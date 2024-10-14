SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (10/14/2024)
No. 3 Duncanville proved its status as Texas’ premier team with a 42-20 victory over DeSoto — the Eagles’ second defeat this season, this one dropping them out of the Power 25 while elevating the Panthers past IMG Academy in this week’s rankings.
Also dropping out this week are St. Thomas Aquinas, which lost 29-22 to Chaminade-Madonna in a ballyhooed South Florida matchup, and Phenix City Central of Alabama.
Taking their places are High School on SI’s top teams in Ohio (Archbishop Moeller at No. 22) and Pennsylvania (La Salle College at No. 24) along with Corner Canyon of Utah, which returns to the Power 25 at No. 25.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 9 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
October 14, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 28-6
University of Washington commit Dash Beierly had three touchdown passes — including this impressive one-handed catch by 4-star wide receiver prospect Kayden Dixon-Wyatt — and the Monarchs held Servite out of the end zone until late in the game.
Next: Oct. 18 at JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) 14-0
The Braves offense struggled again, not finding the end zone until the final 2½ minutes, but they leaned on their defense and special teams, scoring their first touchdown on a blocked punt recovery by Hunter-Aidan Cox in the end zone with 5:45 remaining.
Next: Oct. 18 at Servite (Anaheim, Calif.)
3. Duncanville (Texas) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. DeSoto (Texas) 42-20
The Panthers continued their recent domination of the series, winning for the sixth time in their past seven meetings as 5-star Dakorien Moore, the nation’s No. 1-rated wide receiver, had a season-high nine catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
Next: Oct. 18 at Lancaster (Texas)
4. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Idle
The Ascenders have a three-week hiatus until their visit to East St. Louis in what should be an outstanding matchup of Power 25 teams.
Next: Oct. 25 at No. 20 East St. Louis (Ill.)
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Arbor View (Las Vegas) 49-14
The Gaels ran for 239 yards, including a team-high 120 from Jonathan Coar on nine carries, and quarterback Maika Eugenio threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
Next: Oct. 18 vs. Basic (Henderson, Nev.)
6. Milton (Ga.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Gainesville (Ga.) 42-24
The Eagles got two touchdowns each from Georgia tight end commit Ethan Barbour and senior running back TJ Lester and outlasted Gainesville in the programs’ first meeting since 1985.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. Johns Creek (Ga.)
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas) 66-7
The Panthers held Lake Ridge to 160 yards, and Chris Jimerson Jr. had five touchdown passes and ran for another score in the first half as they built a 56-7 halftime lead.
Next: Oct. 18 vs. Weatherford (Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Goose Creek Memorial (Baytown, Texas) 70-0
The Mustangs scored in all three phases in their rout of the winless Patriots. Quarterback Kaleb Bailey threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, Dasean Royal returned a fumble 3 yards for a score, and Nigel Pringle took the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
Next: Oct. 17 vs. Channelview (Texas)
9. Carrollton (Ga.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. Chapel Hill (Douglasville, Ga.) 42-0
The Trojans ran their home win streak to 13 and posted their second shutout of the season. They scored three touchdowns on punt returns — seniors Landon Wolf and Kameron McClure and junior Zelus Hicks found the end zone.
Next: Oct. 18 at East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.)
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Paramus (N.J.) Catholic 34-0
The Crusaders defeated the Paladins for the 10th consecutive meeting, with Minnesota commit Naiim Parrish and linebacker Mason Marck getting interceptions and Ohio State-bound wide receiver Quincy Porter catching two of Dominic Campanile’s three touchdown passes.
Next: Oct. 19 at Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.)
11. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Idle
During the Diablos’ week off, we profiled senior wide receiver Philip Bell III, an Ohio State commit.
Next: Oct. 18 at San Clemente (Calif.)
12. Lakeland (Fla.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Idle
Hurricane Milton led to Polk County high schools postponing all football games for the week, including the Dreadnaughts’ game against Sebring. A makeup date for the district matchup has yet to be determined.
Next: Oct. 18 vs. Specially Fit Academy (Dover, Fla.)
13. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Humble (Texas) 53-3
Jalen Turner got the Eagles on the scoreboard with a 22-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, and then the onslaught began — a safety, followed by a touchdown by Tory Blaylock (his first of three). Isaiah Rasheed had three touchdown passes.
Next: Oct. 18 at Kingwood (Texas)
14. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Russell County (Russell Springs, Ky.) 55-6
Demauriah Brown rushed for two touchdowns, and Baylor Murphy was 11 of 11 for 188 yards and four touchdowns — three to Montavin Quisenberry — on a night the Rebels honored former coach Ed Rall, the second-winningest coach in program history.
Next: Oct. 18 at Lincoln County (Stanford, Ky.)
15. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Def. Austin (Texas) 49-7
The Chaparrals dominated their crosstown rivals as Rees Wise threw for three touchdowns, including two to Baylor commit Brody Wilhelm.
Next: Oct. 18 vs. Bowie (Austin, Texas)
16. Buford (Ga.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Dacula (Ga.) 51-14
Dayton Raiola threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns before sitting out the second half, and Justin Baker ran for a touchdown and returned a blocked punt for another as the Wolves defeated the Falcons for the sixth consecutive time.
Next: Oct. 18 vs. Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
17. Belleville (Mich.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. Wayne (Mich.) Memorial 41-0
The Tigers recorded two safeties in the first quarter in a game that was played with a running clock from the start.
Next: Oct. 18 vs. Fordson (Dearborn, Mich.)
18. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Concordia Prep (Towson, Md.) 47-0
The Cavaliers led 33-0 at halftime and held the Saints to 72 yards en route to the easy victory.
Next: Oct. 25 vs. Loyola Blakefield (Towson, Md.)
19. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Idle
The Red Raiders had the week off after their dominant victory over crosstown rival McCallie.
Next: Oct. 18 vs. St. Pius X (Festus, Mo.)
20. East St. Louis (Ill.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Alton (Ill.) 57-0
The Flyers tuned up for their showdown with Edwardsville that will decide the Southwestern Conference championship by routing winless Alton. The nine-time defending conference champions have won their first four SWC games by a combined 215-10.
Next: Oct. 18 at Edwardsville (Ill.)
21. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (5-1)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Def. Pinnacle (Phoenix) 32-29
The Lions escaped against the Pioneers with Northern Arizona commit Hayden Fletcher throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns and Karston Kombrovski kicking the go-ahead 20-yard field goal in the final minute.
Next: Oct. 18 at Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)
22. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati) (7-1)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. St. Ignatius (Cleveland) 44-0
The Fighting Crusaders broke the curse of Ohio teams that reached No. 1 in the High School on SI rankings losing the next week, romping past the Wildcats as Matt Ponatoski finished 11 of 14 for 192 yards and four touchdowns in one half. Can they keep it going against former Power 25 team St. Edward?
Next: Oct. 19 vs. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio)
23. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (6-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Def. Porter Ridge (Indian Trail, N.C.) 49-0
The Warriors finally returned to action after a three-week break, and the defense hardly missed a beat, holding the Pirates to 76 yards and recording three interceptions.
Next: Oct. 18 at Sun Valley (Monroe, N.C.)
24. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic 35-13
The Explorers followed their dramatic four-overtime victory over St. Joseph’s Prep by knocking the Friars from the ranks of the unbeaten, with Gavin Sidwar throwing for three touchdowns as La Salle College built a 35-0 third-quarter lead.
Next: Oct. 19 vs. Father Judge (Philadelphia)
25. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (8-1)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) 37-21
The Chargers return to the Power 25 a different team from the one that beat IMG Academy and lost to state rival Lone Peak. They’ve lost several key players to injury, including starting quarterback Helaman Casuga (foot), but junior Bronson Evans has shined in Casuga’s absence, going 11 of 16 for 241 yards and three touchdowns against the Miners.
Next: Oct. 18 at Harriman (West Harriman, Utah)
Dropped out
11. DeSoto (Texas)
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
24. Phenix City (Ala.) Central
Just missed
Armwood (Seffner, Fla.)
Auburn (Ala.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Gaffney (S.C.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.)
Orange Lutheran (Calif.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Venice (Fla.)
Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App