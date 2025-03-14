Ohio high school football team removes former NFL running back's name from stadium
According to a report by The Columbus-Dispatch's Dave Purpura on Thursday, Groveport-Madison Schools has removed former Pittsburgh Steelers' star Le'Veon Bell's name from their high school football stadium after he was ordered to pay $25-million in a sexual abuse case.
Per the report by Purpura, Bell had donated $750,000 back in 2017 for a brand new artificial turf field and a new scoreboard. On Aug. 25, 2017, the school had re-named the stadium to 'Le'Veon Bell Field at Cruiser Stadium'.
The 3-time Pro Bowl running back during his time at Groveport over the course of three season rushed for over 3,000 yards and scored a total of 43 touchdowns. Bell would go on to star at Michigan State where the tailback ended up rushing for 3,346 yards and 33 touchdowns from 2010 to 2012.
Bell went on to play in the National Football League (NFL) from 2013-2021 and finished his career with 6,984 rushing yards, 45 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Bell caught 412 passes for 3,380 yards and found pay dirt nine times.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi