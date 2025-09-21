Ohio High School Football Playoffs 2025: How Division V Would Look at the Halfway Point
With five weeks now in the books in the Ohio high school football season, we have hit the midway point of the regular season.
With that in mind and the fact that Ohio has once again changed the format for the playoffs, we decided to take a peek at how the playoffs would look in each division if they started after five weeks.
The change that was made by the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the postseason this year is a reduction in teams making the playoffs.
Starting in 2021, the OHSAA went to a format that saw the top 16 teams in each region qualify for postseason play. But starting in 2025, only 12 will make the playoffs with the top four seeds in each region earning a bye in the first round.
Also, the first three rounds of the postseason will be hosted by the higher seeded team instead of the first two rounds.
With the top four teams earning a bye, the first-round games will be the following:
No. 12 at No. 5
No. 11 at No. 6
No. 10 at No. 7
No. 9 at No. 8
In round two, the No. 1 seed will host the winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9, the No. 2 seed will host the winner of No. 7 vs. No. 10, the No. 3 seed will host the winner of No. 6 vs. No. 11, and the No. 4 seed will host the winner of No. 5 vs. No. 12.
As has been the case over the last several years, all playoff games until the state championships will be played on Friday night.
The playoff qualifiers and first round matchups will be announced on Sunday, Oct. 26 with the first round being played on Friday, Oct. 31. The second round (or regional quarterfinals) will be played on Nov. 7, the regional semifinals on Nov. 14, the regional finals on Nov. 21 and the state semifinals on Nov. 28. The regional finals and state semifinals will all be held at neutral sites as determined by the OHSAA.
The state championship games will once again be at Tom Benson Hall of. Fame Stadium in Canton from Dec. 4-6.
In Division V, the top seed in each region would be Poland Seminary (17), Liberty Center (18), Wheelersburg (19) and Williamsburg (20).
Here is how the playoff picture would look in Division V if they started after five weeks.
(All rankings according to Joe Eitel.com and are not official).
Region 17
Byes
1. Poland Seminary, 2. Cardinal Mooney, 3. Girard, 4. South Range
First round games
5. Claymont vs. 12 Edison
6. Pymatuning Valley vs. 11. Lakeview
7. St. Clairsville vs. 10 Liberty
8. Garrettsville Garfield vs. 9. Akron Manchester
Region 18
Byes
1. Liberty Center, 2. Oak Harbor, 3. Triway, 4. Genoa Area
First round games
5. Fredericktown vs. 12 Delta
6. Milan Edison vs. 11. Keystone
7. Norwayne vs. 10 Fairview
8. Liberty-Benton vs. 9. Eastwood
Region 19
Byes
1. Wheelersburg, 2. Ironton, 3. Barnesville, 4. Nelsonville-York
First round games
5. Africentric vs. 12 Dawson-Bryant
6. Amanda-Clearcreek vs. 11. Lucasville Valley
7. Zane Trace vs. 10. McDerott Northwest
8. Columbus Academy/Morgan vs. 9. Morgan/Columbus Academy
Region 20
Byes
1. Williamsburg, 2. North College Hill, 3. Miami East, 4. Preble Shawnee
First round games
5. Graham Local vs. 12 Arcanum
6. Carlisle vs. 11. Purcell Marian
7. Versailles vs. 10 Indian Lake
8. North Union vs. 9. West Liberty-Salem
Download the High School on SI App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the High School on SI app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App