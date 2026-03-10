Ohio High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 10, 2026
The 2026 Ohio high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Thursday, March 12, with games in the State Semifinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 13 at UD Arena.
2026 OHSAA Division I Girls Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)
State Semifinals
Wadsworth vs. Princeton - 3/12 - 7:00 PM EST
Pickerington Central vs. Fairmont - 3/12 - 8:00 PM EST
2026 OHSAA Division II Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
Archbishop Hoban vs. Olmsted Falls - 3/13 - 6:00 PM EST
Big Walnut vs. Mount Notre Dame - 3/13 - 7:30 PM EST
2026 OHSAA Division III Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
Chaminade Julienne vs. Copley - 3/12 - 11:00 AM EST
Unioto vs St. Vincent-St. Mary - 3/12 - 1:00 PM EST
2026 OHSAA Division IV Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
Pucell Marian vs. Laurel - 3/12 - 12:00 PM EST
Circleville vs. Bellevue - 3/12 - 2:00 PM EST
2026 OHSAA Division V Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Fairland - 3/13 - 5:00 PM EST
Norwayne vs. Portsmouth - 3/13 - 6:30 PM EST
2026 OHSAA Division VI Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
St. Henry vs. Harvest Prep - 3/12 - 5:00 PM EST
Margaretta vs. Canton Central Catholic - 3/12 - 4:00 PM EST
2026 OHSAA Division VII Girls Basketball State Tournament
State Semifinals
Ottoville vs. Starsburg-Franklin - 3/13 - 11:00 AM EST
Seneca East vs. Russia - 3/13 - 1:00 PM EST
