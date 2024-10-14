High School

Ohio high school football computer rankings (10/14/2024)

High School on SI's custom rankings formula for every division of Ohio high school football ahead of Week 9

Archbishop Moeller is the No. 1-ranked team in the Division I computer rankings.
Archbishop Moeller is the No. 1-ranked team in the Division I computer rankings. / Ben Jackson, SBLive Sports

Eight weeks of the 2024 Ohio high school football season have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings for the best OHSAA teams in the state.

SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.

The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification SBLive/SI Ohio high school football Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Archbishop Moeller.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are SBLive's latest Ohio high school football computer rankings, as of October 14, 2024:

Division I

1. Archbishop Moeller

8-1

2. Mentor

8-0

3. Winton Woods

8-0

4. Canton McKinley

7-2

5. Olentangy Orange

7-1

6. Perrysburg

7-1

7. Princeton

6-2

8. Whitmer

6-2

9. Lakota West

7-1

10. Hamilton

6-2

Division II

1. Walsh Jesuit

8-0

2. Avon

8-0

3. Anderson

8-0

4. Highland

8-0

5. Anthony Wayne

8-0

6. St. Francis DeSales

8-1

7. Harrison

7-1

8. Ashland

8-0

9. Wadsworth

8-0

10. Walnut Ridge

8-0

Division III

1. Bishop Watterson

8-0

2. Steubenville

7-0

3. Tri-Valley

8-0

4. Toledo Central Catholic

7-1

5. Tippecanoe

8-0

6. Wapakoneta

8-0

7. Aurora

8-0

8. Ursuline

7-1

9. Gilmour Academy

8-0

10. Athens

8-0

Division IV

1. Indian Valley

8-0

2. Lake Catholic

8-0

3. Ontario

8-0

4. St. Clairsville

8-0

5. Perkins

7-1

6. Wyoming

8-0

7. Shelby

8-0

8. Perry

7-1

9. Struthers

7-1

10. West Branch

8-0

Division V

1. South Range

8-0

2. Edison

8-0

3. Barnesville

8-0

4. Greeneview

8-0

5. Liberty Center

8-0

6. Manchester

8-0

7. Harvest Prep

6-1

8. Ironton

7-1

9. Liberty-Benton

7-1

10. Garaway

7-1

Division VI

1. Coldwater

8-0

2. Kirtland

8-0

3. Hopewell-Loudon

7-0

4. Bluffton

8-0

5. Northmor

8-0

6. Grandview Heights

8-0

7. Anna

5-3

8. Fort Frye

6-2

9. Ridgewood

7-1

10. Waterford

6-2

Division VII

1. Columbus Grove

8-0

2. Marion Local

8-0

3. Minster

7-1

4. Monroeville

8-0

5. Hillsdale

8-0

6. Western Reserve

9-1

7. Gibsonburg

6-2

8. Malvern

7-1

9. Upper Scioto Valley

7-1

10. Lehman Catholic

7-1

