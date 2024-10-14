Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (10/14/2024)
It was a rare, formful week in the Ohio high school football Top 25, as the Top 5 all won to hold their spots.
Newcomers are Minster and Olentangy Orange, and the games of the week across the state Oct. 18-19 include Archbishop Moeller-St. Edward, Anderson-Winton Woods and Marion Local-Minster.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO TOP 25
1. Archbishop Moeller (7-1)
Last week: 1
Archbishop Moeller blitzed a shorthanded St. Ignatius, cruising to a 44-0 win with a running clock the entire second half. Next up: St. Edward, Oct. 19
2. Walsh Jesuit (8-0)
Last week: 2
Keller Moten threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another two in a 63-21 win over Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin. Next up: Brunswick, Oct. 18
3. Massillon (6-2)
Last week: 3
The Massillon defense neutralized one of the top junior recruits in Texas, Keisean Henderson, and routed Legacy School of Sport Sciences 41-0. Next up: Harding, Oct. 18
4. Avon (8-0)
Last week: 4
Avon made it 25 straight Southwestern Conference wins by cruising past Midview 49-10. Next up: Amherst, Oct. 18
5. Archbishop Hoban (6-2)
Last week: 5
In the only matchup between Top 10 teams, Archbishop Hoban's defense was too much for Glenville in a 20-0 win. Next up: Central York (Pennsylvania), Oct. 18
6. Anderson (8-0)
Last week: 7
Anderson hops a spot after another rout, this one a 46-7 win over Walnut Hills with a big game looming. Next up: Winton Woods, Oct. 18
7. Toledo Central Catholic (7-1)
Last week: 6
Toledo Central Catholic eked out a 7-6 victory over the No. 23-ranked team in Michigan, St. Mary's Prep. Next up: St. Francis de Sales, Oct. 18
8. St. Edward (5-3)
Last week: 9
St. Edward earned coach Tom Lombardo his 200th career win in a hard-fought 22-12 victory over Canadian squad Clarkson North, which got blown out by Massillon the previous week but has beaten Ironton. Next up: Archbishop Moeller, Oct. 19
9. Mentor (8-0)
Last week: 14
Another week, another big win for Mentor, which blew out Brunswick 45-14 on the road behind a balanced run-pass attack. Next up: Strongsville, Oct. 18
10. Marion Local (8-0)
Last week: 10
Marion Local kept up its routine of uncompetitive games with a 42-0 win over Anna. Its 56 consecutive wins are one away from the state record of 57 set by Delphos St. John's. Next up: Minster, Oct. 18
11. Bishop Watterson (8-0)
Last week: 11
Like Marion Local, Bishop Watterson keeps stringing together blowout wins. This time it was 53-0 over St. Charles. Next up: Harrison, Oct. 18
12. Lakota West (7-1)
Last week: 12
Lakota West made it five straight 30-plus-point wins since the Firebirds' narrow loss to Princeton, beating Oak Hills 52-7. Next up: Lakota East, Oct. 18
13. Wadsworth (8-0)
Last week: 13
Wadsworth followed two close wins with a little more of a breather, a 49-23 triumph over Stow-Munroe Falls. Next up: Solon, Oct. 18
14. Glenville (5-3)
Last week: 8
Glenville will no doubt be battle-tested for the playoffs, as all three of the Tarblooders' losses have been to Top 25 teams, and they've beaten two others. Next up: John Marshall, Oct. 18
15. Ursuline (7-1)
Last week: 15
Ursuline topped Villa Angela-St. Joseph in one of the best games of the week, winning a Division III dogfight 24-17. Next up: Chaney, Oct. 18
16. St. Xavier (5-3)
Last week: 16
St. Xavier bounced back from a close 7-3 loss to Trinity (Kentucky) with another defensive gem, but this time the result went in the Bombers' favor in a 9-0 win over La Salle. Next up: St. Ignatius, Oct. 18
17. Winton Woods (8-0)
Last week: 19
Winton Woods slugged through a 12-7 win over West Clermont and will need that defense to step up again this week in a huge matchup: Next up: Anderson, Oct. 18
18. Wapakoneta (8-0)
Last week: 18
Wapakoneta blitzed Elida 35-0 and is just two games away from an undefeated regular season. Next up: Bath, Oct. 18
19. Coldwater (8-0)
Last week: 20
Coldwater posted a 24-7 win over New Bremen heading into a tough final two games of the regular season, closing against Marion Local. Next up: Versailles, Oct. 18
20. Ironton (7-1)
Last week: 20
Ironton followed a close loss and a close win with a no-doubter last Friday, routing Fairland 41-0. Next up: Gallia Academy, Oct. 18
21. Anthony Wayne (8-0)
Last week: 23
Anthony Wayne blew by Holland Springfield 43-13 to keep its unbeaten season going. Next up: Northview, Oct. 18
22. Olentangy Liberty (6-2)
Last week: 24
Olentangy Liberty bounced back from a narrow loss to Upper Arlington with a convincing 37-14 win over Hilliard Bradley. Olentangy Orange looms in two weeks. Next up: Hilliard Davidson, Oct. 18
23. Minster (7-1)
Last week: NR
Minster posted one of the most impressive wins in the state last week, shutting out Versailles 35-0, and its only loss was a close one to No. 19 Coldwater. Next up: Marion Local, Oct. 18
24. Olentangy Orange (7-1)
Last week: NR
Olentangy Orange cracks the Top 25 for the first time off an impressive 28-20 home win over previous No. 17 Upper Arlington. Next up: Hilliard Bradley, Oct. 18
25. Upper Arlington (6-2)
Last week: 17
Upper Arlington suffered a letdown after its big win over Olentangy Liberty, falling 28-20 to Olentangy Orange. Next up: Dublin Coffman, Oct. 18
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports