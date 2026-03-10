High School

Ohio High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 10, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Ohio high school girls basketball playoffs
Brady Twombly|
Wadsworth's Lauren Decker drives around Mentor's Ashlyn McKinney in the second half of a Division I regional final, March 7, 2026, at Barberton High School.
Wadsworth's Lauren Decker drives around Mentor's Ashlyn McKinney in the second half of a Division I regional final, March 7, 2026, at Barberton High School. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Ohio high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Thursday, March 12, with games in the State Semifinal round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Ohio high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 13 at UD Arena.

Ohio High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OHSAA) - March 10, 2026

2026 OHSAA Division I Girls Basketball State Tournament (select to view bracket)

State Semifinals

Wadsworth vs. Princeton - 3/12 - 7:00 PM EST

Pickerington Central vs. Fairmont - 3/12 - 8:00 PM EST

2026 OHSAA Division II Girls Basketball State Tournament

State Semifinals

Archbishop Hoban vs. Olmsted Falls - 3/13 - 6:00 PM EST

Big Walnut vs. Mount Notre Dame - 3/13 - 7:30 PM EST

2026 OHSAA Division III Girls Basketball State Tournament

State Semifinals

Chaminade Julienne vs. Copley - 3/12 - 11:00 AM EST

Unioto vs St. Vincent-St. Mary - 3/12 - 1:00 PM EST

2026 OHSAA Division IV Girls Basketball State Tournament

State Semifinals

Pucell Marian vs. Laurel - 3/12 - 12:00 PM EST

Circleville vs. Bellevue - 3/12 - 2:00 PM EST

2026 OHSAA Division V Girls Basketball State Tournament

State Semifinals

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Fairland - 3/13 - 5:00 PM EST

Norwayne vs. Portsmouth - 3/13 - 6:30 PM EST

2026 OHSAA Division VI Girls Basketball State Tournament

State Semifinals

St. Henry vs. Harvest Prep - 3/12 - 5:00 PM EST

Margaretta vs. Canton Central Catholic - 3/12 - 4:00 PM EST

2026 OHSAA Division VII Girls Basketball State Tournament

State Semifinals

Ottoville vs. Starsburg-Franklin - 3/13 - 11:00 AM EST

Seneca East vs. Russia - 3/13 - 1:00 PM EST

More Girls Basketball Coverage from High School on SI

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Ohio