on one hit and two walks while striking out 10. He was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs scored.
Kash Koch, Sandusky Perkins – The junior went six innings in a 4-3 win over Indian Hill in the Division IV semifinals, allowing just an unearned run on five hits and four walks while striking out eight. In a 3-2 loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in the championship game, he was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Adam Levy, St. Paris Graham – After the game was suspended due to rain on Friday, he came in and threw the final five innings on Saturday in a 4-1 win over Lynchburg-Clay in the Division V semifinals, allowing just an unearned run on seven hits and three walks and striking out eight. At the plate, he was 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.
Brandt Lichtenauer, Licking Valley – In the bottom of the ninth inning of the Division III semifinals, the sophomore had a one-out single and then slid around the tag of the catcher at home to score the game-winning run in a 2-1 win over Badin.
Evan Lichtenauer, Licking Valley – In the Division II semifinals, he went 8 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing just one run on six hits and three walks, striking out seven as the Panthers defeated Badin 2-1. He was only removed because of pitch count, throwing 129 pitches.
Louis Magoto, Minster – Tossed a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 12 in a 5-3 win over Russia in the Division VII semifinals. At the plate in an 8-0 win over Newark Catholic in the championship game, he had a pair of hits and a run scored.
Brayden Mann, Mentor Lake Catholic – His RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win over Sandusky Perkins in the Division IV championship game. Also had a pair of hits in a 5-3 win over Unioto in the semifinals.
Cameron Miller, Waynedale – His two-run single in the bottom of the fifth were the difference in a 2-1 win over Coldwater in the Division V semifinals.
Mike Miller, Hiland – Scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Hawks defeated Lake Center Christian 5-4 in the Division VI championship game. He finished the game with two hits and two runs scored.
Aaron Moss, University School – Tossed a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win over Wapakoneta in the Division II semifinals, giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out eight. He also had a pair of hits and what turned out to be the game-winning RBI.
Colten Muhlenkamp, Springboro – Went the distance and allowed just one run on two hits and two walks, striking out five on 108 pitches in a 5-1 win over Perrysburg in the Division I semifinals.
Brayden Myers, Lake Center Christian – Tossed a complete game one-hitter and allowed just one run while walking four and striking out nine in a 10-1 win over Elmwood in the Division VI semifinals.
Dominic Pirrone, Olentangy – In a 3-1 win over Lakota West in the Division I semifinals, the senior doubled and drove in two of the three runs for the Braves. Followed that up with a two-hit performance and an RBI in a 2-1 win over Springboro in the championship game.
Lukas Potkanowicz, Anthony Wayne – Went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in a 7-3 win over Amherst Steele in the Division II championship game.
Patrick Radigan, Mentor Lake Catholic – In the Division IV semifinals, he tossed a complete game two-hitter, allowing three runs (two earned) while walking three and striking out 12 in a 5-3 win over Unioto.
Jacob Rhinehart, Springboro – In a 2-1 loss to Olentangy in the Division I championship game, he went a perfect 3 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Logan Ritzler, Tiffin Calvert – Drove in two of the four runs for the Senecas in a 6-4 loss to Newark Catholic in the Division VII semifinals.
Evan Roberts, Licking Valley - Tossed a complete game shutout with just three hits and one walk while striking out eight on just 85 pitches in a 1-0 win over University School in the Division III championship game. He also picked up the win in a 2-1 victory over Badin in the semifinals, coming in to face just one batter and striking him out to end the ninth inning.
Cam Simmons, New Albany - In a 3-2 loss in 10 innings to Amherst Steele in the Division II semifinals, the senior went eight innings and allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out eight.
Jett Smith, Anthony Wayne – Had a pair of hits, including a double for the game’s only extra-base hit, and a run scored in a 7-3 win over Amherst Steele in the Division II championship game. He also had a bunt single that moved the runner to third in the bottom of the seventh inning of the semifinals. The runner scored on a sacrifice fly from the next hitter to score the game-winning run.
Shawn Sullivan, Walsh Jesuit – In a 1-0 loss to Anthony Wayne in the Division II semifinals, the Alabama commit went six no-hit innings, walking three and striking out nine in a no-decision.
Cooper Tracy, Olentangy – In a 2-1 win over Springboro in the Division I championship game, the senior picked up the save, going two hitless innings and struck out four of. The seven batters he faced.
AJ Trobenter, Mentor Lake Catholic – In a 3-2 win over Sandusky Perkins in the Division IV championship game, the catcher threw out a runner at second to end the top of the fifth and then delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the inning. He finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Also had a hit and two RBIs in a 5-3 win over Unioto in the semifinals.
Logan Troyer, Waynedale – The sophomore threw a complete game, five-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over St. Paris Graham in the Division V championship game, walking one and striking out six in only 72 pitches.
Adam West, Licking Valley – Led off the fourth inning with a single and came around to score the only run of the game in a 1-0 win over University School in the Division III championship game.
Logan Yoder, Hiland – Had a walk-off RBI single to defeat Lake Center Christian in the Division VI championship game.
